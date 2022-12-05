NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The North Platte Public Schools Foundation and Fat Dogs partnered and awarded REACH grant number four to Nikki Altig, who is currently the special education teacher at Madison Middle School. With the money, Altig wants to create more versatile seating option in her classroom, especially for the students who tend to fidget and move a lot. She found in her 18 years in the special education community that many students learn in different ways, and if the desks prohibit the students that like to move, it could be detrimental to their learning growth. She wants to use the funds to buy standing desks with optional extended height stools, balance ball chair stools, kneeling chairs, rocking chairs, wiggle seats, a high top table, and two chairs.

NORTH PLATTE, NE ・ 14 HOURS AGO