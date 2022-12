The Burroughs girls soccer team hosted Big Bear on Tuesday, December 6th and earned the first home win of the season with a 1-0 win. The Burros dominated possession and played much of the game on the Bears side of the field but could not beat the keeper until a late strike from Brianna Tejada sealed the home win. Head Coach Kelly Blake spoke on her team getting their first home of the season.

