Are there really 17 new teams in the NC high school basketball rankings? Why, yes.

As N.C. high school basketball teams ready to begin conference play this week -- and holiday tournament season -- the boys and girls state rankings are getting a mighty shake up.

On the girls’ side, there are eight new teams in this week’s class-by-class rankings from The Charlotte Observer and News & Observer of Raleigh.

There’s one new girls No. 1: Providence Day of Charlotte.

On the boys side, welcome nine new teams, including Charlotte Country Day, which was 1-17 just two years ago.

Third-year coach David Carrier, who built a NC power at Providence Day, is slowly doing the same at his new school. Last season, Country Day was 17-16 and won a game in the state playoffs.

Now this.

“I love these guys,” Carrier said, “and I’ve had them working for three years now, and we’ve got a lot of seniors, and it’s just been fun seeing them grow up, and seeing them become a family.

“It’s been fun for this old man.”

Country Day beat Carolina International 79-55 at home Saturday and improved to 9-1. The Bucs have won six straight games heading Tuesday’s non-conference showdown with unbeaten Charlotte Catholic (5-0). That’s the game of the night in Mecklenburg County.

“I tell you, man we’re enjoying the ride,” Carrier said. “We had a slow build, and we played a lot this summer. We worked out a lot this fall. We had most everybody back on our team and we’re just enjoying the moment. We feel we’ve got a lot of potential and I just love these guys. I feel like we are a family and it’s a lot of fun and I’m very blessed.”

Boys Rankings

NCISAA

Rank School Record Prvs. 1 Carmel Christian 9-1 1 2 Christ School 8-0 4 3 Concord Academy 9-2 2 4 United Faith 8-1 3 5 Providence Day 6-1 5 6 The Burlington School 7-3 6 7 Greensboro Day 8-2 7 8 Cannon 8-2 8 9 Forsyth Country Day 10-0 10 10 Charlotte Country Day 9-1 NR

NCHSAA 4A

Rank NCHSAA Record Prvs. 1 North Mecklenburg 4-0 2 2 Myers Park 1-1 1 3 Holly Springs 3-1 3 4 Millbrook 3-1 4 5 Wake Forest 3-0 6 6 Olympic 4-0 9 7 Chambers 2-2 NR 8 Mt. Tabor 3-0 NR 9 Pine Forest 3-1 NR 10 Richmond 6-1 NR

NCHSAA 3A

Rank NCHSAA Record Prvs. 1 Central Cabarrus 5-0 1 2 Northwood 3-0 2 3 West Charlotte 4-1 3 4 Northern Nash 2-0 4 5 Southern Durham 3-0 5 6 Hickory 4-0 6 7 Westover 5-0 7 8 Rocky Mount 2-0 8 9 Southern Nash 3-0 9 10 Crest 1-0 NR

NCHSAA 2A

Rank NCHSAA Record Prvs. 1 Farmville Central 3-0 1 2 Goldsboro 3-0 5 3 North Surry 3-0 7 4 Salisbury 3-1 2 5 JM Robinson 3-2 4 6 Cummings 1-1 3 7 R.S. Central 3-1 NR 8 Kinston 3-1 6 9 North Johnston 4-0 NR 10 Shelby 0-1 10

NCHSAA 1A

Rank NCHSAA Record Prvs. 1 Chatham Charter 9-0 1 2 Washington County 1-0 2 3 Bessemer City 3-0 3 4 Bishop McGuinness 2-0 4 5 Southeast Halifax 2-0 NR 6 North Edgecombe 1-1 6 7 KIPP Pride 1-1 7 8 Wilson Prep 1-2 8 9 Thomasville 0-1 5 10 Hayesville 1-1 10

Girls Rankings

NCISAA

Rank NCISAA Record Prvs. 1 Providence Day 6-0 4 2 Grace Christian 5-0 3 3 Cannon School 5-2 1 4 Asheville Christian 4-1 5 5 Rabun Gap 8-2 2 6 O’Neal Schol 7-1 6 7 Victory Christian 7-1 8 8 Saint David’s 5-0 9 9 North Raleigh Christian 3-3 NR 10 Rocky Mount Academy 5-1 10

NCHSAA 4A

Rank School Record Prvs. 1 Charlotte Catholic 2-1 1 2 Panther Creek 3-0 2 3 Northern Guilford 3-0 4 4 Lake Norman 6-0 5 5 Myers Park 3-1 6 6 North Mecklenburg 5-1 7 7 Willow Spring 5-0 8 8 Watauga 3-1 9 9 Apex Friendship 3-1 10 10 Hillside 1-1 NR

NCHSAA 3A

Rank School Record Prvs. 1 Rocky Mount 3-0 1 2 D.H. Conley 6-0 NR 3 Ben L. Smith 2-0 3 4 Freedom 3-0 8 5 Southern Durham 4-0 9 6 South Central 3-1 5 7 North Davidson 2-1 4 8 Parkwood 3-1 7 9 E.E. Smith 3-1 3 10 Terry Sanford 2-2 2

NCHSAA 2A

Rank School Record Prvs. 1 Salisbury 3-1 1 2 Shelby 1-0 2 3 East Rutherford 2-0 3 4 Farmville Central 2-2 4 5 North Pitt 3-1 5 6 Randleman 5-0 6 7 Newton-Conover 4-0 7 8 Seaforth 2-0 NR 9 East Bladen 4-0 9 10 Saint Pauls 2-1 NR

NCHSAA 1A

Rank School Record Prvs. 1 Bishop McGuinness 2-0 1 2 Mountain Heritage 4-0 3 3 Falls Lake Charter 8-0 7 4 North Rowan 3-1 6 5 Midway 2-1 NR 6 Chatham Charter 3-1 8 7 Bessemer City 3-0 9 8 Starmount 1-1 5 9 Holmes 2-0 NR 10 Chatham Central 2-0 NR

Note: Records through games played Saturday Dec. 3