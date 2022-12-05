A man was killed Thursday when the SUV he was driving hit the center divider and rolled over on the San Diego (405) Freeway in West Los Angeles. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at 4:21 a.m. to the southbound 405 Freeway at National Boulevard where they found a Nissan Rouge had crashed and was blocking two lanes of the freeway, a CHP spokesman told City News Service.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO