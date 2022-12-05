Read full article on original website
Related
Fury at Parent Wanting to Teach a Lesson to 5-Year-Old Not Saying Thanks
A parent has been almost universally slammed online for wanting to take away their toddler's Advent calendar to teach them a lesson.
psychologytoday.com
Why Children Don’t Show “Respect”
Respect is an abstract concept that doesn't have much meaning for a young child. Being more concrete and specific about the behaviors you expect from a child will make them more likely to comply. Respect also has to be earned; it can't be forced. In addition to practicing therapy with...
How Many Extracurriculars Does One Kid Really Need?
Ask any parent, and they'll tell you — kids have a lot of energy. This is most likely why the inside of your house looks like it was hit by a tornado on a regular basis. Your little ones love to be active, which is why many parents are eager to enroll their kids in as many extracurricular activities as they can from an early age. From soccer leagues and science clubs to dance and horseback riding classes, there are a ton of options to choose from to keep your little balls of energy entertained for hours and hours. But is it possible for kids to have too much of a good thing? How many extracurriculars should kids have? Experts suggest it could be beneficial to set some limits.
When I Moved to a New City, I Found My Queer Community Through Shared Housing
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. When I first moved to Washington, DC, last January and walked past my closest independent bookstore (the lovely Lost City Books) I was often taunted by one specific title. Maddy Court’s “The Ex-Girlfriend of My Ex-Girlfriend is My Girlfriend” struck me every time I walked past. Yes, it’s a funny and clever dig at how insular queer communities can be, but in the context of my recent move, it resonated almost too deeply.
My Worship Experience
Until about three years ago nobody told me that there was no wrong way to worship. When this notion finally hit me like a brick across my head it all made sense. There are a dozen different ways to worship but each person has found one way more impactful than the others. My personal favorite is musical worship. Over these past three years I have been surrounding myself musical worship. I work at my church as a music department intern , at summer camp I would lead worship , and I have used Spanish music as a tool for worship.
A family death during the holidays prompts questions and reflection
How does one go on with a holiday under such circumstances? On the one hand, the entire family was together for the first time in many years, and there was lots to do. On the other, there was little time to think about what we'd just witnessed or process our emotions.
Mother’s sacrifice teaches son a valuable lesson
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Sixth grade, circa the early 1990s. My mother, a third-grade dropout, sat on a couch about ten feet away from me. She had topped her class for all of the three years she attended elementary school. She was one of the many girls whose great potential was unrecognized by cultural preference to educate boys.
Students uncover under-desk surveillance devices designed to track them
A US university has been accused of secretly installing invasive tracking devices to monitor students.Heat sensors were reportedly placed under desks at Northeastern University’s Interdisciplinary Science & Engineering Complex, according to a blog post by PhD candidate Max von Hippel.“The sensors were installed overnight and without our consent,” Mr von Hippel wrote in a post published on the Tech Workers Coalition website.“Non-consensual surveillance is never OK and must be fought, whenever and wherever it happens.”In an email to Senior Vice Provost David Luzzi, Mr von Hippel claimed that the sensors served no scientific purpose as the university could determine who...
Comments / 0