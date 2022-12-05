ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

WKBW-TV

Sign marks where midfield of the new Buffalo Bills stadium will be

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills announced a marker has been installed in the current bus/limo lot to mark where midfield of the new stadium will be. The Bills say fans are encouraged to visit the marker, which also has a flag with the Bills logo and "2026" flying above it. This is meant to signify when the new stadium will open to the public.
WKBW-TV

Tage Thompson turns into scoring machine against Columbus

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Tage Thompson couldn't stop scoring Wednesday night against the Columbus Blue Jackets. The forward scored four goals in the first period alone. Thompson finished with five goals, which ties a franchise record. Thompson's performance, along with four other Sabres, carried Buffalo to win in dominating...
WKBW-TV

Who needs to step up for the Buffalo Bills following Von Miller's season-ending injury?

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills announced Wednesday that edge rusher Von Miller will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a knee injury. Miller suffered a knee injury on Thanksgiving against the Detroit Lions, he left the game and was ruled out for the remainder of the game. A few days later he provided an update during his podcast, saying he did suffer "lateral meniscus damage" and initially said he hoped to be back as early as this week.
