WOWO News
City announces progress on plans for southeast Fort Wayne grocery store
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Press Release): Progress continues to be made on efforts to bring a full-service grocery store to southeast Fort Wayne at 918 E. Pontiac St. to provide healthy food options in an area that is currently defined as a food desert. As part of the next steps in...
WANE-TV
Repave and Resurface: Huntertown is among several getting state money to improve roads
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Last spring, Allen County received $1 million in the first round of state road-funding grants. With that money, along with local money amounting to $1.7 million, the county fixed 25 miles of roads, says Margaret Hershberger, project manager with the Allen County Highway Department.
fortwaynesnbc.com
New roundabout opens at W Ludwig Road; City highlights record infrastructure investments
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The City of Fort Wayne’s Public Works Division and area leaders held a ribbon cutting ceremony for a roundabout on the recently realigned West Ludwig Road, near Coldwater Road. City officials announced the Ludwig Road Relocation & Coldwater Road Interchange Project at the beginning...
WOWO News
Neighborhood infrastructure upgrades for 2022 totaled a record of $38.5 million
Fort Wayne, Ind. (Press Release) – City of Fort Wayne leaders today announced a record of $38.5 million in neighborhood infrastructure improvements occurred throughout the community this construction season. Deputy Mayor Karl Bandemer and Public Works Division leaders joined other elected officials and neighborhood advocates to highlight the Ludwig...
wfft.com
New Ludwig Road roundabout now open, recap of 2022 infrastructure upgrades
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — A new roundabout at the intersection of East Ludwig Road and Oakbrook Parkway is now open to drivers. City officials, Indiana Department of Transportation, and area property owners hope the 4.9 million dollar project improves safety, provides better access, and enhances pedestrian connectivity. It...
WANE-TV
WANE 15 explores everything Electric Works has to offer
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After years of planning and fundraising and building and restoring, the former General Electric campus in Fort Wayne is transformed into the new mixed-used development called Electric Works. WANE 15 got exclusive access to the different areas people can experience when they visit –...
WANE-TV
Mayor Henry to respond to bodycam arrest video opinion next week
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) On Tuesday, an opinion was issued indicating the City of Fort Wayne violated Access to Public Records Act (APRA) when it failed to release investigatory records and video footage of Mayor Tom Henry’s OWI arrest in October. Thursday, Mayor Henry issued a statement regarding the opinion from Indiana Public Access Counselor Luke Britt.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne leaf collection moves to north side
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne Street Department crews began working in the North portion of the City Friday, as they continue to collect leaves in the Central portion. Due to the large amount of leaves collected during the first pass, they expect to finish this second pass much quicker, weather permitting.
WANE-TV
Chambers wants better affordable housing across Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — By 2032, Fort Wayne City Councilwoman Michelle Chambers (D, at-large) would like to see affordable housing throughout Fort Wayne. That journey started with an ordinance she introduced last month to incentivize affordable housing development in any part of the city, not just in economic development targeted areas (EDTA).
WOWO News
Food packaging maker invests in Fort Wayne plant
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): Illinois-based D&W Fine Pack is making a multi-million-dollar sustainability investment in its Fort Wayne manufacturing facility. The company, which makes a variety of packaging products for the food service, grocery and food processor markets, says the move will allow it to make products from 100% post-consumer recycled plastic.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Nearly six months after, Waynedale still repairing damage from deadly derecho
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - In Waynedale, you can still see the damage caused by the June 2022 derecho. Healthy trees snapped in half, broken business signs. Many are still waiting for repairs. At McDonald’s on Bluffton Road, they’ve been waiting six months for their sign to...
News Now Warsaw
Apartment fire in downtown Warsaw quickly extinguished
WARSAW — A fire in downtown Warsaw Wednesday night was quickly extinguished by firefighters. The fire was reported At 8:14 p.m., at an apartment at 211 E. Center St., according to a report by the Times-Union. The apartment is on the west side of the building, facing Center Street,...
The End of Matilda Jane Clothing – It Looks Like Indiana (Founded) Business is Out of Business
If you have a Matilda Jane Trunk Keeper, then you already know, the (formerly Fort Wayne-based) children’s clothing company has announced that it can no longer stay in business. There have been many now former Trunk Keepers who have posted information on their Facebook pages that Long Beach, California-based clothing company, Cabi would possibly be purchasing Matilda Jane. As of right now, that hasn’t come to fruition, at least not public-facing, and all Trunk Keepers have been laid off and locked out of their consultant accounts.
franchising.com
Couple Opens Fort Wayne-Columbia City Office Pride Commercial Cleaning Services Franchise
December 06, 2022 // Franchising.com // FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Stephanie and Andrew Farnsworth have launched Office Pride Commercial Cleaning Services of Fort Wayne-Columbia City, an independently owned and operated commercial cleaning franchise. Before joining Office Pride, Stephanie Farnsworth worked in finished vehicle logistics inventory and as a respiratory therapist....
WISH-TV
Richard Allen asks for public funding for defense investigations, expert witnesses
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Richard Allen, the man charged with the double murders of Delphi teens Abigail “Abby” Williams and Liberty “Libby” German, is asking the court to approve public funding for his defense to pay for expert witnesses and the defense investigation. Allen is asking...
abc57.com
Goshen woman killed in crash on County Road 19
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - A Goshen woman was killed in a crash on County Road 19 Thursday morning, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. At 4:18 a.m., a 2020 Dodge Durango was traveling south on C.R. 19, north of C.R. 38, when a pedestrian allegedly crossed the road from the west side and into the path of the Durango.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Trunk keeper: Matilda Jane is closing
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Matilda Jane Clothing Company opened in Fort Wayne in 2005. According to the company’s mission statement on its website, it opened with one goal in mind, to bring happiness into the lives of their customers. Yesterday morning via email, sellers,...
WANE-TV
Do it Best moves into Electric Works
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – December 5, 2022 was a big day for Do it Best. It’s the first day in 75 years employees reported to work at a location other than the offices on Nelson Road in New Haven. Do it Best is the anchor tenant of...
