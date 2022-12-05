Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WCVB
Prisco’s Market gives away Christmas trees to those in need in memory of owner’s mother
BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — In 2006, Steve Prisco started Prisco’s Market and Deli with a small concept and big dreams. Sixteen years and many expansions later, it is much more than just a deli. This holiday season, while grieving the recent loss of his mother, Steve and the entire...
Martha's Vineyard Times
M.V. Times honored by NENPA
The Martha’s Vineyard Times was recognized with two awards by the New England Newspaper & Press Association during a virtual conference held Thursday. The Times was recognized for the third year in a row as a Distinguished Newspaper of the Year. The newspaper was nominated for Newspaper of the Year, but was runner-up to the Vermont Standard. It is the sixth year in a row that The Times has either come in first or runner up as Newspaper of the Year.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Cribbage Club results
The Vineyard Cribbage Club met on Wednesday night at the American Legion Hall in Edgartown, with 17 members coming together to play our favorite game. The results are as follows:. First place, Bo Picard with a 10/5 +81 card. Second place, Collin Evanson with a 10/4 +66 card. Third place,...
Cape Cod Chronicle
Chatham's Christmas By The Sea Starts Friday
CHATHAM – Santa's been making the rounds lately and will stop downtown this weekend for the annual Christmas by the Sea celebration. Sponsored by the Chatham Chamber of Commerce and Merchants Association, the holiday celebration includes open houses and special events at local businesses, caroling, street performers and of course a big showing from the Jolly Old Elf himself.
This Massachusetts City Is Dubbed ‘The Christmas City’
Tis the season to be merry and bright, right? Folks across the commonwealth are always looking for a festive place to take the family during the Christmas holiday. As a child, I remember my parents taking me to a house in Peabody, MA that was just magical. Lights galore!. Sort...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Farm Neck awards $100,175 in grants for Island programs
The board of directors of Farm Neck Golf Club’s charitable corporation, Farm Neck Foundation, announced Tuesday that the foundation will be awarding more than $100,000 in grants to 17 Vineyard programs and organizations. An annual tradition, the foundation’s charitable assistance this year will go to a wide variety of...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Cookie exchange
Head home from this event with a variety of holiday treats to share with your family. With jazzy tunes and hot apple cider, the Oak Bluffs library invites you to bring four dozen cookies of one recipe, enough to share with others, for the gathering at the library on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 3 pm. Bring a recipe card with the ingredients, for those who might be allergic. Register by calling 508-693-9433 or email hburbidge@clamsnet.org.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Chilmark: ‘Art of Up-Island Women,’ and North Tabor Farm is fully stocked
My heart is full of gratitude to all who joined us for a lovely community gathering of music, words, and light, followed by soup, treats, and conversation, at the Chilmark Church. Lia Littlefield Kahler was lovingly remembered. Thanks to Charlotte Wright for planning, managing, and MCing. Thanks also to Emily Broderick for help with, among other things, the setup and takedown, Holly Nadler, Judy Mayhew and Kathy Caroll, and to anyone I’ve forgotten, forgive me. Thanks to Phil Dietterich, Adele Dreyer, Missus Biskus, and Lorna Andrade. Sending healing thoughts to Sean McMahon and family. Martha Hudson sang a “Lia piece,” and her voice filled the sanctuary, just as Lia’s did. Rabbi Caryn Broitman’s words resonated with us all. Lia had a cottage in Menemsha, and Jane Neumann Slater, sitting near the front, inspired “Loon Lane’s” members Jack Cushman, Warren Doty, Andy Goldman, and Chuck Hodgkinson to present the backstory of the folk song “Aphrodite,” written by Jane at a time when Menemsha was the home for the swordfishing fleet. On another note, congratulations to Jane Slater on the publication of her book, “The Mosher Family Tree.” A story 150 years in the making. It was a limited publication, and sadly there are no more copies available. There must be something in Chilmark’s water that keeps our minds sharp.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Oak Bluffs: Pat Law and band ESP, Holiday Bazaar, and Nursery light show
“It’s in every one of us to be wise. Find your heart, open up both your eyes.” –songwriter David Pomeranz. My Aunt Mary died last week. She was 96 years old, and she was the last of my mom’s siblings. She was part of the village that raised me and my 14 cousins, the last one keeping us accountable for our behavior, the last family storyteller from that generation. I tell you this because I think we all experience this. I really tried to pay attention and remember, take photos and make notes — but now that she is gone, I realize I have many more questions! Mary and her husband, George Morris, were instrumental in the start of the Family Food Pantry in Harwich, which grew from a church basement to a big warehouse with a beautiful shop and separate thrift store. The Family Pantry used to feed our M.V. Food Pantry; there might still be some folks who remember driving town trucks over to Harwich to pick up supplies for the Vineyard from the Boston food bank — and maybe they remember George and Mary, too.
