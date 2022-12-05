Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
mynewsla.com
Fire Damages Commercial Building in Claremont Area
A fire damaged a commercial building in the Claremont area Thursday. Firefighters were sent to the 600 block of North Mills Avenue at 7:36 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. No injuries were immediately reported. The cause of the fire was under investigation.
mynewsla.com
Fire Damages Former Church Building in Pomona Area
A fire damaged a building formerly housing a church in the Pomona area Thursday. Firefighters were sent to the 600 block of North Mills Avenue at 7:36 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was under investigation. The building...
mynewsla.com
Woman Killed in East Los Angeles Crash
Authorities Wednesday identified a woman who was killed in a traffic crash in East Los Angeles. The crash was reported at 6:37 p.m. Tuesday near Falling Leaf and Graves Avenues, just west of San Gabriel Boulevard, California Highway Patrol Officer Elizabeth Kravig said. Jiu Qiu, 48, of Rosemead died at...
mynewsla.com
One Killed in 405 Freeway Crash
A man was killed Thursday when the SUV he was driving hit the center divider and rolled over on the San Diego (405) Freeway in West Los Angeles. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at 4:21 a.m. to the southbound 405 Freeway at National Boulevard where they found a Nissan Rouge had crashed and was blocking two lanes of the freeway, a CHP spokesman told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Deputies Search for Armed Man Who Was at West Hollywood Bar
A search was continuing Thursday for a man who was seen flashing a gun inside a popular gay bar in West Hollywood. Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s West Hollywood Station received a call from The Abbey’s security team around midnight regarding an armed man inside the bar.
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Man Found Dead in Park in Santa Clarita
Authorities Thursday identified a man who was found dead in a park in Santa Clarita. The body was discovered about 7 a.m. Wednesday in a park behind Charles Helmers Elementary School, in the 27300 block of Grandview Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. On Thursday, the...
mynewsla.com
Man Arrested on Suspicion Of Setting Fire To Flags at Long Beach Homes
A man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of setting fire to flags anchored on the porches of homes in Long Beach. Firefighters were dispatched about 3:30 a.m. to a reported vehicle fire in the 2800 block of Iroquois Avenue, said Capt. Jack Crabtree of the Long Beach Police Department. “We...
mynewsla.com
County Authorities Identify Man Shot and Killed in Azusa Crash
An 18-year-old man who was shot and killed in Azusa was identified Friday. Azusa Police Department officers responded about 10 a.m. Monday to a report of a crash in the 200 block of East Newburgh Street, near Azusa Avenue and Arrow Highway, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. The...
mynewsla.com
Man Fatally Shot Near Santa Fe Springs Identified
A 26-year-old man who was fatally shot in an unincorporated area near Santa Fe Springs was identified Friday. Deputies responded at 1:39 a.m. Thursday to the 10000 block of Laurel Avenue west of Carmenita Road where they found the victim on the sidewalk, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said. The...
mynewsla.com
Parks Dept. Says Griffith Park Pony Rides Late in Reporting Four Pony Deaths
The owner of Griffith Park’s longtime pony rides attraction Wednesday defended his handling of the horses after Los Angeles parks officials cited a “lack of transparency” into the deaths of four ponies as the reason the city is not renewing his contract. The Los Angeles Department of...
mynewsla.com
Woman Killed in Shooting on Central Avenue
A woman between 30 and 35 years old was shot and killed on the border of the unincorporated Florence-Firestone area and Los Angeles, authorities said Wednesday. Deputies from the Century Sheriff’s Station were called at 6:13 p.m. Tuesday to the 6600 block of South Central Avenue where they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds, said Lt. Mike Gomez.
mynewsla.com
71-Year-Old Woman Reported Missing in Santa Clarita
A 71-year-old woman was reported missing Friday in Santa Clarita. Sandra Adair was last seen at 4 p.m. Thursday at Isabella Parkway and Golden Triangle Road south of Soledad Canyon, said the California Highway Patrol, which issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
Body Found at Elementary School in Santa Clarita
A body was found Wednesday at an elementary school in Santa Clarita, and an investigation was underway. The body was discovered about 7 a.m. at Charles Helmers Elementary School, in the 27300 block of Grandview Drive, according to authorities and reports from the scene. According to Fox 11, the body...
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Killed While Crossing Freeway Connector Road in Perris
A pedestrian was struck and killed when he stepped in front of a vehicle that had just exited Interstate 215 in Perris, authorities said Wednesday. The fatality occurred at about 6:45 p.m. Tuesday near the D Street exit ramp from southbound I-215, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
Woman, 25, With Diminished Mental Capacity, Goes Missing in Downey
Police Thursday circulated a photo of a 25-year-old woman who went missing in Downey. Regan “Reina” Koeppe, who has a diminished mental capacity, was last seen Wednesday at her home in Downey, said Lorena Duran of the Downey Police Department. Koeppe was described as a 5-foot tall Latino...
mynewsla.com
Man Dead in Homicide Near Santa Fe Springs
A man was fatally shot Thursday in an unincorporated area near Santa Fe Springs. Deputies responded at 1:39 a.m. to the 10000 block of Laurel Avenue west of Carmenita Road where they found the man, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Anyone...
mynewsla.com
Transgender Woman Found Dead in Malibu Area May Have Overdosed, Officials Say
A transgender woman found dead at the side of a roadway in the Malibu area may have overdosed, authorities said Tuesday. The body was found about 7 a.m. Thursday in the 33000 block of Mulholland Highway, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Family members identified the person as 27-year-old Day Rodas, whose name has not been released by authorities.
mynewsla.com
Average LA County Gas Price Drops For 29th Consecutive Day
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped Friday for the 29th consecutive day, decreasing 1.9 cents to $4.692, its lowest amount since Feb. 1. The average price has dropped 62 times in 65 days since rising to a record $6.494 on Oct....
mynewsla.com
Woman Accused of Stealing from Cancer-Stricken Grandmother in Irvine
A 35-year-old woman pleaded not guilty Thursday to stealing about $373,000 from her cancer-stricken grandmother in Irvine. Lashawn Ellesse Owens is charged with two counts each of grand theft and theft from an elder and a count of stealing a car, all felonies. She also faces sentencing enhancements for aggravated white collar crime between $100,00 and $500,000.
mynewsla.com
Police Investigate Cause of Fatal Crash in Westminster
Three people were hospitalized Wednesday following a single-car crash into a sewer project construction site in Westminster that killed one of the passengers. The victim who was killed was identified as 18-year-old Jayda Jean Feeney of Huntington Beach, according to Orange County Sheriff’s Sgt. Scott Steinle. The driver and...
