ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills announced Wednesday that edge rusher Von Miller will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a knee injury. Miller suffered a knee injury on Thanksgiving against the Detroit Lions, he left the game and was ruled out for the remainder of the game. A few days later he provided an update during his podcast, saying he did suffer "lateral meniscus damage" and initially said he hoped to be back as early as this week.

ORCHARD PARK, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO