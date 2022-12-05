ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

12th Annual Tamale taste-off returns to Saginaw

SAGINAW, MI-- After a three-year pause because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Saginaw’s yearly Tamale taste-off is back. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec 18, in the gymnasium at Nouvel Catholic High School, 2555 Wieneke Rd. A release from La Unión Cívica Mexicana director...
SAGINAW, MI
Final weekend to apply for Saginaw Home Rehabilitation Program

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – The last weekend for residents to apply for the Saginaw Home Rehabilitation Program will be this Saturday, Dec. 10. Residents who would like to apply for the first phase, furnaces, can do so on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers, room 205. Potential applicants must bring valid identification, a copy of their current utility bill or deed, documentation of income, and a completed MIHAF application if necessary, the city said in the press release.
SAGINAW, MI
Overcrowding in animal shelter causing stress for animals, volunteers

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Genesee County Animal Control has about 40 more animals than they can comfortably handle and they’re in desperate need of help. “It’s stressful. I’m not going to lie,” sighed Kyle Baker, a volunteer at the shelter. There are too many...
Are These Still The 10 Best Restaurants In Detroit?

Restaurant Reviews Worldwide has named ten Detroit restaurants as the city's best, but are they still the best the Motor City has to offer?. There are certainly more than ten great places to eat in Detroit, and this particular list does not even name any of the city's authentic Mexican restaurants. Please also note this list was made in May of 2021. A lot can change in a year. There may be some new restaurants that deserve to be on this list in 2022.
DETROIT, MI
First Alert Weather Update: Thursday Afternoon, Dec. 8

Robert Yackel, the president and CEO of Merrill in Saginaw, donated $100,000 to Hemlock Community Schools’ Lockwood STEM Center and plans to donate more. Restaurants rebuilding from fire, hoping to reopen at the end of 2023. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. A Fenton business owner is working to reopen...
SAGINAW, MI
Flint Fares Poorly in Annual List of Best College Towns in America

The annual list of best college towns and cities in the US has been released, and unfortunately for the ranking is less than favorable for the Vehicle City. Wallet Hub crunched the numbers and compared more than 400 US cities, using 32 metrics, based on academic, social, and economic opportunities for students. Factors such as housing, costs, higher education quality, availability of rental units, and crime rates helped shape the rankings.
FLINT, MI
“Pumpkinhead” deer on the loose near Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) – The search is on for this deer pictured above. There’s a plastic Halloween pumpkin stuck on its head! The scene was recorded on a security camera outside a home in Bloomfield township just outside Detroit. The woman who got the video says police and firefighters have been helping out trying to […]
DETROIT, MI
Every Bottle Back expands in Michigan

The American Beverage Association, Washington, has announced that Bay City, Michigan, will be the fifth community in that state to receive an investment to expand residential recycling access by providing larger curbside carts. Previous investments in Michigan include Ann Arbor, Marquette County, Ypsilanti Township and Trenton. Fifteen hundred Bay City...
BAY CITY, MI
Fenton Woman To Appear On Michigan Lottery ‘Big Spin’ Show

A Fenton, Michigan woman may just spin her way into becoming a millionaire thanks to the Michigan Lottery. The lucky lady along with four other Michigan contestants will appear on the Michigan Lottery show 'The Big Spin'. According to ABC 12, each contestant will win a minimum of $100,000 and each of them has an opportunity to win up to $2 million dollars on the show.
FENTON, MI
Burton, MI
Banana 101.5 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

