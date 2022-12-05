“It’s in every one of us to be wise. Find your heart, open up both your eyes.” –songwriter David Pomeranz. My Aunt Mary died last week. She was 96 years old, and she was the last of my mom’s siblings. She was part of the village that raised me and my 14 cousins, the last one keeping us accountable for our behavior, the last family storyteller from that generation. I tell you this because I think we all experience this. I really tried to pay attention and remember, take photos and make notes — but now that she is gone, I realize I have many more questions! Mary and her husband, George Morris, were instrumental in the start of the Family Food Pantry in Harwich, which grew from a church basement to a big warehouse with a beautiful shop and separate thrift store. The Family Pantry used to feed our M.V. Food Pantry; there might still be some folks who remember driving town trucks over to Harwich to pick up supplies for the Vineyard from the Boston food bank — and maybe they remember George and Mary, too.

OAK BLUFFS, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO