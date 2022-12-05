Read full article on original website
A Massive 100-Boat Winterfest Parade Will Be A Sea of Neon Floating Through Florida This WeekendUncovering FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
NJ Teacher Shared Inappropriate Pics & Now Upset Invite To Art Show Was Based On Her Looks & Not Her ArtBridget MulroyMiami Beach, FL
The two brothers who are giving away millions in MiamiAsh JurbergMiami, FL
A Girlfriends Guide to Fort LauderdaleChampagne LivingFort Lauderdale, FL
Popular discount retail chain opens another new location in Florida this weekKristen WaltersPembroke Pines, FL
thewestsidegazette.com
The Girl’s Cross Country Team From Dillard High continues its rise to the top
The casual high school sports fan has probably never even given cross country a passing thought- understandable but nevertheless disappointing. While hundreds of students and parents eagerly attend Dillard football games, the same attention and enthusiasm falls woefully short when speaking of cross country, a sport that demands courage, endurance, sacrifice and commitment sans the physicality, immediate excitement and anticipation inherent in football or other traditional sports . I continue to draw the comparison because both are fall sports held at similar times. However, on many high school and college campuses, the sport’s popularity has skyrocketed. For example, who knows or has ever heard of Katelin Tuohy or Charles Hicks? Allow me the privilege of sparing you the aggravation. Katelin led the Atlantic Coast Conference North Carolina State University Wolfpack to the 2022 NCAA Division I XC championship, winning her first individual title in 19:27 while garnering the team’s second consecutive title. Stanford’s Charles Hicks won the men’s individual XC title, setting a course record at Oklahoma State University with a time of 28:43, one second ahead of pre-race favorite Nic Young of Northern Arizona, NCAA men’s XC ‘22 champs. Dillard’s program, under the astute, capable leadership of Coach Davidson Gill, has quickly, albeit quietly, risen in stature locally and statewide. For the novice or unfamiliar , Coach Gill offers some basic machinations of the sport. Cross country races in high school are normally 5k or 3.1 miles and major races normally consist of around 150 to 200 kids. 7 runners from each team entering a given meet usually compete with only the top 5 runners from each team count scoring wise to determine individual and team finishes unless a tie breaker is needed. In that case , the top 5 runners‘ places are tallied up and the lowest score determines the winner. Coach Gill attributes the success of Dillard Cross Country to a stellar group of dedicated and talented athletes who epitomize the heart, grit, endurance and stamina needed to successfully compete. Christina Coleman is a high school junior who started running on the high school team her 7th grade year and has been top 6 runner in the state the last 3 years. Her personal best time is 18:15 ; so far she has distinguished herself as an individual district, regional and county champion.
fnu.edu
FNU falters against Owls 94-33
BOCA RATON, Fla. ( Dec. 6, 2022) – Florida National University’s women’s basketball team suffered another tough loss against a top NCAA Division I school in the Florida Atlantic University Owls. The Conquistadors (3-4) feel 94-33 to a talented FAU (6-1) squad loaded with talent from top to bottom. FNU remains 3-4 following this loss to the Owls and has played its final exhibition match of the 2022-23 season.
FIU TE transfer Rivaldo Fairweather is drawing major interest in portal
Not too long ago, Rivaldo Fairweather competed in the AAU basketball circuit hoping for Division I looks that never really came. He was a great varsity basketball player. But at 6-foot-5, 210 pounds, he lacked some of the traits t0 be a high-level college prospect at forward. Those traits did, however, translate well to football as Fairweather's high school basketball and football coaches often told him. So, after his sophomore season, Fairweather made the plunge – he decided to play organized football.
Chaminade-Madonna makes it look easy, cruises by CCC in Florida Class 1M state title game
TALLAHASSEE, Fla.- On a clear, brisk, 69-degree night at Gene Cox Stadium, Chaminade-Madonna made the case be known: They're coming for a national championship in Las Vegas. If there was any doubts about the Lions' greatness, they shut those down on Thursday night. Chaminade-Madonna ...
VIP Scoop: Transfer LB Francisco Mauigoa will officially visit Miami this weekend
Miami will host Washington State linebacker transfer Francisco Mauigoa for an official visit this weekend, InsideTheU has learned. We reported expected interest in the older brother of top Miami commit and five-star offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa on Wednesday once 247Sports reported that the second-year defender was going to hit the open market.
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Holy Cross Health Adds Internist – Jason Ceavers, M.D.
December 6, 2022 – Jason Ceavers, M.D. has joined Holy Cross Health, a multi-specialty physician employed group of more than 160 physicians providing services throughout Broward and Palm Beach counties. Specializing in internal medicine, Dr. Ceavers provided care for the LGBTQ community at the Holy Cross Health Wilton Manors...
The two brothers who are giving away millions in Miami
John and James Knight were newspaper publishers and editors who owned several publications across the United States, including the Miami Herald. The brothers were very successful and wished to give back to the communities that supported them. So in 1950, they established the Knight Foundation, an American non-profit foundation that provides grants for journalism, communities, and the arts.
