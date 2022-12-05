Read full article on original website
One person killed in Highway 83 accident north of North Platte
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a rollover accident on Highway 83 between North Platte and Stapleton. Deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office say a vehicle was traveling southbound on Highway 83 when the driver lost control of the vehicle, crashed into a ditch, and rolled several times into a pasture. A female was found dead at the scene.
1 killed, 2 injured in Lincoln County crash
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Authorities said one person has died, and two more were seriously injured in a crash in northern Lincoln County. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said at around 10:17 a.m., deputies responded to the report of a rollover accident at mile marker 96 on Highway 83 between North Platte and Stapleton.
NPIce skate shack installed
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Thursday’s winter weather conditions didn’t stop the installation of a skate shack for the NPIce rink. It’s the start of the progress that will be visible over the next few weeks. The skates are going to be in there and we’ll have...
Details slow to emerge in Krausnick death
Few details were released more than a week after a Thanksgiving night shooting when 19-year-old Jesse Krausnick of Imperial, Nebraska, was found at an Imperial residence with a gunshot wound and later died. Law enforcement officials haven’t been releasing much information, other than the Nebraska State Patrol news release sent...
Head-on collision west of North Platte leaves one person dead, another with minor injuries
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - One person is dead following a two-car crash west of North Platte. It happened Sunday afternoon between Hershey and North Platte on Highway 30. Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Roland Kramer says the driver of a sedan, whose name was not released pending notification of next of kin, was traveling west on Highway 30 when it appears he suffered a medical condition, crossed the center line, and collided head-on with a truck.
Dunham’s joins North Platte’s District 177 Friday; new tire store on deck
Dunham’s Sports will open its doors Friday at North Platte’s District 177, with Nebraskaland Tire & Service’s new store following suit next week. Rev Development LLC co-owner Mike Works announced the twin openings Wednesday, a week after his firm’s $75 million reinvention of the former Platte River Mall passed the 18-month mark.
Messy weather, Thursday...Travel Concerns
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - An upper level storm system will move out of Colorado Thursday morning bringing a wintry mix of precipitation that could make travel hazardous. Winter Weather Advisories have been expanded into northern areas with the expiration extended into Thursday evening. Icing could make travel difficult over a widespread area tomorrow, so check the latest forecast before venturing out.
NPIce opening day pushed back; volunteers needed
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Skating with Santa will not happen this year after the opening date for the ice-skating rink was pushed back two weeks. NPIce President Blu McGrath said their dasher board shipment from Chicago would not be arriving in time. However, plans to open by the end of the year are still in motion. NPIce is shooting for a Dec. 28 opening date.
North Platte Public Schools cancel activities, staggered dismissals at High School
Due to declining weather, North Platte Public Schools Cancels ALL Afterschool Activities for Today, December 8, 2022. This cancelation includes Kids Klub, Concerts, Sporting Events and Practices, Meetings, and any other activity or event scheduled for this afternoon/ evening. ALL NPPS facilities will close at the end of the regularly scheduled school day, and staff will be dismissed once students are safely out of the building.
Nebraska farm through generations to focus on soil health, cover crops
In the 1880s, William McCoy settled in Nebraska. Later on, Vance McCoy’s father was named after his grandpa. Today, McCoy’s grandson has William as his namesake, as well. While the honor of the name William has been passed down through generations on the McCoy family farm near Elsie, Nebraska, a will to always ask questions and change for the better is living on, too.
Reaching One Classroom at a Time EP:4
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The North Platte Public Schools Foundation and Fat Dogs partnered and awarded REACH grant number four to Nikki Altig, who is currently the special education teacher at Madison Middle School. With the money, Altig wants to create more versatile seating option in her classroom, especially for the students who tend to fidget and move a lot. She found in her 18 years in the special education community that many students learn in different ways, and if the desks prohibit the students that like to move, it could be detrimental to their learning growth. She wants to use the funds to buy standing desks with optional extended height stools, balance ball chair stools, kneeling chairs, rocking chairs, wiggle seats, a high top table, and two chairs.
🎧Housing concerns remain, Habitat gets big win at North Platte City Council Meeting
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-With growth comes the need for room to grow, and that lack of room is on the mind of North Platte City Council members. With the completion of Sustainable Beef, the Hershy Rail Park, District 177, and other economic development projects underway, now is the time to prepare for future growth.
Great Plains Health implements visitor restrictions on children amid respiratory illnesses
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Beginning Wednesday, December 7, Great Plains Health is implementing a temporary visitor policy restricting visitors ages 12 and below. The temporary policy comes after a rise of respiratory illnesses in the region, including influenza, RSV and COVID-19. “These restrictions are part of our effort to help protect the most vulnerable patients in our community,” said Misti Hutchison, senior director of nursing. “These viruses spread easily and can cause significant illness and, in certain cases, lead to prolonged hospitalization or death.” Hutchison added, “We know that in every situation there are special circumstances, and exceptions will be made on a case-by-case basis.”
Nebraska police officer photographs hovering cylinder-shaped object
Cropped version of witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Nebraska police officer at Lexington reported watching and photographing a hovering, cylinder-shaped object that seemed to disappear in place at about 6:18 p.m. on March 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
