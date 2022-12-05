Read full article on original website
Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade
Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
Possible RB of the Future Returns to Vikings from IR
One of the Minnesota Vikings roster strong suits in 2022 is depth at running back, employing Dalvin Cook, Alexander Mattison, and Kene Nwangwu. Well, the RB room gets even deeper this week, as rookie halfback Ty Chandler was designated to return from Injured Reserve. Chandler injured his thumb in Week...
Peyton Manning Is Impressed with You Know Who
Whenever Peyton Manning talks, especially about football, folks listen. He retired with every significant passing record and was an elite player for more than a decade. What makes his words even more noteworthy is that he didn’t possess any outstanding physical tools but was always the smartest player on the field.
Former Vikings Starter Released by Broncos
The 2022 Denver Broncos are going absolutely nowhere after the mammoth trade for Russell Wilson last spring, and they’re evidently making some roster tweaks. Former Vikings executive George Patron released former Vikings starting safety Anthony Harris on Tuesday, concluding Harris’ brief stint with the team. Harris, 30, joined...
The Best Vikings Player Nobody Talks About
The Minnesota Vikings are predominantly headlined by Justin Jefferson, Danielle Hunter, and others, but some unsung players are flying under the radar in 2022. The team has a 10-2 record through 13 weeks, the second-best mark in the NFL behind the Philadelphia Eagles. And the best Vikings player that nobody...
Packers Pundit Has a Goofy Explanation for Vikings Success
The Minnesota Vikings are 10-2 through Week 13, while the Green Bay Packers are 5-8, and various Packers-themed voices are struggling to make sense of it. Minnesota will soon win the NFC North for the first time since 2017 after three consecutive such crowns for Green Bay. The Vikings must win one more game or have the Detroit Lions lose one for the title to return westerly to Minneapolis. Incidentally, the Vikings play the Lions this weekend in Detroit.
Update on Vikings ‘Illness’ Situation
Five Minnesota Vikings players missed Wednesday’s practice due to an anonymous illness listed on the team’s first injury report. But tentatively, with the team traveling to Detroit for a date with the Lions in three days, the mini-crisis may be averted. Andrew Krammer from the Star Tribune reported...
Ex-Vikings 2nd Rounder Lands in Dallas
The Dallas Cowboys are arguably the NFL’s hottest team, dismantling the Indianapolis Colts 54-19 at AT&T Stadium in Week 13. And tweaking the roster for an inevitable playoff push in January, Cowboys general manager Jerry Jones signed former Vikings cornerback Mackensie Alexander on Tuesday. Alexander last played for the...
Vikings May Get Weapon Back before End of Season
The Minnesota Vikings possess the NFL’s 18th-best offense per EPA/Play through 13 weeks of 2022, a meh figure considering the team is led by an offense-first head coach. The defense isn’t much better by the numbers, ranking 15th per EPA/Play and 31st in yards allowed. Yet, the Vikings continue to win games, owning a 10-2 record through Week 13, and are perhaps days away from clinching the NFC North.
Anonymous Illness Ravages Vikings Injury Report
With the lengthiest injury report to date in 2022, the Minnesota Vikings are evidently battling an illness in the locker room four days before a date with the Detroit Lions. The 2022 season, so far, has accounted for a mostly healthy Vikings season, outside of some outliers like Irv Smith (TE), Lewis Cine (S), and Andrew Booth (CB). Minnesota has also battled “normal” NFL injuries to Christian Darrisaw, Dalvin Tomlinson, and Akayleb Evans.
The NFL’s Top QBs after Week 13
NFL’s Top QBs after Week 13: PFF, DVOA, EPA+CPOE Formula. The following scores are “good” through December 6th, 2022. This metric merges quarterback grades and scores from Pro Football Focus, FootballOutsiders’ DVOA, EPA+CPOE, and the traditional Passer Rating. The objective is to rank quarterbacks week-by-week with a progressive rolling tally and set of rankings.
Justin Jefferson is No Longer Atop the Pro Bowl Podium
Not too long ago, we learned that Justin Jefferson – Minnesota’s best player – was leading all NFL players in Pro Bowl voting. Many overlook the game (a game that isn’t actually occurring this year) and yet it can still be fun to see a fan favorite get recognition.
The National Folks Picking the Lions over Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings (10-2) are two-point underdogs three days before a showdown with the Detroit Lions (5-7) in Week 14. The Lions flogged the Jacksonville Jaguars, 40-14, in Week 13 at home, clinging to a tiny chance of reaching the postseason tournament. The Vikings toppled the Jets by a score of 27-22 to sweep the AFC East.
Vikings Playmaker Quietly Sneaks in Top 5 Metric
The Minnesota Vikings offense has transformed under the leadership of rookie head coach Kevin O’Connell. For the last few seasons, the offense has run through the running back, namely Dalvin Cook. Explosive downfield passes would come after the Vikings had established the run. The Vikings offense found itself in trouble if the run wasn’t established.
Former Vikings HC Could Be in Mix for Colts Job
The Indianapolis Colts currently employ Jeff Saturday as head coach, a man who may not necessarily be the skipper in 2023. The franchise terminated former head coach Frank Reich in early November after a 3-5-1 (.388) start to the season. Insert Saturday, who won his first game as the boss...
OBJ to Dallas Might Not Happen
Throughout the regular season, we’ve seen Odell Beckham Jr. pop up around NFL stadiums on an almost weekly basis. It’s akin to a top high school prospect making college visits across the country. The star wide receiver has been a free agent throughout the year following his ACL tear that he suffered during February’s Super Bowl.
Our Staff Prediction for Vikings at Lions
The VikingsTerritory collective staff prediction for the Minnesota Vikings date with the Detroit Lions is ready. The Vikings can hit an 11-2 record this weekend for the first time since 2009. The franchise has started with an 11-2 record or better on seven occasions — 1969, 1970, 1973, 1975, 1998, 2000, and 2009. Minnesota is 80-40-2 (.663) all-time versus Detroit.
The Vikings 2022 Offense by the Numbers: After Week 13
The Minnesota Vikings have 12 games in the books in 2022, with a 10-2 record exiting Week 13. First-year head coach Kevin O’Connell won for a 10th time in Week 12, thanks to a gritty victory over the then-7-4 New York Jets. Next up, the Vikings hit the road to play the 5-7 Detroit Lions, the ninth seed in the NFC’s evolving playoff picture. Detroit has an 8% of reaching the postseason, per FiveThirtyEight.com.
Explained: State of the Vikings thru 13 Weeks
Please note: This video originally appeared on our sister-site PurplePTSD.com. This is Episode 174 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines takeaways from the Vikings win over the Jets and a preview of Week 14. Particularly, Kirk Cousins’ health, the wacky nature of...
VT Breakdown: Vikes Scramble for Late Win Over Jets
The Vikings started fast, built an early lead, fell asleep during the third quarter and then hung on late to preserve a one-score victory (27-22) over the visiting New York Jets. Rinse and repeat. It seems to be a reoccurring refrain—but it is a pleasing refrain as the Vikings keep winning and are now 10-2 and one win away from clinching the NFC North title and punching their ticket to the playoffs. At least that playoff thing is something new.