Cuban privilege? FIU faces backlash over hosting author of new book
MIAMI - Florida International University is facing backlash for promoting the discussion of a new book that explores Cuban advantages in U.S. immigration law. A recently elected Miami-Dade commissioner is saying that the book is "anti-Cuban" and promotes hate. CBS4's Ivan Taylor spoke to the commissioner and reached out to the author of the book. FIU is reiterating they are not promoting the book called, "Cuban Privilege: The making of immigrant inequality in America," but their hosting the author is prompting controversy."I think the Cuban Research Institute should not be hosting an event of this sort," said Commissioner Kevin Moreno, who is not...
Miami New Times
Where to Get Locally Made Coquito in Miami
If you love coconut, creamy cocktails, eggnog, and rum, chances are you love coquito. Often described as the Puerto Rican version of eggnog, it shows up mid-November and finds its way to the table at holiday parties throughout December and January. While most Puerto Ricans have been indulging in their...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Miami Gardens, FL
Miami Gardens is a populous city in Miami-Dade County, Florida, located just 16 miles from Downtown Miami. With well over 110,000 residents as of the 2020 census, Miami Gardens is the most populous city in Florida, making it a hotbed of all sorts of things to do. Perhaps the most...
thenewtropic.com
Lost Restaurants of Miami: Part V
WHEN IT CAME TO GREAT RESTAURANTS, WE WERE NEVER A BACKWATER TOWN!. As we conclude our series on Greater Miami’s great restaurants of the past, we want to make certain that, for now well more than 100 years, our town has had great places to eat, dine, enjoy a meal or a snack or even, as my partner in the food and beverage business, the late, great Lloyd Apple would often say to me, “let’s take a break and have a coffah cuppee!”
wrif.com
Why Were Two Women Kicked Out a Florida Art Event?
Two female artists appearing at Art Basel in Miami were removed from the event after their live performance called “Milking the Artist”. Artist OONA with Lori Baldwin performed “MILKING THE ARTIST” in front of a huge crowd. The live display started with the two women shouting about fetishizing the breast before OONA squeezed milk out of her breast.
wastetodaymagazine.com
Waste Pro hires industry vet to head Pembroke Pines division
Waste Pro USA Inc., Longwood, Florida, has announced it has hired Eric Bergin as manager of its Pembroke Pines Division. A veteran with more than 20 years of experience in the solid waste and recycling industry, Bergin most recently served as a regional vice president for a national waste hauler where his responsibilities included overseeing day-to-day operations, managing budgets and enforcing safety precautions for the state of Georgia, says Waste Pro in a news release.
multihousingnews.com
Affordable Housing Community Opens in Miami
Residences at Dr. King Boulevard sits in an Opportunity Zone within the Liberty City neighborhood. Co-developers Atlantic Pacific Communities and Martin Luther King Economic Development Corp., alongside partners Miami-Dade County, the City of Miami, the Florida Housing Finance Corporation, Citi Community Capital and Wells Fargo, have completed Residences at Dr. King Boulevard, a 120-unit affordable housing community in Miami. An opening ceremony is scheduled for December 12th.
wlrn.org
Here's where Miami-Dade students who need school vaccinations can get their shots in December
Miami-Dade County Public Schools, in partnership with the University of Miami Health System Pediatric Mobile Clinic, is offering immunizations and vaccines for students at schools across the district throughout the month of December. Last school year marked a more than 10-year low for kindergarten and seventh-grade Florida students completing all...
wlrn.org
Community leaders want special election for Miami commission vacancy
Residents of Miami’s District 2, which includes downtown, Coconut Grove and much of the city’s coastal land, will be without elected representation come January. Effective January 3, 2023, Commissioner Ken Russell, who has represented the district since 2015, will be out of his seat as a result of running for federal office in the midterm election.
WSVN-TV
Travis Pastrana kicks off stunt video in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A well-known daredevil takes on a South Florida bridge gap. Action sports superstar Travis Pastrana jumps from a building in Fort Lauderdale to kick off his newest stunt driving video. He then continues to show off some serious horsepower and guts. Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television...
NBC Miami
Pair Get Prison in Miami Fortune-Telling Fraud Scheme That Netted $3M to Lift Curse
A man and woman have been sentenced to prison in connection with a fortune-telling fraud scheme that began in Miami and bilked a victim out of more than $3 million in exchange for lifting a family curse. Michael Paul Guzman, 42, was sentenced to 38 months in prison and Samantha...
Now Open: Vicky Bakery Welcomes Customers to Coral Springs Location
It’s a dream crumb true for Vicky Bakery fans after opening its 20th franchise in Coral Springs on Wednesday. Known for its delicious sandwiches, croquettes, and Cuban Pastelitos, a homemade pastry recipe passed down for generations. The Coral Springs location continues this tradition at its newest location at 2528...
Miami New Times
Javier Ortiz Makes Run for Police Union President on Racial Justice Platform
Recently fired Miami Police Captain Javier Ortiz, the white Hispanic officer who once claimed he was a Black man, has announced he is running to become president of Miami's Fraternal Order of Police to curb what he calls discriminatory treatment of Black officers. Ortiz is making the comeback attempt after...
