ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

▶️State police chiefs association backs call to delay Measure 114 permit system

By Central Oregon Daily News Sources
centraloregondaily.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Another Oregon power substation attacked

Another Oregon electricity provider says one of its substations was vandalized and damaged last month. It happened around the same time and in the same area as another substation attack that was announced this week. Bonneville Power Administration says someone attacked one of its substations in Clackamas in the early...
CLACKAMAS, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Bad driving behaviors are up, and so are Oregon traffic deaths

A new survey of drivers shows dangerous driving behavior is on the rise. This after three years of steady declines in dangerous behavior. And it’s no different in Oregon. We’ve highlighted some of the incidents Oregon State Police have reported such as people driving way over the speed limit or passing illegally over a double yellow line.
OREGON STATE
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Dam removal proponents celebrate approval to restore Klamath River

Federal, state and tribal officials gathered Thursday to celebrate a plan 20 years in the making — to remove four dams from the Klamath River. It will be the largest river restoration project in American history. “Finally, we can say these dams are coming down and it’s about damn...
OREGON STATE
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Gov. Brown executive order to help hospital staffing criticized as ‘late’

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown issued an executive order Wednesday to address hospital staffing during the rise in adult and pediatric cases and hospitalizations involving respiratory illnesses, including the flu, COVID-19 and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). But the moves should have been made sooner, say associations representing nurses and hospital systems.
OREGON STATE
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ 5 things to know Thursday: Get to know your new Redmond library

The Oregon Supreme Court on Wednesday denied a motion by the state attorney general to review a lower court ruling that blocked Measure 114. As a result, the new gun control measure that was narrowly approved by voters will not go into effect Thursday as scheduled. The Oregon Department of...
REDMOND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Holiday Lights Paddle Parade on the Deschutes returns Friday

Another Central Oregon holiday tradition returns Friday. The annual Tumalo Creek Holiday Lights Paddle Parade starts at 4:00 p.m. Kayakers and paddlers will fill the Deschutes River with holiday cheer. You can catch them on the river between the Tumalo Creek shop and the Old Mill District Flag Bridge.
BEND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy