ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
beingpatient.com

Does Picking Your Nose Really Increase Dementia Risk?

Does picking your nose really increase your risk of dementia? Dementia researcher Joyce Siette in Australia take a closer look at a strange new study. A 2022 study about a bacteria called C. pneumoniae, which is found in the nasal cavity and is association with deposits of Alzheimer’s biomarker beta-amyloid proteins in the brain, sounded alarms about the risks of a surprising — and surprisingly common — risk factor: nose-picking.
Phys.org

Meet the (protein) neighbors: New method lets researchers detect proteins in close proximity in single cells

Today, most methods to determine the proteins inside a cell rely on a crude census—scientists usually grind a large group of cells up before characterizing their genetic material. But just as a population of 100 single people differs in many ways from a population of 20 five-person households, this kind of description fails to capture information about how proteins are interacting and clumping together into functional groups.
Interesting Engineering

Potatoes and tomatoes could hold the secret to new cancer drugs

Advances in medicine and technology aided scientists in developing more influential cancer treatments. However, these treatments can damage healthy cells, and they often cause severe side effects in patients. In search of possible cancer drug candidates with fewer adverse effects, researchers from Adam Mickiewicz University examined glycoalkaloids, the bioactive substances...
Phys.org

Healing breath: Researchers dramatically improve inhalable mRNA therapy

A research team led by Georgia Tech Professor Phil Santangelo has developed an improved mRNA treatment that is designed to be used in a common nebulizer for a more efficient inhalable delivery of the medicine. Messenger RNA, or mRNA, has been used to immunize millions of people in just the...
Phys.org

Gut microbiomes of mouse pups are permanently altered when moms are fed a low-fiber diet while nursing

The first things that mouse newborns touch and eat establishes their native microbiome, which is often influenced by their mother during birth and throughout nursing. Although diet has been a known contributor to obesity in all stages of life, the effects of nursing mothers' diets is an ongoing investigation. In a paper published December 8 in the journal Cell Host & Microbe, researchers find that when nursing mouse mothers are fed a low-fiber diet, their offspring's microbiome is permanently altered, leading to gut inflammation and obesity.

Comments / 0

Community Policy