Plymouth Mother Gets Blessed with Random Act of Kindness at Market Basket
A Plymouth mother and her daughter were the centers of the ultimate holiday surprise after a total stranger paid for their groceries at Market Basket over the weekend. It was a beautiful reminder for Olivia Cosgrove that random acts of kindness can make the world a better place. It All...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Joyful noise
Enjoy a holiday tradition with the Minnesingers annual holiday benefit concert at the Old Whaling Church in Edgartown. Proceeds will support the MVRHS choral group and the Vineyard Preservation Trust. Doors open a half-hour before the concert. Saturday, Dec. 10, at 8 pm, and Sunday, Dec. 11, at 4 pm.
New Bedford Family Loses Everything After Devastating Apartment Fire [HOLIDAY WISH]
Holiday Wish 2022 has been filled with incredibly touching moments as Michael and Maddie and United Way of Greater New Bedford continue to help local families that have had a rough year. The community has rallied around these families, providing hope to people who need it most. For our fourth...
newbedfordguide.com
The most wonderful time to take part: Four local holiday events for everyone
Looking for some fun, kid-friendly events to attend this holiday season? Here are a few ideas that are sure to lift the whole family’s spirits!. Buttonwood Park Zoo is hosting a Holiday Stroll on two Saturdays only, this month, Dec. 10th and the 17th, from 10am-4pm. The latest admission for this event will be 3:15. The park is located on 425 Hawthorn street in New Bedford, MA. With 25 different vendors, guests are sure to find the perfect last minute gifts. General admissions ticket fees are required to enter the zoo.
Mattapoisett Inn’s New Porch Is the Long-Awaited Talk of the Town
Change comes slowly in Mattapoisett. It practically took an act of Congress to get a drive-thru OK'd for the town's Dunkin'. Yup, the wheels of time turn slowly here at the home of Salty the Seahorse. But that's what residents like about it in the seaside community. Luckily, Nils Johnson...
reportertoday.com
Holiday Luncheon at Chateau Restaurant
Thank you, Massachusetts District Attorney Tom Quinn (standing), for the Holiday Luncheon at Chateau restaurant in Norton, MA & for recognizing the hard work of the Seekonk Human Services volunteers who are also members of the Council. We had a great time! Volunteers Left to right: Josephine, Cheryl, Maria, Ruth, & Beverly.
Martha's Vineyard Times
M. Janet Ingalls
M. Janet (Coughlin) Ingalls, 99, of Swampscott and formerly of Edgartown, died peacefully with her loving family at her side, on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at Salem Hospital, where she had been taken after being suddenly stricken at her home. She was the wife of John P. Ingalls Jr., with whom she shared 53 years of marriage.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Creating art that comes from the ocean
If you’ve ever admired a colorful branch of seaweed floating in the ocean, only to find an amorphous tangle of slime once you removed it from its natural habitat, you may realize how hard it would be to maintain the ocean vegetation’s delicate beauty once plucked from the sea.
newbedfordguide.com
After woman loses her wallet, young New Bedford man restores her faith in humanity
“Yesterday my wife lost her wallet at Stop and Shop with all the credit cards documentation and a good amount of money. After going there and talking to a few people and making a few posts we kind of accepted that the wallet was lost, money and everything in it. An one hour ago my wife got a phone call from somebody in is 20s saying that since yesterday he was trying to reach her because he has her wallet! Her license had the old address so today he insisted on going there and he got her phone number that our old landlord.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Tisbury mulls EMS regionalization
At a joint meeting of Tisbury’s select board and finance committee, finance committee chair Nancy Gilfoy announced that ambulance director Tracey Jones is retiring. In conversation with Jones, Gilfoy told those at the meeting that “the dreaded regionalization word came up” as a way to address the challenges the EMS department faces.
Wareham’s Lindsey’s Restaurant Announces Gift Card Reimbursement Process
When the legendary Lindsey’s Family Restaurant on Wareham’s Cranberry Highway permanently closed on November 28, there was a mixture of sadness, outrage and disappointment heard across the SouthCoast. Then, the inevitable question came: what do you do if you have a Lindsey’s gift card?. Last weekend, Lindsey’s...
