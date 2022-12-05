Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Child tells Oshkosh police strange man offered candy and a puppy
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Oshkosh police are investigating after a child was reportedly approached by a strange man, promising candy and a puppy. The suspicious incident happened around noon Thursday in the 1000 block of N. Washburn Street. Police say a child, whose age was not released, had been in a...
Residents of Green Bay neighborhood encouraged to be vigilant after home burglaries
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Residents in a Green Bay west side neighborhood are asked to be vigilant as police investigate several home burglaries in the area. Police are seeking possible identification and arrest of individuals who may be suspected of burglarizing homes in the Mather Heights neighborhood, between Mather Street and Velp Avenue.
Officer accidentally shoots himself during police pursuit in Brown County
WisDOT reported at 1:40 that portions of WIS 29 eastbound were closed. It was learned that a police pursuit shut down the highway and ended with an officer accidentally shooting himself.
Woman Sentenced After Chase in Manitowoc County Injures K9
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Jessica Loney was sentenced to 18 months in prison for her role in a high-speed chase which injured a K-9 deputy. She was also placed on extended supervision for 4.5 years, according to the Clerk of Courts office. No trial date has been set...
Investigation into Hobart-Lawrence officer's accidental gun discharge continues
HOBART (WLUK) -- Investigators are still looking into the circumstances surrounding a traffic stop where a Hobart-Lawrence police officer accidently shot himself. The officer, a 7-year veteran on the force, remains hospitalized after Wednesday's incident. As the 36-year-old officer who accidently shot himself recovers, a 30-year-old Hobart man remains in...
Lake Winnebago drug unit seizes 54,000 pills of fentanyl, largest in unit's history
APPLETON (WLUK) -- The Lake Winnebago drug unit has recovered the largest fentanyl seizure in its history. The Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group's Drug Unit as well as the Drug Enforcement Administration seized approximately 54,000 pills of suspected fentanyl Wednesday. This is roughly 12 pounds of fentanyl, worth at least $500,000.
Standoff closes Highway 29 after pursuit, officer accidentally shooting self
HOBART, Wis. (WLUK) -- A police officer is recovering after accidentally shooting himself during a traffic stop that shut down part of a major area highway for much of Wednesday afternoon. Authorities say the 36-year-old Hobart-Lawrence Police officer is expected to be OK. Meanwhile, police say a 30-year-old Hobart man...
Shawano County man accused of strangling woman, ordered to stand trial
SHAWANO (WLUK) – Michael Ingold was ordered Thursday to stand trial for allegedly strangling a woman. Ingold was bound over for trial after an investigator testified at a preliminary hearing Thursday. His arraignment on first-degree intentional homicide is scheduled for Jan. 18. According to the criminal complaint, Ingold called...
Teenage Brothers Charged with Attempted Homicide for Green Bay Shooting
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Two brothers, ages 18 and 16, are facing charges in connection with a non-fatal shooting Saturday in which a “ghost gun” was used. 18 year old Anthony C. Simbler is charged with attempted first degree intentional homicide as party to a crime and two counts of bail jumping. 16 year old Avion D. Simbler is charged with attempted first degree intentional homicide as party to a crime, bail jumping, and possession of narcotic drugs.
Green Bay man charged with threatening to ‘shoot up’ local auto repair shop
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 26-year-old in Green Bay was charged for allegedly threatening to ‘shoot up’ a local auto repair shop over an alleged incident back in February. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 26-year-old Brandon Johnson was charged with making terrorist...
Car found; suspect in Brown County chase still at-large
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Deputies are looking for a suspect in a chase in Brown County. On Dec. 4, deputies attempted to stop Joeadam Peralez, 25, on suspicion of reckless driving in Bellevue. The sheriff’s office says he fled at “a high rate of speed.”. Deputies attempted...
Watertown man dead after 50-foot fall while working at Superior shipyard, police report
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police are investigating the death of a 64-year-old Watertown man who fell off a vessel while working at a Superior shipyard Monday. The Superior Police Department stated that police officers, members of the Superior Fire Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance responded around 11:50 a.m. to Fraser Shipyards, located at 1 Clough Avenue. Investigators were told a worker fell about 50 feet from a ship in a drydock to the ground below.
Appleton apartment fire causes estimated $40,000 in damages
APPLETON (WLUK) -- A fire at an Appleton apartment building caused an estimated $40,000 worth of damage Wednesday evening. The Appleton Fire Department responded to a call at a 12-unit apartment building on Woodmere Court shortly after 6:30 p.m. They were informed that the fire was in the kitchen of a second-floor apartment and that the resident was out of the apartment.
Four sentenced in Manitowoc meth bust
MANITOWOC (WLUK) – Four people have been sentenced in connection with the June bust of a meth manufacturing site in Manitowoc. Sarah Gunn was convicted Wednesday of purchasing pseudoephedrine for another to produce methamphetamine. She was sentenced to probation for two years. Nicholas Bevan was sentenced to 14 months...
Person dies in Waupaca rollover crash
WAUPACA (WLUK) -- A person died in a rollover crash in Waupaca. It happened just before 1 p.m. Monday on U.S. Highway 10 near W. Fulton Street. When officers arrived on scene, they found the driver deceased, ejected from the vehicle. Investigators determined the driver was traveling westbound on U.S....
Ex-wife testifies at Matthew Beyer’s murder trial
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A third day of testimony in Matthew Beyer’s murder trial brought the defendant’s ex-wife and a family friend to the witness stand. Beyer, as we’ve reported, is charged with killing his two children in their mother’s home in Kaukauna in 2020. William Beyer was 5; Danielle Beyer was 3.
Little Chute's Heesakker Park closing for deer cull
LITTLE CHUTE (WLUK) -- A Fox Valley park is closing next week during a deer cull. The village of Little Chute says only hunters will be allowed in the park from dawn on Monday until dusk on Dec. 18. Heritage Parkway Trail users are advised to use the Mill Street...
Deputy puts out fire at Fond du Lac County home
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. — A Fond du Lac County sheriff’s deputy is credited with limiting the damage of a house fire last week. Video posted by the department shows Deputy Jeffrey Vaile running into the home along Schoenberg Road early Friday morning and extinguishing the flames that appeared to be coming from a damaged extension cord.
UPDATE: Crash on I-41 in Winnebago County cleared, all lanes reopened to motorists
FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update on the I-41 northbound crash in Winnebago County. According to WisDOT, the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office has cleared the scene, and all lanes of traffic are reopened to motorists. There still is no...
Driver dead after rollover in Waupaca
WAUPACA, Wis. (WBAY) - A driver died in a rollover crash in Waupaca Monday afternoon. At about 12:50 p.m., police were called to a rollover on Highway 10 near W Fulton Street. The driver had been traveling west on the highway when they went into the ditch. The vehicle rolled and went down an embankment.
