ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOWO News

Neighborhood infrastructure upgrades for 2022 totaled a record of $38.5 million

Fort Wayne, Ind. (Press Release) – City of Fort Wayne leaders today announced a record of $38.5 million in neighborhood infrastructure improvements occurred throughout the community this construction season. Deputy Mayor Karl Bandemer and Public Works Division leaders joined other elected officials and neighborhood advocates to highlight the Ludwig...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

New Ludwig Road roundabout now open, recap of 2022 infrastructure upgrades

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — A new roundabout at the intersection of East Ludwig Road and Oakbrook Parkway is now open to drivers. City officials, Indiana Department of Transportation, and area property owners hope the 4.9 million dollar project improves safety, provides better access, and enhances pedestrian connectivity. It...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

WANE 15 explores everything Electric Works has to offer

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After years of planning and fundraising and building and restoring, the former General Electric campus in Fort Wayne is transformed into the new mixed-used development called Electric Works. WANE 15 got exclusive access to the different areas people can experience when they visit –...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Mayor Henry to respond to bodycam arrest video opinion next week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) On Tuesday, an opinion was issued indicating the City of Fort Wayne violated Access to Public Records Act (APRA) when it failed to release investigatory records and video footage of Mayor Tom Henry’s OWI arrest in October. Thursday, Mayor Henry issued a statement regarding the opinion from Indiana Public Access Counselor Luke Britt.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne leaf collection moves to north side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne Street Department crews began working in the North portion of the City Friday, as they continue to collect leaves in the Central portion. Due to the large amount of leaves collected during the first pass, they expect to finish this second pass much quicker, weather permitting.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Chambers wants better affordable housing across Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — By 2032, Fort Wayne City Councilwoman Michelle Chambers (D, at-large) would like to see affordable housing throughout Fort Wayne. That journey started with an ordinance she introduced last month to incentivize affordable housing development in any part of the city, not just in economic development targeted areas (EDTA).
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

Food packaging maker invests in Fort Wayne plant

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): Illinois-based D&W Fine Pack is making a multi-million-dollar sustainability investment in its Fort Wayne manufacturing facility. The company, which makes a variety of packaging products for the food service, grocery and food processor markets, says the move will allow it to make products from 100% post-consumer recycled plastic.
FORT WAYNE, IN
News Now Warsaw

Apartment fire in downtown Warsaw quickly extinguished

WARSAW — A fire in downtown Warsaw Wednesday night was quickly extinguished by firefighters. The fire was reported At 8:14 p.m., at an apartment at 211 E. Center St., according to a report by the Times-Union. The apartment is on the west side of the building, facing Center Street,...
WARSAW, IN
Indy with Kids

The End of Matilda Jane Clothing – It Looks Like Indiana (Founded) Business is Out of Business

If you have a Matilda Jane Trunk Keeper, then you already know, the (formerly Fort Wayne-based) children’s clothing company has announced that it can no longer stay in business. There have been many now former Trunk Keepers who have posted information on their Facebook pages that Long Beach, California-based clothing company, Cabi would possibly be purchasing Matilda Jane. As of right now, that hasn’t come to fruition, at least not public-facing, and all Trunk Keepers have been laid off and locked out of their consultant accounts.
FORT WAYNE, IN
franchising.com

Couple Opens Fort Wayne-Columbia City Office Pride Commercial Cleaning Services Franchise

December 06, 2022 // Franchising.com // FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Stephanie and Andrew Farnsworth have launched Office Pride Commercial Cleaning Services of Fort Wayne-Columbia City, an independently owned and operated commercial cleaning franchise. Before joining Office Pride, Stephanie Farnsworth worked in finished vehicle logistics inventory and as a respiratory therapist....
FORT WAYNE, IN
abc57.com

Goshen woman killed in crash on County Road 19

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - A Goshen woman was killed in a crash on County Road 19 Thursday morning, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. At 4:18 a.m., a 2020 Dodge Durango was traveling south on C.R. 19, north of C.R. 38, when a pedestrian allegedly crossed the road from the west side and into the path of the Durango.
GOSHEN, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Trunk keeper: Matilda Jane is closing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Matilda Jane Clothing Company opened in Fort Wayne in 2005. According to the company’s mission statement on its website, it opened with one goal in mind, to bring happiness into the lives of their customers. Yesterday morning via email, sellers,...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Do it Best moves into Electric Works

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – December 5, 2022 was a big day for Do it Best. It’s the first day in 75 years employees reported to work at a location other than the offices on Nelson Road in New Haven. Do it Best is the anchor tenant of...
NEW HAVEN, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy