Jersey City, NJ

therealdeal.com

Jersey City has metro area’s fastest rising rent

Jersey City tenants are feeling more whiplash than any others in the New York metro area, while landlords are reaping the benefits of the surging market. New Jersey’s second largest city had the area’s fastest growing rents year-over-year through last month, according to a Zumper report of active listings.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
CBS New York

Leaders of at least 4 N.J. mosques say their congregations are being harassed

PISCATAWAY, N.J. - The leaders of at least four mosques in New Jersey say they are being harassed. Surveillance video captured a truck displaying anti-Muslim messages driving by their congregations on a recent Saturday. The truck with a moving anti-Muslim billboard is the focus of an investigation by the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office. Multiple videos from mosques in Piscataway, Edison, North Brunswick and Fords show the truck circling their properties on Saturday, Nov. 26. The images on the truck are from the Nov. 2008 terrorist attacks in Mumbai, India that were carried out by an Islamist terrorist organization from Pakistan. "The truck did visit the...
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Devils players encourage patients, healthcare workers at hospitals across N.J.

As he penned autographs in the Jersey City Medical Center cafeteria on Thursday, Devils defenseman Damon Severson smirked and looked around the crowded room. Devils players typically visit local hospitals in mid-December to send best wishes to patients and healthcare workers during the holiday season, but as Severson admits, this year’s tour felt different. The reason is simple: the Devils’ absurd 21-4-1 record through 26 games made employees even more excited to see them.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
roi-nj.com

Valley Wellness medical cannabis dispensary opens in Raritan

A new medical cannabis dispensary is opening in Somerset County. Located at 407 U.S. 202 in Raritan, Valley Wellness will open its doors Friday, according to a Thursday announcement from Sarah Trent, founder and CEO of the dispensary. Since New Jersey residents voted for legalization in 2010, medical patients in...
RARITAN, NJ
NJ.com

Jersey City announces it’ll build 1-acre park surrounding City Hall

Jersey City officials say they’ll turn the area surrounding City Hall into a modern-day town square, a 1-acre park for special events and public use. Mayor Steve Fulop and the Department of Infrastructure announced plans for the perimeter park on all four sides of the Grove Street building Thursday afternoon, along with an update on plans to build out the unoccupied fourth floor space of City Hall to add employee offices and conference rooms for the newly created infrastructure department.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Pair robbed 2 N.J. bodegas, liquor store gunpoint, feds say

Two 30-year-old New Jersey men robbed a pair of bodegas and a liquor store in Passaic County at gunpoint in a two-day span this summer, federal prosecutors said. Carlos Diaz and Edward Porter stole thousands of dollars from a liquor store and a bodega in Passaic and bodega in Paterson on Aug. 22 and Aug. 23, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for New Jersey said in a statement Tuesday.
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
roi-nj.com

Unity Bank opens Lakewood Branch, plans new Fort Lee branch

Unity Bank opened a new full-service branch in Lakewood, according to a Tuesday announcement. The latest location expands the financial institution’s branch network to Ocean County and the state’s fastest growing municipality. Unity also said Tuesday that it plans to open a Fort Lee branch in January, expanding...
FORT LEE, NJ
hobokengirl.com

Employers in Hoboken + Jersey City Hiring This Month: December 2022 Edition

We all know job hunting can be a challenge. Luckily, if you’re looking for a job in the North Jersey area, perusing our jobs board on our parent site The Local Girl is a must. You can find a myriad of positions — from a senior maintenance manager to a sales associate — all on our site. Keep reading to see all of the jobs available in Hoboken, Jersey City, and beyond through our Hoboken Girl jobs platform this week, and keep checking jobs.thelocalgirl.com for additional jobs that arrive on a daily basis.
JERSEY CITY, NJ

