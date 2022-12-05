ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Driver carves out tiny hole on snow-covered windshield, WA photo shows. Cops unamused

By Helena Wegner
The News Tribune
The News Tribune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Twuqj_0jY6hn4R00

A driver carved out a small hole on their snow-covered windshield and started driving on a Washington highway, troopers said.

But it wasn’t long before a trooper stopped the driver on State Route 16 near the Mullenix Road exit at the Kitsap and Pierce counties line on Sunday Dec. 4, Washington State Patrol trooper Katherine Weatherwax told McClatchy News.

How can they even see ,” one person tweeted.

A photo shows the vehicle with a small snow-free spot on the driver’s side of the windshield.

“The rear of the vehicle had just as much snow as the front,” Weatherwax said.

The driver was first reported as driving erratically at 12:14 p.m., she said.

By 12:18 p.m., a trooper pulled the driver over. The driver told the trooper their windshield wipers weren’t working.

They removed the snow from their car and were given a $553 ticket accusing the driver of second-degree negligent driving. No one was injured.

“Please take the time to remove all snow from your vehicle before you leave the house,” Weatherwax said in the Dec. 4 tweet.

Driving with snow and ice on a vehicle is dangerous because it can shatter windshields, become a hazard in the road, and it makes it difficult for the driver to see, Weatherwax told McClatchy News.

“We don’t see many vehicles this bad because it rarely snows out in the Kitsap area,” she said.

People on Twitter seemed to have a lot to say about the photo.

“Can’t believe how often I see people driving w snow still on their windows — also please people ‘Turn your headlights on — it’s dark, wet, foggy and we can’t see you!’” one person wrote.

Another Twitter user brought up the dangers of keeping chunks of snow on a vehicle.

“Can’t tell you how many snow and ice missiles from other cars hit our car and windshield on the 16 last Saturday. People are too LAZY to remove the snow from their vehicles.”

Another Twitter user said they saw the car stopped on the highway.

“We saw them pulled over when heading through there today, definitely thought they had abandoned the car because who drives with their windshield covered.”

The SR 16 is a highway that connects Pierce and Kitsap counties in western Washington.

Crash kills 74-year-old and great-grandchildren on road trip from SC, Arizona cops say

Lamborghini was going 150 mph on winding road, and a California cop chased it down

FedEx driver dies after running stop sign into path of oncoming train, Georgia cops say

Comments / 5

nm156
3d ago

I've noticed that the people that live in the foothills like to haul their car roof snow around the lowlands. I think it's a badge of coolness for SUV owners. Also the guys who drive to work with 4x4 mud all over everything but a peep hole. 🙄

Reply(2)
4
Dave D
3d ago

The guy received a fine and I agree with that. When you're on the road with the public all around you, you put their lives in danger because of your stupidity and negligence.

Reply
2
Related
KOMO News

Suspects ram stolen car into Port Orchard pot shop during robbery

KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — Two people broke into Kitsap Cannabis in Port Orchard on Tuesday morning at around 3:45 a.m. The two people committing the crime drove a stolen Subaru Outback through the storefront, breaking the glass. They proceeded to enter the shop and steal merchandise from inside the store.
PORT ORCHARD, WA
Still Unsolved

Tacoma Police Asking For Witnesses In Disappearance Of 2 Year Old

TACOMA, Wash. — After more than two decades have passed, a young girl's family is still asking for help. It has been close to 24 years since Teekah Lewis disappeared from a bowling alley in Tacoma, Washington. She has not been seen since. Her family hopes that bringing a spotlight back to the case will help to provide them with the answers they are desperately searching for.
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

91-year-old man drives into the water near Edmonds dog park

EDMONDS, Wash. — A 91-year-old man apparently drove his car into the water near an Edmonds dog park while with his dog. Edmonds police are currently on the scene and are working to remove the car from the water. Police said removal of the car will be a lengthy...
EDMONDS, WA
q13fox.com

Woman arrested in Graham hit-and-run, 17-year-old boy seriously injured

GRAHAM, Wash. - Pierce County deputies arrested a woman suspected of a hit-and-run that seriously injured a 17-year-old boy. Deputies were called Tuesday to a collision near 92nd Ave E and 224th St E in Graham, around 6:32 p.m. They arrived and found a 17-year-old boy with serious injuries. He...
GRAHAM, WA
thejoltnews.com

Man allegedly assaults good Samaritan, kicks Olympia officer

A Rainier man was charged with a felony and a gross misdemeanor after allegedly assaulting a stranger who offered to help him and later kicking an Olympia police officer. Cade Arlington Dausener, 37, was charged with assault in the third and fourth degree by the Thurston County Prosecuting Attorney on November 28.
OLYMPIA, WA
KING 5

West Seattle couple puts on huge holiday display with thousands of lights

SEATTLE — A couple from West Seattle is pulling out all the stops to spread some holiday cheer with an amazing holiday light display. The “4040 House Holiday Lights” is a stunning spectacle that’s been an entire year in the making. Kent Stroker and Ryan Olson say they simply wanted to spread some joy this year and have more than 44 thousand LED lights. The display can be seen at 4040 47th Ave SW, Seattle.
SEATTLE, WA
The News Tribune

The News Tribune

Tacoma, WA
8K+
Followers
273
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Tacoma is a mid-sized port city on Puget Sound, roughly 30 miles south of Seattle. The News Tribune is the second-largest newspaper in Washington, covering the local news market of Pierce County in print and online. The News Tribune excels in its coverage of local breaking news, major league and prep sports, and Washington's statehouse. To tell the unique story of the South Sound, The News Tribune also provides strong coverage of the military and nearby Joint Base Lewis-McChord, the Port of Tacoma, and outdoor recreation in the Northwest.

 https://www.thenewstribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy