Ask any parent, and they'll tell you — kids have a lot of energy. This is most likely why the inside of your house looks like it was hit by a tornado on a regular basis. Your little ones love to be active, which is why many parents are eager to enroll their kids in as many extracurricular activities as they can from an early age. From soccer leagues and science clubs to dance and horseback riding classes, there are a ton of options to choose from to keep your little balls of energy entertained for hours and hours. But is it possible for kids to have too much of a good thing? How many extracurriculars should kids have? Experts suggest it could be beneficial to set some limits.

22 DAYS AGO