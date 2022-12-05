Driver carves out tiny hole on snow-covered windshield, WA photo shows. Cops unamused

A driver carved out a small hole on their snow-covered windshield and started driving on a Washington highway, troopers said.

But it wasn’t long before a trooper stopped the driver on State Route 16 near the Mullenix Road exit at the Kitsap and Pierce counties line on Sunday Dec. 4, Washington State Patrol trooper Katherine Weatherwax told McClatchy News.

“ How can they even see ,” one person tweeted.

A photo shows the vehicle with a small snow-free spot on the driver’s side of the windshield.

“The rear of the vehicle had just as much snow as the front,” Weatherwax said.

The driver was first reported as driving erratically at 12:14 p.m., she said.

By 12:18 p.m., a trooper pulled the driver over. The driver told the trooper their windshield wipers weren’t working.

They removed the snow from their car and were given a $553 ticket accusing the driver of second-degree negligent driving. No one was injured.

“Please take the time to remove all snow from your vehicle before you leave the house,” Weatherwax said in the Dec. 4 tweet.

Driving with snow and ice on a vehicle is dangerous because it can shatter windshields, become a hazard in the road, and it makes it difficult for the driver to see, Weatherwax told McClatchy News.

“We don’t see many vehicles this bad because it rarely snows out in the Kitsap area,” she said.

People on Twitter seemed to have a lot to say about the photo.

“Can’t believe how often I see people driving w snow still on their windows — also please people ‘Turn your headlights on — it’s dark, wet, foggy and we can’t see you!’” one person wrote.

Another Twitter user brought up the dangers of keeping chunks of snow on a vehicle.

“Can’t tell you how many snow and ice missiles from other cars hit our car and windshield on the 16 last Saturday. People are too LAZY to remove the snow from their vehicles.”

Another Twitter user said they saw the car stopped on the highway.

“We saw them pulled over when heading through there today, definitely thought they had abandoned the car because who drives with their windshield covered.”

The SR 16 is a highway that connects Pierce and Kitsap counties in western Washington.

