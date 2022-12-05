ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ozark, MO

Finley River Park hosts carriage rides through Christmas light display

By Emilee Kuschel
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zQYeW_0jY6gPEC00

OZARK, Mo. – The Ozark Community Center is teaming up with Finley River Park to offer carriage rides through the Festival of Lights Display at Finley River Park this weekend.

Horse-drawn carriages will take guests through the lights display from 5:30-8:30 pm on December 11.

Guests can also walk through the light display, which stretches over a mile. Parking is available near the 4H building, with overflow parking at the Ozark Christian County Library.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOLR10 News

Springfield weekend events you won’t want to miss

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield is a city that has visitors from all over the world. But what is there to do in the Queen City of the Ozarks? We’ve collected a few places to see, eat, and experience. Where to go: Springfield always has something going on. From the First Friday Art Walk, the first […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Local historians reminisce about North Springfield’s past

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – “Sharing Stories of the Crossroads” is a history-themed radio program created by The History Museum on the Square on 92.3 FM. This week, host John Sellars spoke with David Eslick, the Birthplace of Route 66 Festival founder. Eslick is also a Springfield native who grew up on the north side. “We just […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Pedestrian versus semi-truck accident on Kearney closes traffic

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — An injury accident closed all lanes of Kearney Street on Dec. 8. Police were dispatched to the intersection of Kearney and Roosevelt Avenue for the report of a pedestrian versus semi-truck accident. According to Cris Swaters with the Springfield Police Department, a man was underneath a semi-truck when it began moving. The […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Winter preparedness event in Springfield Thursday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With the official start of winter approaching, officials from Greene County want people to be prepared for any incoming winter weather. The Greene County Office of Emergency Management will be hosting a free event this Thursday, December 8 at 6:30 p.m. in Springfield at the Library Station. Deputy Director Darren White says that while the agency hosts events like this often, it’s the first time they teamed up with the library to put this event on.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
CJ Coombs

The historic Heer's Department Store building of 1915 was saved and repurposed into loft apartments

Heer's building in 2010 before the renovation, Springfield, Missouri.Photo byAbeEzekowitz, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 2002, when the Heer's Department Store building was nominated to be listed on the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP), the building was vacant. The building was constructed in 1915. and the architectural firm was Opel & Torbitt. It was the largest commercial building in this area.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
greenecountycommonwealth.com

Republic Kiwanis hosts humdinger parade

Main Street, Republic filled with Christmas spirit. Despite a chill in the air, Republic area residents showed up in droves to enjoy this year's Republic Kiwanis Christmas parade last Saturday, Dec. 3. "The Kiwanis club was thrilled with the turnout," said Kiwanis president and event organizer Justin Hart. "Main Street...
REPUBLIC, MO
KYTV

Art Hains Update: Family says road to recovery slowly improving but challenging

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s one of the most perplexing and unsettling health stories the Ozarks has dealt with in 2022. Well-known and much-loved broadcaster Art Hains, the pre-and-postgame host on the Chiefs Radio Network and long-time Voice of the Missouri State Bears, was seemingly healthy when he traveled down to Fayetteville on September 17 to cover the Bears football game against the Arkansas Razorbacks. But by the time he headed home, he was losing the feeling in his legs, and within the next couple of days, his family was told that he would not survive.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Ozarks First.com

Jamie's Tuesday Evening Forecast

Fog tonight, soaking rain Wednesday night. Fog tonight, soaking rain Wednesday night. Springfield private schools working through increased …. Area private schools are working through a growing trend of increased enrollment numbers. As more and more families potentially make the switch, it's causing private schools to have to discuss more expansion projects. "We have a second building next to us that has an upper floor that is completely empty," said Wendy Wright with Gloria Deo Academy. "We would like to add 10 classrooms up there, which would include two science labs. We keep our tuition fairly low, so we raise money to fund those things. We will be looking to raise several million dollars to get that project done."
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Fire closes Burger King in Ozark

OZARK, Mo. — When the employees of a Burger King restaurant in Ozark showed up to work this morning, they discovered the building on fire. Around 5:30 a.m., employees entered the store and saw that there was smoke inside and flames on the roof. After firefighters arrived, they found that the fire had begun on […]
OZARK, MO
KOLR10 News

UPDATE: Westbound I-44 west of Springfield is open again

UPDATE 1:30 P.M. — Both lanes of I-44 West are now open. SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Mike McClure said that the two crashes that closed down I-44 this morning ended with several injuries. The first crash, which McClure verified involved a tractor-trailer unit that set on fire, two dump trucks, and […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTLO

2 Boone County residents charged with commercial burglary

Two Boone County residents have been charged with two felony counts of commercial burglary amongst multiple other charges, including possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.In October, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office was performing a property check at Myers Storage units in Bellefonte due to numerous thefts reported there. Officers made contact with 45-year-old Charles Seagraves and 39-year-old Gloria Ford and asked if they were the owners of the unit, which both said yes. Because of the amount of thefts in the area, they were asked for the lock and key. Ford proceeded to look for the lock and when Seagraves was asked what number the unit was, he could not provide the information.
BOONE COUNTY, AR
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy