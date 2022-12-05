Read full article on original website
WTRF
Rimac named freshman All-American by The Athletic
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — For the third time in as many seasons, a WVU offensive lineman has earned the title of freshman All-American from a national outlet. This time, it’s redshirt freshman Tomas Rimac who has been named an All-American by The Athletic. Rimac, a native of Brunswick, Ohio,...
WTRF
Why is Wren Baker the right fit for WVU?
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Country roads led Wren Baker and his family to Morgantown, and West Virginia University’s administration is excited they did. Why is Baker the right fit to lead the Mountaineers?. An athletic director position at a Power Five school isn’t a typical job opening. Applicants won’t...
voiceofmotown.com
WVU Lands Quarterback Commit
Earlier this evening, West Virginia and Neal Brown landed a commitment from Sam Stoner, a quarterback from York, Pennsylvania. Stoner, who does not hold a rating on 247Sports, will be a preferred walk-on for the Mountaineers. He is the high school teammate of 2023 commit Jaheim White, and currently holds the school’s all-time passing record for yardage and touchdowns (5,296 yards and 66 touchdowns).
WTRF
Smith makes history as WVU smashes Robert Morris
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Three Mountaineers scored in double figures on Thursday as West Virginia women’s basketball blew out Robert Morris 72-42 in Morgantown. Kyah Watson led the Mountaineers (7-1) with a season-high 16 points against the Colonials (6-3), but a massive effort from Jayla Hemingway helped the home team with a double-double, grabbing 11 of WVU’s 50 rebounds. Watson flashed a newfound aggression since joining WVU in the offseason, both attacking the rim and stretching out for a pair of three-pointers.
WTRF
Mike O’Laughlin enters transfer portal
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia tight end Mike O’Laughlin is moving on from WVU and entering the transfer portal, he announced Wednesday. O’Laughlin, a redshirt junior in the 2022 campaign, made 32 appearances for the Mountaineers. He enters the portal as a graduate transfer. “First off, I’d...
wvsportsnow.com
WVU Commit Rodney Gallagher Signs Pennsylvania’s First NIL Deal
After already being tabbed as the highest-rated recruit under Neal Brown and the sixth-best in West Virginia history, Mountaineers commit Rodney Gallagher is adding yet another accolade to his list while still being a high school senior. On Wednesday evening, Gallagher announced an NIL agreement with The Pavement Group, making...
Hot start gives WVU win over Navy
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia men’s basketball opened its home stand with an 85-64 win over Navy at the WVU Coliseum on Wednesday. West Virginia clicked with an early hot hand from behind the arc. Four of WVU’s first five baskets were three-pointers, giving the Mountaineers an early lead. WVU needed just seven minutes to […]
WTRF
WVU’s Denk Gracia, Dromers Named Academic All-Americans
Fifth-year senior defender Aaron Denk Gracia and redshirt senior midfielder/defender Dyon Dromers of the West Virginia University men’s soccer team have been named to the Academic All-America Second Team, the College Sports Communicators (formerly CoSIDA) announced on Wednesday. With the honors, WVU has now placed multiple players on Academic...
WTRF
Quick Hits: Huggins talks playing time, execution after Navy win
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — West Virginia men’s basketball is making progress, but Bob Huggins still sees plenty of room for improvement for his team. The Mountaineers hosted the Naval Academy on the 81st anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attacks, an important day in the Mountain State. 2,335 Americans lost their lives in the attack, many of whom were West Virginians, and four battleships, including the USS West Virginia, were among the six ships sunk on Dec. 7, 1941.
WTRF
“You’re getting the right guy”: What Bob Huggins was told about WVU’s new AD Wren Baker
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — When West Virginia University’s 13th director of athletics Wren Baker was introduced to Mountaineer Nation on Monday, one of the first people he shook hands with was Hall of Fame coach Bob Huggins. “I said hello to him at the press conference, and he came...
MSN says this is West Virginia’s best hole-in-the-wall restaurant
MSN released a list of the "most brilliant hole-in-the-wall restaurant" in each state, and it features a Marion County deli.
WTRF
Brewster earns second Academic All-America honor
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Fifth-year senior defender Jordan Brewster of the West Virginia University women’s soccer team has been named to the 2022 Academic All-America Second Team, as announced by the College Sports Communicators (formerly the College Sports Information Directors of America) on Tuesday. The honor is the second...
WTRF
Thiesen earns All-Region status
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Redshirt junior defender Bjarne Thiesen of the West Virginia University men’s soccer team has been named to the All-Southeast Region Second Team by the United Soccer Coaches. The honor is the second for the Kiel, Germany, native, who also was an All-North Region First Team...
WTRF
West Virginia looks to rebound vs. Navy
West Virginia will look for a more complete performance on Wednesday night when it opens a four-game homestand against Navy in Morgantown, W. Va. The Mountaineers (6-2) saw their modest two-game winning streak come to a halt on Saturday after a porous performance in the second half led to an 84-74 setback at Xavier. West Virginia made just one of its final 12 field-goal attempts.
Baker Receives Ringing Endorsements
West Virginia University men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins met the newly hired Director of Athletics Wren Baker on Monday at his introductory press conference before the two briefly chatted at practice later in the day, according to Huggins. However, Huggins did not need to meet Baker to know the...
Harrison signs with Shepherd lacrosse
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WBOY) – Fairmont Senior lacrosse star Aubrey Harrison signed to continue playing at Shepherd University today, a move that fulfills a long-running dream of competing at the college level. “When I was younger, I always looked forward to playing college lacrosse and as soon as I hit high school, it just made me […]
WTRF
Tre Mitchell scores 19, West Virginia beats Navy 85-64
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP)Tre Mitchell scored 19 points to lead West Virginia to an 85-64 win over Navy on Wednesday night. Erik Stevenson added 13 points, Joe Toussaint 12 and Kedrian Johnson 11 for the Mountaineers (7-2). Freshman Austin Benigni scored 20 points on 8-of-10 shooting and Sean Yoder added 10...
West Virginia brewery to add Fairmont location
Stumptown Ales announced in a Facebook post on Tuesday that they would be expanding their operation to Fairmont.
WBOY
Wave of West Virginia schools ‘swatted’—here’s what that means
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Morgantown High School, along with Robert C. Byrd High School, Fairmont Senior and multiple high schools elsewhere in West Virginia, received hoax calls reporting active shooters on Wednesday morning. The Morgantown Police Department said in a press release that an unidentified man, who was claiming...
West Virginia farm featured on TODAY’s Great American Cookie Swap
A farm in Lost Creek represented the state of West Virginia in a TODAY All Day cookie special that aired on Wednesday.
