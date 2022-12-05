ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, MI

13abc.com

Secor Road closure to begin in January for bridge replacement

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Part of Secor Road will be closed for a bridge replacement beginning in January. The City of Toledo says the Secor Road closure, which is from Valleston Pkwy. to Towerview Blvd., will begin on Jan. 3, 2023. According to the City, the project includes the replacement...
TOLEDO, OH
The Flint Journal

U.S. 23 lane closures coming for resurfacing project

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI - A section of U.S. 23 between Ann Arbor and Flint will be reduced to one lane for much of December for a resurfacing project. One lane of the highway will close in the northbound direction daily between Crouse Road and Clyde Road in Livingston County, beginning Thursday, Dec. 8, and running through Thursday Dec. 22, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.
ANN ARBOR, MI
fox2detroit.com

Monroe County man dead after driving off road, going airborne moments after another crash

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Monroe County man died after driving off the road and crashing Wednesday afternoon. According to the county sheriff's office, Shane D. Shobey, 27, of Dundee was driving on S. Custer Road, west of Dixon in Raisinville Township, when he crossed the center line and went off the road at 1:53 p.m. Shobey's car went airborne when he drove over a culvert in the ditch.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man dead after crashing while trying to pass semi-truck in I-696 construction zone

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man died in a crash Wednesday on I-696 in Farmington Hills after trying to pass a semi-truck in a construction zone. According to Michigan State Police, the 40-year-old Troy man attempted to pass the truck in the left lane on westbound I-696 at Halsted around 5:50 a.m. However, that lane was closed, so traffic was merging to the right.
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
CBS Detroit

Man killed in rollover crash on I-696 in Farmington Hills

(CBS DETROIT) - A 40-year-old man from Troy was killed in a rollover crash on I-696 Wednesday morning, Michigan State Police said. The incident happened at about 5:50 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 7, on westbound I-696 near Haggerty Road. A preliminary investigation revealed that the 40-year-old man was driving in the left lane, attempting to pass a semi-truck, but they were in a construction zone and the left lane was merging right. As he tried to merge over, he crashed into the semi-truck and rolled over into the right ditch. MSP say when they arrived at the scene the driver was trapped in his vehicle. After he was removed from the vehicle, he was pronounced dead at the scene.Southfield Freeway has been closed from southbound I-275/M5 ramp. Traffic is being diverted to southbound I-275/M5 as MSP investigates the incident.
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit neighborhood without water due to broken valve

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Water and Sewerage Department says it hopes to have water access restored to a northwest neighborhood by the end of the day Wednesday after pressure dropped. Neighbors in the Rosedale Park neighborhood, near McNichols and Grand River called the water department on Monday, though...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Wintry mix of snow, rain Friday night in Southeast Michigan

(FOX 2) - We are kicking off the weekend with a winter weather maker!. It isn't going to be a monster by any means, but it will very likely impact your evening Friday leading into early Saturday morning. Here are the details. We wake up Friday with temperatures hovering right...
ANN ARBOR, MI
fox2detroit.com

4 shot outside Westin Book Cadillac in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A chaotic evening in Detroit unfolded late Thursday evening after a gunman opened fire outside the Westin Book Cadillac downtown. A total of four people were struck and sent to the hospital. Three of the victims are in critical condition and another is in temporary serious condition.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Well-known Metro Detroit vet Dr. Hermann killed in crash

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Dr. John Hermann, a well-known veterinarian in Metro Detroit, was killed Sunday in a crash in Van Buren Township. According to Van Buren Police, Hermann was headed south on Rawsonville near Huron River when he crossed the centerline and hit another vehicle head-on around 1:40 p.m. It isn't clear why he crossed the line.
INKSTER, MI
wdet.org

What Oakland County’s new transit millage means for the area

Historically, southeast Michigan has been unique in its inability to provide comprehensive public transit for residents, but things may be changing. In November, residents overwhelmingly voted to expand transit in Oakland County. The approved millage will connect all of Oakland County to the SMART bus system, creating connected regional transit...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI

