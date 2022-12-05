Winter Outlook: What can we expect in Southwest Florida?

Meteorological winter has begun but it’s been feeling more like fall! Highs have been running above average and you may wonder if conditions will ever cool down. We are under the influence of the La Niña climate pattern for the third winter in a row.

We normally experience La Niña once every 3 to 7 years but in the last 50 years, a triple dip La Niña has only happened two other times.

In the bigger picture, our past 11 winters have been hotter than usual for south Florida. The trend looks to continue with warmer than usual conditions favored again.

This type of climate pattern favors fewer cold fronts for south Florida this winter which leads to less rainfall. On top of warmer than usual conditions, drier than usual conditions are likely too.

Every single month so far this year has featured above average temperatures and we are on track to experience the hottest year in recorded history for southwest Florida. Count on NBC 2 to keep you informed.