Marshall, TX

KETK / FOX51 News

Bear Creek Smokehouse shares 79 years of secrets

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The award-winning Bear Creek Smokehouse visited East Texas Live on Tuesday. Robbie Schoults is a celebrity chef and owner of the company in Marshall and said they have been in business for 79 years. The company was started by his grandfather in 1943, and he cooked and smoked turkeys. Schoults’ invited […]
MARSHALL, TX
News Radio 710 KEEL

The 11 Funniest TikToks About Shreveport, LA’s Pothole Problem

If you've spent any amount of time in Shreveport-Bossier City, Louisiana, then you know that a tire warranty isn't optional when buying a vehicle. The roads in Louisiana are notoriously bad. It all goes back to the late '80s and early '90s. Our roads were already bad, but then the feds started talking about withholding funds for roads if we didn't raise the legal drinking age to 21. So, Louisiana being Louisiana, raised the drinking age to 21 from 18 with all kinds of legal loopholes. While the citizens of Louisiana dealt with the increase in the legal drinking age, we never saw an improvement in our infrastructure. Shocker, we know!
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTRE

East Texas churches part ways from the United Methodist Church

The jury has reached a verdict in the trial of a Smith County Constable accused of stealing from a home during an eviction. Longview Fire Department awaits city council approval of proposed live training area. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. “The training field site is where we’ll do all our...
TYLER, TX
KSLA

UPDATE: HWY 79 South reopened in Greenwood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Highway 79 South is completely shut down in Greenwood temporarily. UPDATE: On Dec. 9, at 11:51, Highway 79 in Greenwood is now reopened. On Dec. 8, at 6:47 a.m., Highway 79 South is completely shut down in Greenwood due to a crash in Texas.
GREENWOOD, LA
K945

Popular Shreveport Restaurant Is Making a Comeback

If you are a foodie and you are always looking to try the latest variety the food scene in Shreveport has to offer, you will love this news. Sabores Bar and Grill is back in business. This restaurant will feature Dominican and Caribbean specialties plus so much more. Sabores was...
SHREVEPORT, LA
CBS19

HEALTH OFFICIALS: Holiday 'tripledemic' hits East Texas

TYLER, Texas — Local health officials say the expected post-Thanksgiving 'tripledemic' surge has arrived. "We're seeing rates of COVID increasing right now," said George Roberts, NET Health CEO. "We're seeing substantial increases in flu cases and RSV is still out there." Dr. Tom Cummins, UT Health East Texas Regional...
TYLER, TX
KSLA

Shreveport family targeted by porch pirate... twice

Lafayette’s Ragin’ Cajuns and Houston’s Cougars will arrive in town on Dec. 19. He’s charged with malfeasance over documented room checks. In a show of unity, a group of Texarkana teens came together to bring holiday cheer and support to those in need. Graduation ceremony held...
SHREVEPORT, LA
easttexasradio.com

Air Medical Base Opens In Daingerfield

Daingerfield, TX – A trusted name in air medical services is ready to answer the call when Morris County and surrounding area residents need emergency care. LifeNet Air 4, a partner of LifeNet, opened a new base at the Daingerfield Volunteer Fire Department today. It brings air medical support for emergent and trauma situations and interfacility transports for patients needing to move between hospitals for specialized care.
DAINGERFIELD, TX
KTBS

Bossier City rapper convicted in I-49 murder

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A local rapper who shot and killed his uncle while they drove on Interstate 49 near Gilliam in early 2021 was convicted Tuesday of the murder in Caddo District Court. Traveion Fields of Bossier City, who was 21 at the time of the slaying and who performs...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KSST Radio

Dallas Woman Arrested In Hopkins County On Shreveport Warrant

December 5, 2022 – A 40-year-old Dallas woman was arrested in Hopkins County early Monday morning on a Shreveport warrant, according to police reports. Sulphur Springs Police Officer Stephen Lail reported stopping a Mercedes M35 at 12:49 a.m. Dec. 5, 2022, on Interstate 30 west at mile marker 124 (South Broadway Street). The 40-year-old woman was identified by a Texas-issued ID card.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSLA

MISSING: 13-year-old last seen on Ridgewood Drive

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is currently looking for a missing 13-year-old boy. Charshun Martin, 13, was last seen Dec. 5 in the 2000 block of Ridgewood Drive. He is 6′ tall, weighs 150 lbs., and has brown eyes. Martin was last seen wearing a gray and blue hoodie, khaki shorts, and purple and gold Air Jordan 1 sneakers.
SHREVEPORT, LA
magic1029fm.com

2 Shreveport restaurants listed as top 10 and all of Louisiana

2 Shreveport restaurants were listed on the top 10 list for best mom and pop restaurants in Louisiana!. Cat daddy‘s old school Café and Eddies, seafood and soul. Food restaurant are two of the best restaurants Louisiana has to offer!. if you remember… Eddie’s was featured just this...
SHREVEPORT, LA
iheart.com

Shreveport public school teacher enjoys confusing kids over gender issues

Remember all those bizarre news stories about public school teachers exposing young children to trans political causes? Its even https://twitter.com/KennethRWebster/status/1600464035190824960. An elementary school teacher wrote on Facebook that seeing children confused about their teacher’s gender is enjoyable, according to a report. Blaine Banghart teaches music at University Elementary School...
SHREVEPORT, LA
