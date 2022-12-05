Read full article on original website
KATU.com
Try Pilk & Cookies for a New Holiday Tradition
Treat yourself this holiday season with Pepsi “Pilk” and cookies-- a new “dirty soda” tradition. Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss joined us to share how to make “The Naughty & Ice” Pilk: In one glass, mix a cup of whole milk, 2 tbsp of heavy creamer and 2 tbsp of vanilla creamer. In another glass, pour about a cup of ice cold Pepsi. Slowly pour the milk and creamer comb into the Pepsi for a perfect marbled swirl.
Shoppers Say This Retinol Balm Is ‘Botox on a Stick’ For How Fast It Works on Wrinkles—Grab It on Sale For the Holidays
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. There comes a time in every person’s life when they wake up one morning and seriously consider getting botox. This occasion happens for me every few months, but then I talk myself down. Not because there’s anything wrong with the procedure, but because there are some needle-free alternatives that produce similar results (especially when you commit to using them for a while). One of those products I’m talking about is Peace Out Skincare’s retinol eye stick. The easy-to-use balm is heralded as one...
Should You Give a Pet as a Gift?
A puppy certainly looks cute under the Christmas tree, but is it a good idea to give a pet as a gift? We spoke with veterinarian and mom, Dr. Cherice Roth about the pros and cons. Dr. Roth is the author of the children's book, "What Does a Doctor Look Like?". For more information visit Dr. Roth's webpage here.
Gifts from the Kitchen
Give a gift from the heart with a handmade present made in your own kitchen. Chef Jessica Hansen of Middleground Farms showed us some examples. For more information on all the events at Middleground Farms, click here. The Kitchen’s Granola. Makes 3 quarts. 6 1/2 cups old-fashioned rolled oats.
