Are there really 17 new teams in the NC high school basketball rankings? Why, yes.
As N.C. high school basketball teams ready to begin conference play this week -- and holiday tournament season -- the boys and girls state rankings are getting a mighty shake up.
On the girls’ side, there are eight new teams in this week’s class-by-class rankings from The Charlotte Observer and News & Observer of Raleigh.
There’s one new girls No. 1: Providence Day of Charlotte.
On the boys side, welcome nine new teams, including Charlotte Country Day, which was 1-17 just two years ago.
Third-year coach David Carrier, who built a NC power at Providence Day, is slowly doing the same at his new school. Last season, Country Day was 17-16 and won a game in the state playoffs.
Now this.
“I love these guys,” Carrier said, “and I’ve had them working for three years now, and we’ve got a lot of seniors, and it’s just been fun seeing them grow up, and seeing them become a family.
“It’s been fun for this old man.”
Country Day beat Carolina International 79-55 at home Saturday and improved to 9-1. The Bucs have won six straight games heading Tuesday’s non-conference showdown with unbeaten Charlotte Catholic (5-0). That’s the game of the night in Mecklenburg County.
“I tell you, man we’re enjoying the ride,” Carrier said. “We had a slow build, and we played a lot this summer. We worked out a lot this fall. We had most everybody back on our team and we’re just enjoying the moment. We feel we’ve got a lot of potential and I just love these guys. I feel like we are a family and it’s a lot of fun and I’m very blessed.”
Boys Rankings
NCISAA
|Rank
|School
|Record
|Prvs.
|1
|Carmel Christian
|9-1
|1
|2
|Christ School
|8-0
|4
|3
|Concord Academy
|9-2
|2
|4
|United Faith
|8-1
|3
|5
|Providence Day
|6-1
|5
|6
|The Burlington School
|7-3
|6
|7
|Greensboro Day
|8-2
|7
|8
|Cannon
|8-2
|8
|9
|Forsyth Country Day
|10-0
|10
|10
|Charlotte Country Day
|9-1
|NR
NCHSAA 4A
|Rank
|NCHSAA
|Record
|Prvs.
|1
|North Mecklenburg
|4-0
|2
|2
|Myers Park
|1-1
|1
|3
|Holly Springs
|3-1
|3
|4
|Millbrook
|3-1
|4
|5
|Wake Forest
|3-0
|6
|6
|Olympic
|4-0
|9
|7
|Chambers
|2-2
|NR
|8
|Mt. Tabor
|3-0
|NR
|9
|Pine Forest
|3-1
|NR
|10
|Richmond
|6-1
|NR
NCHSAA 3A
|Rank
|NCHSAA
|Record
|Prvs.
|1
|Central Cabarrus
|5-0
|1
|2
|Northwood
|3-0
|2
|3
|West Charlotte
|4-1
|3
|4
|Northern Nash
|2-0
|4
|5
|Southern Durham
|3-0
|5
|6
|Hickory
|4-0
|6
|7
|Westover
|5-0
|7
|8
|Rocky Mount
|2-0
|8
|9
|Southern Nash
|3-0
|9
|10
|Crest
|1-0
|NR
NCHSAA 2A
|Rank
|NCHSAA
|Record
|Prvs.
|1
|Farmville Central
|3-0
|1
|2
|Goldsboro
|3-0
|5
|3
|North Surry
|3-0
|7
|4
|Salisbury
|3-1
|2
|5
|JM Robinson
|3-2
|4
|6
|Cummings
|1-1
|3
|7
|R.S. Central
|3-1
|NR
|8
|Kinston
|3-1
|6
|9
|North Johnston
|4-0
|NR
|10
|Shelby
|0-1
|10
NCHSAA 1A
|Rank
|NCHSAA
|Record
|Prvs.
|1
|Chatham Charter
|9-0
|1
|2
|Washington County
|1-0
|2
|3
|Bessemer City
|3-0
|3
|4
|Bishop McGuinness
|2-0
|4
|5
|Southeast Halifax
|2-0
|NR
|6
|North Edgecombe
|1-1
|6
|7
|KIPP Pride
|1-1
|7
|8
|Wilson Prep
|1-2
|8
|9
|Thomasville
|0-1
|5
|10
|Hayesville
|1-1
|10
Girls Rankings
NCISAA
|Rank
|NCISAA
|Record
|Prvs.
|1
|Providence Day
|6-0
|4
|2
|Grace Christian
|5-0
|3
|3
|Cannon School
|5-2
|1
|4
|Asheville Christian
|4-1
|5
|5
|Rabun Gap
|8-2
|2
|6
|O’Neal Schol
|7-1
|6
|7
|Victory Christian
|7-1
|8
|8
|Saint David’s
|5-0
|9
|9
|North Raleigh Christian
|3-3
|NR
|10
|Rocky Mount Academy
|5-1
|10
NCHSAA 4A
|Rank
|School
|Record
|Prvs.
|1
|Charlotte Catholic
|2-1
|1
|2
|Panther Creek
|3-0
|2
|3
|Northern Guilford
|3-0
|4
|4
|Lake Norman
|6-0
|5
|5
|Myers Park
|3-1
|6
|6
|North Mecklenburg
|5-1
|7
|7
|Willow Spring
|5-0
|8
|8
|Watauga
|3-1
|9
|9
|Apex Friendship
|3-1
|10
|10
|Hillside
|1-1
|NR
NCHSAA 3A
|Rank
|School
|Record
|Prvs.
|1
|Rocky Mount
|3-0
|1
|2
|D.H. Conley
|6-0
|NR
|3
|Ben L. Smith
|2-0
|3
|4
|Freedom
|3-0
|8
|5
|Southern Durham
|4-0
|9
|6
|South Central
|3-1
|5
|7
|North Davidson
|2-1
|4
|8
|Parkwood
|3-1
|7
|9
|E.E. Smith
|3-1
|3
|10
|Terry Sanford
|2-2
|2
NCHSAA 2A
|Rank
|School
|Record
|Prvs.
|1
|Salisbury
|3-1
|1
|2
|Shelby
|1-0
|2
|3
|East Rutherford
|2-0
|3
|4
|Farmville Central
|2-2
|4
|5
|North Pitt
|3-1
|5
|6
|Randleman
|5-0
|6
|7
|Newton-Conover
|4-0
|7
|8
|Seaforth
|2-0
|NR
|9
|East Bladen
|4-0
|9
|10
|Saint Pauls
|2-1
|NR
NCHSAA 1A
|Rank
|School
|Record
|Prvs.
|1
|Bishop McGuinness
|2-0
|1
|2
|Mountain Heritage
|4-0
|3
|3
|Falls Lake Charter
|8-0
|7
|4
|North Rowan
|3-1
|6
|5
|Midway
|2-1
|NR
|6
|Chatham Charter
|3-1
|8
|7
|Bessemer City
|3-0
|9
|8
|Starmount
|1-1
|5
|9
|Holmes
|2-0
|NR
|10
|Chatham Central
|2-0
|NR
Note: Records through games played Saturday Dec. 3
