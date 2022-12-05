ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

VikingsTerritory

Possible RB of the Future Returns to Vikings from IR

One of the Minnesota Vikings roster strong suits in 2022 is depth at running back, employing Dalvin Cook, Alexander Mattison, and Kene Nwangwu. Well, the RB room gets even deeper this week, as rookie halfback Ty Chandler was designated to return from Injured Reserve. Chandler injured his thumb in Week...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Peyton Manning Is Impressed with You Know Who

Whenever Peyton Manning talks, especially about football, folks listen. He retired with every significant passing record and was an elite player for more than a decade. What makes his words even more noteworthy is that he didn’t possess any outstanding physical tools but was always the smartest player on the field.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Former Vikings Starter Released by Broncos

The 2022 Denver Broncos are going absolutely nowhere after the mammoth trade for Russell Wilson last spring, and they’re evidently making some roster tweaks. Former Vikings executive George Patron released former Vikings starting safety Anthony Harris on Tuesday, concluding Harris’ brief stint with the team. Harris, 30, joined...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

The Best Vikings Player Nobody Talks About

The Minnesota Vikings are predominantly headlined by Justin Jefferson, Danielle Hunter, and others, but some unsung players are flying under the radar in 2022. The team has a 10-2 record through 13 weeks, the second-best mark in the NFL behind the Philadelphia Eagles. And the best Vikings player that nobody...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Packers Pundit Has a Goofy Explanation for Vikings Success

The Minnesota Vikings are 10-2 through Week 13, while the Green Bay Packers are 5-8, and various Packers-themed voices are struggling to make sense of it. Minnesota will soon win the NFC North for the first time since 2017 after three consecutive such crowns for Green Bay. The Vikings must win one more game or have the Detroit Lions lose one for the title to return westerly to Minneapolis. Incidentally, the Vikings play the Lions this weekend in Detroit.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Update on Vikings ‘Illness’ Situation

Five Minnesota Vikings players missed Wednesday’s practice due to an anonymous illness listed on the team’s first injury report. But tentatively, with the team traveling to Detroit for a date with the Lions in three days, the mini-crisis may be averted. Andrew Krammer from the Star Tribune reported...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Ex-Vikings 2nd Rounder Lands in Dallas

The Dallas Cowboys are arguably the NFL’s hottest team, dismantling the Indianapolis Colts 54-19 at AT&T Stadium in Week 13. And tweaking the roster for an inevitable playoff push in January, Cowboys general manager Jerry Jones signed former Vikings cornerback Mackensie Alexander on Tuesday. Alexander last played for the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Vikings May Get Weapon Back before End of Season

The Minnesota Vikings possess the NFL’s 18th-best offense per EPA/Play through 13 weeks of 2022, a meh figure considering the team is led by an offense-first head coach. The defense isn’t much better by the numbers, ranking 15th per EPA/Play and 31st in yards allowed. Yet, the Vikings continue to win games, owning a 10-2 record through Week 13, and are perhaps days away from clinching the NFC North.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Anonymous Illness Ravages Vikings Injury Report

With the lengthiest injury report to date in 2022, the Minnesota Vikings are evidently battling an illness in the locker room four days before a date with the Detroit Lions. The 2022 season, so far, has accounted for a mostly healthy Vikings season, outside of some outliers like Irv Smith (TE), Lewis Cine (S), and Andrew Booth (CB). Minnesota has also battled “normal” NFL injuries to Christian Darrisaw, Dalvin Tomlinson, and Akayleb Evans.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

The NFL’s Top QBs after Week 13

NFL’s Top QBs after Week 13: PFF, DVOA, EPA+CPOE Formula. The following scores are “good” through December 6th, 2022. This metric merges quarterback grades and scores from Pro Football Focus, FootballOutsiders’ DVOA, EPA+CPOE, and the traditional Passer Rating. The objective is to rank quarterbacks week-by-week with a progressive rolling tally and set of rankings.
VikingsTerritory

The National Folks Picking the Lions over Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings (10-2) are two-point underdogs three days before a showdown with the Detroit Lions (5-7) in Week 14. The Lions flogged the Jacksonville Jaguars, 40-14, in Week 13 at home, clinging to a tiny chance of reaching the postseason tournament. The Vikings toppled the Jets by a score of 27-22 to sweep the AFC East.
DETROIT, MI
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Playmaker Quietly Sneaks in Top 5 Metric

The Minnesota Vikings offense has transformed under the leadership of rookie head coach Kevin O’Connell. For the last few seasons, the offense has run through the running back, namely Dalvin Cook. Explosive downfield passes would come after the Vikings had established the run. The Vikings offense found itself in trouble if the run wasn’t established.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Former Vikings HC Could Be in Mix for Colts Job

The Indianapolis Colts currently employ Jeff Saturday as head coach, a man who may not necessarily be the skipper in 2023. The franchise terminated former head coach Frank Reich in early November after a 3-5-1 (.388) start to the season. Insert Saturday, who won his first game as the boss...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
VikingsTerritory

OBJ to Dallas Might Not Happen

Throughout the regular season, we’ve seen Odell Beckham Jr. pop up around NFL stadiums on an almost weekly basis. It’s akin to a top high school prospect making college visits across the country. The star wide receiver has been a free agent throughout the year following his ACL tear that he suffered during February’s Super Bowl.
DALLAS, TX
VikingsTerritory

Our Staff Prediction for Vikings at Lions

The VikingsTerritory collective staff prediction for the Minnesota Vikings date with the Detroit Lions is ready. The Vikings can hit an 11-2 record this weekend for the first time since 2009. The franchise has started with an 11-2 record or better on seven occasions — 1969, 1970, 1973, 1975, 1998, 2000, and 2009. Minnesota is 80-40-2 (.663) all-time versus Detroit.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

The Vikings 2022 Offense by the Numbers: After Week 13

The Minnesota Vikings have 12 games in the books in 2022, with a 10-2 record exiting Week 13. First-year head coach Kevin O’Connell won for a 10th time in Week 12, thanks to a gritty victory over the then-7-4 New York Jets. Next up, the Vikings hit the road to play the 5-7 Detroit Lions, the ninth seed in the NFC’s evolving playoff picture. Detroit has an 8% of reaching the postseason, per FiveThirtyEight.com.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Explained: State of the Vikings thru 13 Weeks

Please note: This video originally appeared on our sister-site PurplePTSD.com. This is Episode 174 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines takeaways from the Vikings win over the Jets and a preview of Week 14. Particularly, Kirk Cousins’ health, the wacky nature of...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

VT Breakdown: Vikes Scramble for Late Win Over Jets

The Vikings started fast, built an early lead, fell asleep during the third quarter and then hung on late to preserve a one-score victory (27-22) over the visiting New York Jets. Rinse and repeat. It seems to be a reoccurring refrain—but it is a pleasing refrain as the Vikings keep winning and are now 10-2 and one win away from clinching the NFC North title and punching their ticket to the playoffs. At least that playoff thing is something new.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

VikingsTerritory

Minneapolis, MN
