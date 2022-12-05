Read full article on original website
WKBW-TV
Buffalo Bills fans donating to Von Miller's foundation after announcement of season-ending injury
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills fans, better known as Bills Mafia, are once again raising money in support of a good cause. The Bills announced Wednesday that edge rusher Von Miller would miss the remainder of the season with a knee injury. In response, Bills fans have begun...
WKBW-TV
Buffalo Bills announce Von Miller will miss the remainder of the season
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott announced Wednesday that edge rusher Von Miller will miss the remainder of the season. According to McDermott, it was discovered during an exploratory surgery that Miller had an ACL tear. Miller posted a video on social media Wednesday...
WKBW-TV
Buffalo Bills DC Leslie Frazier named a 2023 inductee to the Black College Football Hall of Fame
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier has been named a 2023 inductee to the Black College Football Hall of Fame. Frazier is one of eight inductees chosen from a list of 25 finalists. The eight inductees are as follows:. Leslie Frazier (Alcorn State University)
WKBW-TV
Sign marks where midfield of the new Buffalo Bills stadium will be
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills announced a marker has been installed in the current bus/limo lot to mark where midfield of the new stadium will be. The Bills say fans are encouraged to visit the marker, which also has a flag with the Bills logo and "2026" flying above it. This is meant to signify when the new stadium will open to the public.
WKBW-TV
Tage Thompson turns into scoring machine against Columbus
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Tage Thompson couldn't stop scoring Wednesday night against the Columbus Blue Jackets. The forward scored four goals in the first period alone. Thompson finished with five goals, which ties a franchise record. Thompson's performance, along with four other Sabres, carried Buffalo to win in dominating...
WKBW-TV
Who needs to step up for the Buffalo Bills following Von Miller's season-ending injury?
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills announced Wednesday that edge rusher Von Miller will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a knee injury. Miller suffered a knee injury on Thanksgiving against the Detroit Lions, he left the game and was ruled out for the remainder of the game. A few days later he provided an update during his podcast, saying he did suffer "lateral meniscus damage" and initially said he hoped to be back as early as this week.
