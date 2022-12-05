ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Are there really 17 new teams in the NC high school basketball rankings? Why, yes.

By Langston Wertz Jr., Rick Lewis, Alex Bass
Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
 3 days ago



As N.C. high school basketball teams ready to begin conference play this week -- and holiday tournament season -- the boys and girls state rankings are getting a mighty shake up.

On the girls’ side, there are eight new teams in this week’s class-by-class rankings from The Charlotte Observer and News & Observer of Raleigh.

There’s one new girls No. 1: Providence Day of Charlotte.

On the boys side, welcome nine new teams, including Charlotte Country Day, which was 1-17 just two years ago.

Third-year coach David Carrier, who built a NC power at Providence Day, is slowly doing the same at his new school. Last season, Country Day was 17-16 and won a game in the state playoffs.

Now this.

“I love these guys,” Carrier said, “and I’ve had them working for three years now, and we’ve got a lot of seniors, and it’s just been fun seeing them grow up, and seeing them become a family.

“It’s been fun for this old man.”

Country Day beat Carolina International 79-55 at home Saturday and improved to 9-1. The Bucs have won six straight games heading Tuesday’s non-conference showdown with unbeaten Charlotte Catholic (5-0). That’s the game of the night in Mecklenburg County.

“I tell you, man we’re enjoying the ride,” Carrier said. “We had a slow build, and we played a lot this summer. We worked out a lot this fall. We had most everybody back on our team and we’re just enjoying the moment. We feel we’ve got a lot of potential and I just love these guys. I feel like we are a family and it’s a lot of fun and I’m very blessed.”

Boys Rankings

NCISAA

Rank School Record Prvs.
1 Carmel Christian 9-1 1
2 Christ School 8-0 4
3 Concord Academy 9-2 2
4 United Faith 8-1 3
5 Providence Day 6-1 5
6 The Burlington School 7-3 6
7 Greensboro Day 8-2 7
8 Cannon 8-2 8
9 Forsyth Country Day 10-0 10
10 Charlotte Country Day 9-1 NR

NCHSAA 4A

Rank NCHSAA Record Prvs.
1 North Mecklenburg 4-0 2
2 Myers Park 1-1 1
3 Holly Springs 3-1 3
4 Millbrook 3-1 4
5 Wake Forest 3-0 6
6 Olympic 4-0 9
7 Chambers 2-2 NR
8 Mt. Tabor 3-0 NR
9 Pine Forest 3-1 NR
10 Richmond 6-1 NR

NCHSAA 3A

Rank NCHSAA Record Prvs.
1 Central Cabarrus 5-0 1
2 Northwood 3-0 2
3 West Charlotte 4-1 3
4 Northern Nash 2-0 4
5 Southern Durham 3-0 5
6 Hickory 4-0 6
7 Westover 5-0 7
8 Rocky Mount 2-0 8
9 Southern Nash 3-0 9
10 Crest 1-0 NR

NCHSAA 2A

Rank NCHSAA Record Prvs.
1 Farmville Central 3-0 1
2 Goldsboro 3-0 5
3 North Surry 3-0 7
4 Salisbury 3-1 2
5 JM Robinson 3-2 4
6 Cummings 1-1 3
7 R.S. Central 3-1 NR
8 Kinston 3-1 6
9 North Johnston 4-0 NR
10 Shelby 0-1 10

NCHSAA 1A

Rank NCHSAA Record Prvs.
1 Chatham Charter 9-0 1
2 Washington County 1-0 2
3 Bessemer City 3-0 3
4 Bishop McGuinness 2-0 4
5 Southeast Halifax 2-0 NR
6 North Edgecombe 1-1 6
7 KIPP Pride 1-1 7
8 Wilson Prep 1-2 8
9 Thomasville 0-1 5
10 Hayesville 1-1 10

Girls Rankings

NCISAA

Rank NCISAA Record Prvs.
1 Providence Day 6-0 4
2 Grace Christian 5-0 3
3 Cannon School 5-2 1
4 Asheville Christian 4-1 5
5 Rabun Gap 8-2 2
6 O’Neal Schol 7-1 6
7 Victory Christian 7-1 8
8 Saint David’s 5-0 9
9 North Raleigh Christian 3-3 NR
10 Rocky Mount Academy 5-1 10

NCHSAA 4A

Rank School Record Prvs.
1 Charlotte Catholic 2-1 1
2 Panther Creek 3-0 2
3 Northern Guilford 3-0 4
4 Lake Norman 6-0 5
5 Myers Park 3-1 6
6 North Mecklenburg 5-1 7
7 Willow Spring 5-0 8
8 Watauga 3-1 9
9 Apex Friendship 3-1 10
10 Hillside 1-1 NR

NCHSAA 3A

Rank School Record Prvs.
1 Rocky Mount 3-0 1
2 D.H. Conley 6-0 NR
3 Ben L. Smith 2-0 3
4 Freedom 3-0 8
5 Southern Durham 4-0 9
6 South Central 3-1 5
7 North Davidson 2-1 4
8 Parkwood 3-1 7
9 E.E. Smith 3-1 3
10 Terry Sanford 2-2 2

NCHSAA 2A

Rank School Record Prvs.
1 Salisbury 3-1 1
2 Shelby 1-0 2
3 East Rutherford 2-0 3
4 Farmville Central 2-2 4
5 North Pitt 3-1 5
6 Randleman 5-0 6
7 Newton-Conover 4-0 7
8 Seaforth 2-0 NR
9 East Bladen 4-0 9
10 Saint Pauls 2-1 NR

NCHSAA 1A

Rank School Record Prvs.
1 Bishop McGuinness 2-0 1
2 Mountain Heritage 4-0 3
3 Falls Lake Charter 8-0 7
4 North Rowan 3-1 6
5 Midway 2-1 NR
6 Chatham Charter 3-1 8
7 Bessemer City 3-0 9
8 Starmount 1-1 5
9 Holmes 2-0 NR
10 Chatham Central 2-0 NR

Note: Records through games played Saturday Dec. 3

Charlotte Observer

