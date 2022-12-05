▶️State police chiefs association backs call to delay Measure 114 permit system

Read full article on original website
▶️ Another Oregon power substation attacked
Another Oregon electricity provider says one of its substations was vandalized and damaged last month. It happened around the same time and in the same area as another substation attack that was announced this week. Bonneville Power Administration says someone attacked one of its substations in Clackamas in the early...
5 things Friday: ‘Tripledemic’ sends some Oregon kids to out-of-state hospitals
The so-called tripledemic of RSV, flu and COVID-19 is hitting Central Oregon hard. Doctors say it’s especially impacting younger children. Dr. Abby Hendricks from Mosaic Medical tells us she is even aware of sick children being sent out of state for treatment because Oregon hospitals are full. Local school...
▶️ Bad driving behaviors are up, and so are Oregon traffic deaths
A new survey of drivers shows dangerous driving behavior is on the rise. This after three years of steady declines in dangerous behavior. And it’s no different in Oregon. We’ve highlighted some of the incidents Oregon State Police have reported such as people driving way over the speed limit or passing illegally over a double yellow line.
▶️ Dam removal proponents celebrate approval to restore Klamath River
Federal, state and tribal officials gathered Thursday to celebrate a plan 20 years in the making — to remove four dams from the Klamath River. It will be the largest river restoration project in American history. “Finally, we can say these dams are coming down and it’s about damn...
▶️ ‘Not the end’: Redmond gun parts manufacturer reacts to Measure 114 rulings
Tuesday was a whiplash of judicial rulings on Measure 114, the new Oregon gun control measure that voters narrowly passed last month. One Central Oregon gun manufacturer is urging people to have patience because this is just going to be the start of the court battle. It started Tuesday morning...
▶️ Gov. Brown executive order to help hospital staffing criticized as ‘late’
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown issued an executive order Wednesday to address hospital staffing during the rise in adult and pediatric cases and hospitalizations involving respiratory illnesses, including the flu, COVID-19 and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). But the moves should have been made sooner, say associations representing nurses and hospital systems.
▶️ 5 things to know Thursday: Get to know your new Redmond library
The Oregon Supreme Court on Wednesday denied a motion by the state attorney general to review a lower court ruling that blocked Measure 114. As a result, the new gun control measure that was narrowly approved by voters will not go into effect Thursday as scheduled. The Oregon Department of...
Holiday Lights Paddle Parade on the Deschutes returns Friday
Another Central Oregon holiday tradition returns Friday. The annual Tumalo Creek Holiday Lights Paddle Parade starts at 4:00 p.m. Kayakers and paddlers will fill the Deschutes River with holiday cheer. You can catch them on the river between the Tumalo Creek shop and the Old Mill District Flag Bridge.
▶️ $45,000 grant to Central Oregon literacy program for Latino families
A literacy program helping local Latino families and their children receives $45,000 in grants to expand its efforts. The organization — which translates to “Together We Learn” — was one of three organizations in the tri-county area to receive the Go Kids Grant Award from the Oregon Community Foundation.
▶️ Can you help? Winter coat, boot drive to keep kids warm in Central Oregon
Your help is needed to keep Central Oregon children in need warm and dry this winter. Bins have been set up around the region for the Family Access Network Coat and Boot Drive. Central Oregon Daily News is a partner in this effort. You can find the bins at all...
