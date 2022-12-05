Finley River Park hosts carriage rides through Christmas light display

OZARK, Mo. – The Ozark Community Center is teaming up with Finley River Park to offer carriage rides through the Festival of Lights Display at Finley River Park this weekend.

Horse-drawn carriages will take guests through the lights display from 5:30-8:30 pm on December 11.

Guests can also walk through the light display, which stretches over a mile. Parking is available near the 4H building, with overflow parking at the Ozark Christian County Library.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.