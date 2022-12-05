Read full article on original website
Related
I-75 closed in Detroit, and 3 more construction projects to be aware of this weekend
The full closure of a stretch of I-75 in the City of Detroit headlines this weekend’s roadwork rundown, announced by the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT).
13abc.com
Secor Road closure to begin in January for bridge replacement
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Part of Secor Road will be closed for a bridge replacement beginning in January. The City of Toledo says the Secor Road closure, which is from Valleston Pkwy. to Towerview Blvd., will begin on Jan. 3, 2023. According to the City, the project includes the replacement...
fox2detroit.com
Westbound I-696 closed at I-275 after Troy man tries passing semi in construction zone
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - I-686 traveling west has been shut down at I-275 for a fatal rollover crash. Michigan State Police are investigating a major crash near Halsted Road and I-696, where "serious injuries" have been reported. They later confirmed a 40-year-old man died from the crash. State...
Man, 22, killed in heavy machinery incident at construction site
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI – A 22-year-old Michigan man was killed in a construction site incident on Wednesday, Dec. 7, in Bloomfield Township, WDIV Local 4 reports. The Macomb County man died in an accident involving heavy machinery in the 4700 block of Wing Lake Road, the report said. No...
U.S. 23 lane closures coming for resurfacing project
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI - A section of U.S. 23 between Ann Arbor and Flint will be reduced to one lane for much of December for a resurfacing project. One lane of the highway will close in the northbound direction daily between Crouse Road and Clyde Road in Livingston County, beginning Thursday, Dec. 8, and running through Thursday Dec. 22, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.
fox2detroit.com
Monroe County man dead after driving off road, going airborne moments after another crash
MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Monroe County man died after driving off the road and crashing Wednesday afternoon. According to the county sheriff's office, Shane D. Shobey, 27, of Dundee was driving on S. Custer Road, west of Dixon in Raisinville Township, when he crossed the center line and went off the road at 1:53 p.m. Shobey's car went airborne when he drove over a culvert in the ditch.
fox2detroit.com
Construction worker killed after vehicle falls on him in Bloomfield Township
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A construction worker was killed in an accident on a Bloomfield Township job site Wednesday. Though the circumstances of the accident are still under investigation, it appears a large vehicle fell on the 22-year-old worker. Crews were working on a new house on Wing Lake Road near 14 Mile Road.
fox2detroit.com
Man dead after crashing while trying to pass semi-truck in I-696 construction zone
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man died in a crash Wednesday on I-696 in Farmington Hills after trying to pass a semi-truck in a construction zone. According to Michigan State Police, the 40-year-old Troy man attempted to pass the truck in the left lane on westbound I-696 at Halsted around 5:50 a.m. However, that lane was closed, so traffic was merging to the right.
fox2detroit.com
Arrest made after drivers shut down busy Detroit intersection with donuts, ring of fire
Detroit police said they have arrested one person involved in a dangerous driving incident captured on video. Numerous cars did donuts at 7 Mile and Greenfield, blocking the busy intersection.
Man killed in rollover crash on I-696 in Farmington Hills
(CBS DETROIT) - A 40-year-old man from Troy was killed in a rollover crash on I-696 Wednesday morning, Michigan State Police said. The incident happened at about 5:50 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 7, on westbound I-696 near Haggerty Road. A preliminary investigation revealed that the 40-year-old man was driving in the left lane, attempting to pass a semi-truck, but they were in a construction zone and the left lane was merging right. As he tried to merge over, he crashed into the semi-truck and rolled over into the right ditch. MSP say when they arrived at the scene the driver was trapped in his vehicle. After he was removed from the vehicle, he was pronounced dead at the scene.Southfield Freeway has been closed from southbound I-275/M5 ramp. Traffic is being diverted to southbound I-275/M5 as MSP investigates the incident.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit neighborhood without water due to broken valve
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Water and Sewerage Department says it hopes to have water access restored to a northwest neighborhood by the end of the day Wednesday after pressure dropped. Neighbors in the Rosedale Park neighborhood, near McNichols and Grand River called the water department on Monday, though...
fox2detroit.com
1 arrested after wild video of stunt driving, drifting around ring of fire in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit man is in custody in connection with a wild scene involving stunt driving and drifting on the city's west side. Early Monday, drivers gathered at the intersection of 7 Mile and Greenfield, where they did donuts around a ring of fire, right in front of a police officer.
Important storm coming: It sets the stage for which weather model to trust this winter
We meteorologists have many weather computer models to look at for deriving a forecast. One model is known to consistently be the most accurate. Let’s grade this model versus the second most used model on the tracking of Friday’s mini snowstorm. The European Model is usually the most...
fox2detroit.com
Wintry mix of snow, rain Friday night in Southeast Michigan
(FOX 2) - We are kicking off the weekend with a winter weather maker!. It isn't going to be a monster by any means, but it will very likely impact your evening Friday leading into early Saturday morning. Here are the details. We wake up Friday with temperatures hovering right...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Snow heading toward Metro Detroit Friday, this weekend: What to know
Everything appears to be playing out as expected thus far with today’s approaching snow, although the overall trend is for a bit slower timing -- which means we may be able to salvage the afternoon rush hour!. We are starting our Friday dry, and I expect us to be...
fox2detroit.com
4 shot outside Westin Book Cadillac in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A chaotic evening in Detroit unfolded late Thursday evening after a gunman opened fire outside the Westin Book Cadillac downtown. A total of four people were struck and sent to the hospital. Three of the victims are in critical condition and another is in temporary serious condition.
fox2detroit.com
Woman in critical condition after drunken driver causes crash on Lodge Freeway in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit woman is in critical condition after a drunken driver rear-ended her Tuesday night on the Lodge Freeway. Michigan State Police said the 45-year-old victim was driving a Ford Edge on the northbound side of the freeway near Chicago in Detroit when she was hit by a Range Rover around 11:30 p.m.
fox2detroit.com
Well-known Metro Detroit vet Dr. Hermann killed in crash
VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Dr. John Hermann, a well-known veterinarian in Metro Detroit, was killed Sunday in a crash in Van Buren Township. According to Van Buren Police, Hermann was headed south on Rawsonville near Huron River when he crossed the centerline and hit another vehicle head-on around 1:40 p.m. It isn't clear why he crossed the line.
fox2detroit.com
Southfield man's body found after driver thought they hit deer on Telegraph
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A driver reported hitting a deer early Sunday in Southfield, but it was really a man, police said. The driver said they hit a deer on northbound Telegraph Road just south of Civic Center Drive around 1:30 a.m. When police arrived, they found 68-year-old Donald Hautau's body.
wdet.org
What Oakland County’s new transit millage means for the area
Historically, southeast Michigan has been unique in its inability to provide comprehensive public transit for residents, but things may be changing. In November, residents overwhelmingly voted to expand transit in Oakland County. The approved millage will connect all of Oakland County to the SMART bus system, creating connected regional transit...
