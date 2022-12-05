Read full article on original website
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Michigan. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and are often regarded as the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
SAGINAW, MI-- After a three-year pause because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Saginaw’s yearly Tamale taste-off is back. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec 18, in the gymnasium at Nouvel Catholic High School, 2555 Wieneke Rd. A release from La Unión Cívica Mexicana director...
Growing up around Otisville, it was normal to stop at Hamady Brother's for groceries in Davison. (See more about Hamady in 6 Flint Area Businesses We Miss.) When Hamady went out of business we started going to Meijer on Center Road in Burton, frequently. Also, it's not plural 'Meijer's'... just Meijer.
'Friends' was a very highly rated show with Michiganders (like every other state in the US) from 1994-2004. Still today, you can't swing a 'smelly cat' without finding re-run marathons on TV. Now, our very own World's Largest Christmas Store, Bronner's Christmas Wonderland is selling something amazing for your holiday...
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – The last weekend for residents to apply for the Saginaw Home Rehabilitation Program will be this Saturday, Dec. 10. Residents who would like to apply for the first phase, furnaces, can do so on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers, room 205. Potential applicants must bring valid identification, a copy of their current utility bill or deed, documentation of income, and a completed MIHAF application if necessary, the city said in the press release.
FENTON, Mich. (WNEM) - A Fenton business owner is working to reopen two of his restaurants after a fire caused them to close in June. Mark Hamel, the owner, discussed how long it might be before the doors open again. “I guess this is the reason why you have insurance,...
A Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen restaurant in Detroit is temporarily closed after a DoorDash Driver posted a video of a cockroach infestation at the location. Popeyes' parent company was quick to point out that the location on Detroit's east side is owned by a franchisee. The company called the situation "completely unacceptable."
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Genesee County Animal Control has about 40 more animals than they can comfortably handle and they’re in desperate need of help. “It’s stressful. I’m not going to lie,” sighed Kyle Baker, a volunteer at the shelter. There are too many...
Restaurant Reviews Worldwide has named ten Detroit restaurants as the city's best, but are they still the best the Motor City has to offer?. There are certainly more than ten great places to eat in Detroit, and this particular list does not even name any of the city's authentic Mexican restaurants. Please also note this list was made in May of 2021. A lot can change in a year. There may be some new restaurants that deserve to be on this list in 2022.
Nearly 80K people attended Winter Blast in Royal Oak earlier this year and even more are expected when the free event returns in 2023. After 15 years in downtown Detroit, Winter Blast moved to Royal Oak in 2022. As part of a two-year deal, the event will once again take place in Royal Oak.
We meteorologists have many weather computer models to look at for deriving a forecast. One model is known to consistently be the most accurate. Let’s grade this model versus the second most used model on the tracking of Friday’s mini snowstorm. The European Model is usually the most...
Restaurants rebuilding from fire, hoping to reopen at the end of 2023. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. A Fenton business owner is working to reopen...
The annual list of best college towns and cities in the US has been released, and unfortunately for the ranking is less than favorable for the Vehicle City. Wallet Hub crunched the numbers and compared more than 400 US cities, using 32 metrics, based on academic, social, and economic opportunities for students. Factors such as housing, costs, higher education quality, availability of rental units, and crime rates helped shape the rankings.
FLINT, MI -- The Flint area is pouring out its heart after the unexpected death of Genesee County Commissioner Bryant Nolden, a Flint Democrat who’s being remembered for his work ethic, effectiveness, decency and common touch through decades of public service. Nolden, 57, died Wednesday, Dec. 7, at Hurley...
DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) – The search is on for this deer pictured above. There’s a plastic Halloween pumpkin stuck on its head! The scene was recorded on a security camera outside a home in Bloomfield township just outside Detroit. The woman who got the video says police and firefighters have been helping out trying to […]
If you feel like you are unlucky in love, it's not you - it may just be the city you live in. Marriage is not a fairy tale. Contrary to what we are told, a lot of couples do not live happily ever after. Marriage is a job, you have to work at it. If a couple cannot make it work, more often than not they quit.
It's without a doubt one of the biggest questions asked every holiday season...will we have a White Christmas? Somehow waking up to the fluffy white stuff on Christmas morning just seems to make everything more magical. So how is 2022 looking for having a winter wonderland? For that, we need to turn to the experts.
The American Beverage Association, Washington, has announced that Bay City, Michigan, will be the fifth community in that state to receive an investment to expand residential recycling access by providing larger curbside carts. Previous investments in Michigan include Ann Arbor, Marquette County, Ypsilanti Township and Trenton. Fifteen hundred Bay City...
BURTON, MI - Another Burton landmark business is on its way out. Collette’s Vintage and Antiques Mall is relocating after the owner, Christine Collette, sold both the building and property. Located at 5350 Davison Road, Collette purchased the building in February 2012 from a former Harley-Davidson business that sat...
A Fenton, Michigan woman may just spin her way into becoming a millionaire thanks to the Michigan Lottery. The lucky lady along with four other Michigan contestants will appear on the Michigan Lottery show 'The Big Spin'. According to ABC 12, each contestant will win a minimum of $100,000 and each of them has an opportunity to win up to $2 million dollars on the show.
