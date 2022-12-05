Read full article on original website
Patrick Beverley continues to kill Lakers as LA loses LeBron’s Cavs return
The Los Angeles Lakers are officially on fire these days, willing themselves out from the bottom of the Western Conference. Anthony Davis just took Western Conference Player of the Week honors after claiming ownership of the Washington Wizards with 55 points and 17 rebounds as the latest chapter of the greatest run of his career.
Heat bring in former Lakers fan favorite that never should have left LA
The Los Angeles Lakers have made a lot of mistakes after winning the NBA Championship in 2020. In fact, there is a decent list of moves that Rob Pelinka has made that could warrant him getting fired. Instead, he got a contract extension. One move that did not seem like...
Darvin Ham must stand up to LeBron after Lakers loss to Raptors
The Los Angeles Lakers were coming off a loss last night to the Cleveland Cavaliers that was close until about eight minutes left in the game before Donovan Mitchell illustrated that the Cavs fans can officially move on from LeBron James with a 43-point performance that was powered by a 4th quarter explosion that put things away.
Lakers news: Cam Reddish trade interest, Anthony Davis injury status, Lakers’ absurd trade request
The Los Angeles Lakers have lost a bit of the luster that the team had after defeating the Milwaukee Bucks last Friday. Los Angeles continued the road trip with losses on back-to-back days to the Cleveland Cavaliers and Toronto Raptors. The team plays the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday. While the...
First Photos From Brittney Griner's Release Go Viral After WNBA Star Finally Returns Home
Brittney Griner's release photos go viral after former WNBA star gets freed from Russia
Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade
Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
Lakers vs. Sixers Prediction and Odds for Friday, December 9th (Back 76ers To End Skid Against Lakers)
The Philadelphia 76ers host the Los Angeles Lakers tonight hoping to end their three-game losing streak. Philly lost to the Houston Rockets on Monday night and have had several days to recover and get right for today’s game. As for the Lakers, they’ve lost two in a row and...
Best NBA Odds for Every Game Today (Odds, Spreads and Totals for Friday, December 9)
We have a full slate of games tonight, with 20 of the 30 teams in action. One of the key matchups to watch is going to be the Los Angeles Lakers and the Philadelphia 76ers. The Lakers were without Anthony Davis and LeBron James in their last game against the Raptors – and ended up losing that game. Both stars are probable tonight for a key matchup against one of the best big men in the league.
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey on Brittney Griner's return: 'Prayers are powerful'
Brittney Griner's college basketball coach, Kim Mulkey, broke her silence on her former player, saying 'God is good' following Griner's release from a Russian penal colony.
