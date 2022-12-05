ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgartown, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Martha's Vineyard Times

M.V. Times honored by NENPA

The Martha’s Vineyard Times was recognized with two awards by the New England Newspaper & Press Association during a virtual conference held Thursday. The Times was recognized for the third year in a row as a Distinguished Newspaper of the Year. The newspaper was nominated for Newspaper of the Year, but was runner-up to the Vermont Standard. It is the sixth year in a row that The Times has either come in first or runner up as Newspaper of the Year.
VERMONT STATE
Martha's Vineyard Times

Cribbage Club results

The Vineyard Cribbage Club met on Wednesday night at the American Legion Hall in Edgartown, with 17 members coming together to play our favorite game. The results are as follows:. First place, Bo Picard with a 10/5 +81 card. Second place, Collin Evanson with a 10/4 +66 card. Third place,...
EDGARTOWN, MA
Cape Cod Chronicle

Chatham's Christmas By The Sea Starts Friday

CHATHAM – Santa's been making the rounds lately and will stop downtown this weekend for the annual Christmas by the Sea celebration. Sponsored by the Chatham Chamber of Commerce and Merchants Association, the holiday celebration includes open houses and special events at local businesses, caroling, street performers and of course a big showing from the Jolly Old Elf himself.
CHATHAM, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Farm Neck awards $100,175 in grants for Island programs

The board of directors of Farm Neck Golf Club’s charitable corporation, Farm Neck Foundation, announced Tuesday that the foundation will be awarding more than $100,000 in grants to 17 Vineyard programs and organizations. An annual tradition, the foundation’s charitable assistance this year will go to a wide variety of...
Martha's Vineyard Times

Cookie exchange

Head home from this event with a variety of holiday treats to share with your family. With jazzy tunes and hot apple cider, the Oak Bluffs library invites you to bring four dozen cookies of one recipe, enough to share with others, for the gathering at the library on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 3 pm. Bring a recipe card with the ingredients, for those who might be allergic. Register by calling 508-693-9433 or email hburbidge@clamsnet.org.
OAK BLUFFS, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Chilmark: ‘Art of Up-Island Women,’ and North Tabor Farm is fully stocked

My heart is full of gratitude to all who joined us for a lovely community gathering of music, words, and light, followed by soup, treats, and conversation, at the Chilmark Church. Lia Littlefield Kahler was lovingly remembered. Thanks to Charlotte Wright for planning, managing, and MCing. Thanks also to Emily Broderick for help with, among other things, the setup and takedown, Holly Nadler, Judy Mayhew and Kathy Caroll, and to anyone I’ve forgotten, forgive me. Thanks to Phil Dietterich, Adele Dreyer, Missus Biskus, and Lorna Andrade. Sending healing thoughts to Sean McMahon and family. Martha Hudson sang a “Lia piece,” and her voice filled the sanctuary, just as Lia’s did. Rabbi Caryn Broitman’s words resonated with us all. Lia had a cottage in Menemsha, and Jane Neumann Slater, sitting near the front, inspired “Loon Lane’s” members Jack Cushman, Warren Doty, Andy Goldman, and Chuck Hodgkinson to present the backstory of the folk song “Aphrodite,” written by Jane at a time when Menemsha was the home for the swordfishing fleet. On another note, congratulations to Jane Slater on the publication of her book, “The Mosher Family Tree.” A story 150 years in the making. It was a limited publication, and sadly there are no more copies available. There must be something in Chilmark’s water that keeps our minds sharp.
CHILMARK, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Oak Bluffs: Pat Law and band ESP, Holiday Bazaar, and Nursery light show

“It’s in every one of us to be wise. Find your heart, open up both your eyes.” –songwriter David Pomeranz. My Aunt Mary died last week. She was 96 years old, and she was the last of my mom’s siblings. She was part of the village that raised me and my 14 cousins, the last one keeping us accountable for our behavior, the last family storyteller from that generation. I tell you this because I think we all experience this. I really tried to pay attention and remember, take photos and make notes — but now that she is gone, I realize I have many more questions! Mary and her husband, George Morris, were instrumental in the start of the Family Food Pantry in Harwich, which grew from a church basement to a big warehouse with a beautiful shop and separate thrift store. The Family Pantry used to feed our M.V. Food Pantry; there might still be some folks who remember driving town trucks over to Harwich to pick up supplies for the Vineyard from the Boston food bank — and maybe they remember George and Mary, too.
OAK BLUFFS, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Joyful noise

Enjoy a holiday tradition with the Minnesingers annual holiday benefit concert at the Old Whaling Church in Edgartown. Proceeds will support the MVRHS choral group and the Vineyard Preservation Trust. Doors open a half-hour before the concert. Saturday, Dec. 10, at 8 pm, and Sunday, Dec. 11, at 4 pm.
EDGARTOWN, MA
newbedfordguide.com

The most wonderful time to take part: Four local holiday events for everyone

Looking for some fun, kid-friendly events to attend this holiday season? Here are a few ideas that are sure to lift the whole family’s spirits!. Buttonwood Park Zoo is hosting a Holiday Stroll on two Saturdays only, this month, Dec. 10th and the 17th, from 10am-4pm. The latest admission for this event will be 3:15. The park is located on 425 Hawthorn street in New Bedford, MA. With 25 different vendors, guests are sure to find the perfect last minute gifts. General admissions ticket fees are required to enter the zoo.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
reportertoday.com

Holiday Luncheon at Chateau Restaurant

Thank you, Massachusetts District Attorney Tom Quinn (standing), for the Holiday Luncheon at Chateau restaurant in Norton, MA & for recognizing the hard work of the Seekonk Human Services volunteers who are also members of the Council. We had a great time! Volunteers Left to right: Josephine, Cheryl, Maria, Ruth, & Beverly.
NORTON, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

M. Janet Ingalls

M. Janet (Coughlin) Ingalls, 99, of Swampscott and formerly of Edgartown, died peacefully with her loving family at her side, on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at Salem Hospital, where she had been taken after being suddenly stricken at her home. She was the wife of John P. Ingalls Jr., with whom she shared 53 years of marriage.
SWAMPSCOTT, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Creating art that comes from the ocean

If you’ve ever admired a colorful branch of seaweed floating in the ocean, only to find an amorphous tangle of slime once you removed it from its natural habitat, you may realize how hard it would be to maintain the ocean vegetation’s delicate beauty once plucked from the sea.
AQUINNAH, MA
newbedfordguide.com

After woman loses her wallet, young New Bedford man restores her faith in humanity

“Yesterday my wife lost her wallet at Stop and Shop with all the credit cards documentation and a good amount of money. After going there and talking to a few people and making a few posts we kind of accepted that the wallet was lost, money and everything in it. An one hour ago my wife got a phone call from somebody in is 20s saying that since yesterday he was trying to reach her because he has her wallet! Her license had the old address so today he insisted on going there and he got her phone number that our old landlord.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Tisbury mulls EMS regionalization

At a joint meeting of Tisbury’s select board and finance committee, finance committee chair Nancy Gilfoy announced that ambulance director Tracey Jones is retiring. In conversation with Jones, Gilfoy told those at the meeting that “the dreaded regionalization word came up” as a way to address the challenges the EMS department faces.
OAK BLUFFS, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy