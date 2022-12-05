Finley River Park hosts carriage rides through Christmas light display
OZARK, Mo. – The Ozark Community Center is teaming up with Finley River Park to offer carriage rides through the Festival of Lights Display at Finley River Park this weekend.
Horse-drawn carriages will take guests through the lights display from 5:30-8:30 pm on December 11.
Guests can also walk through the light display, which stretches over a mile. Parking is available near the 4H building, with overflow parking at the Ozark Christian County Library.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.
Comments / 1