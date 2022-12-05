(CBS DETROIT) - A 40-year-old man from Troy was killed in a rollover crash on I-696 Wednesday morning, Michigan State Police said. The incident happened at about 5:50 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 7, on westbound I-696 near Haggerty Road. A preliminary investigation revealed that the 40-year-old man was driving in the left lane, attempting to pass a semi-truck, but they were in a construction zone and the left lane was merging right. As he tried to merge over, he crashed into the semi-truck and rolled over into the right ditch. MSP say when they arrived at the scene the driver was trapped in his vehicle. After he was removed from the vehicle, he was pronounced dead at the scene.Southfield Freeway has been closed from southbound I-275/M5 ramp. Traffic is being diverted to southbound I-275/M5 as MSP investigates the incident.

FARMINGTON HILLS, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO