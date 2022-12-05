Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mauinow.com
Hilarie Alomar named Kamehameha Schools Director of Planning and Development
Kamehameha Schools has named Hilarie Alomar as director of Planning and Development. Alomar will utilize her sense of Hawaiian culture and her expertise in land use, entitlements, infrastructure, and community outreach to guide planning for KS’ Hawai‘i real estate portfolio. “As a beneficiary of Ke Ali‘i Pauahi, it...
KITV.com
Honolulu nonprofits eligible for up to $100K in COVID relief funds
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi announced today the City will soon begin accepting applications for up to $30 million in relief for non-profits impacted by the pandemic. Nonprofits eligible can recieve up to $100,000. The funds will be awarded on a first-come, first-serve basis, until the funds are...
KITV.com
Adopt-A-Family: The Takemoto Ohana in Hauula Homestead
HAUULA, Oahu (KITV4) - This holiday season, KITV4 is once again partnering with Helping Hands Hawaii and its Adopt-a-Family Program -- to bring some cheer to families who could use a little help this year. KITV4's Cynthia Yip was with the Takemoto Ohana in Hauula Homestead with the hope to help adopt this family for the Holidays.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Local girl Saige Kaahaaina-Torres says the Texas hitters make her job easy
Last Friday wasn't just Veterans Day, it was also National Kindness Day! Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist Britt Young explains what kindness really means. Sunrise Sports: State Champion Iolani Raiders Join Sunrise. Updated: Nov. 8, 2022 at 8:34 AM HST. |. The Iolani girls' volleyball team joined us live in...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Local professional skater pays it forward to her community at A’ala Park
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s own Jamie Reyes — a pioneer in women’s street skating — was on hand at A’ala park in Chinatown where she showed off her impressive moves, while encouraging keiki to get up and get moving. “It’s like a give back to...
STUDY: Has your rent recently gone up in Honolulu?
Zumper came out with their findings on the average rent for a one, two or studio apartment in the Honolulu area.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii Island mayor: ‘Disrespectful’ spectators are throwing marshmallows at lava
At stake is a $40 million deal that would have a native Hawaiian non-profit share the work with long-time marketing agency. Surveillance videos provide leads in Waikiki beating death, but there are still no arrests. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The Honolulu Medical Examiner has not publicly identified the man,...
KITV.com
Honolulu businesses struggling to find seasonal workers
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The November US Jobs Report is showing the unemployment rate holding steady at 3.7% nationwide. While Job creation is up heading into the holidays, many local retailers are still facing a worker shortage. The clothing shop 33 Butterflies in Kahala Mall is celebrating the holidays, like many...
KHON2
Gen BBQ Offers Space for Large Groups
Honolulu (KHON2) – GEN is an all-you-can-eat Korean BBQ restaurant that offers accommodations for those with big parties. Those looking to host large parties for the holidays, or any special event can do so by booking at GEN BBQ restaurant. “We do take reservations for parties of 10 or...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii Tourism Authority holds emergency meeting after 'shocking’ contract cancellation
Surveillance videos provide leads in Waikiki beating death, but there are still no arrests. The Honolulu Medical Examiner has not publicly identified the man, who had head and chest injuries. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The suspect was taken into custody on Wednesday afternoon. What The Tech?. What the Tech:...
Honolulu’s free COVID-19 tests ending soon
The City and County of Honolulu has announced that they will end the free COVID-19 testing program on Dec. 30.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Amid spike in respiratory illnesses, some Hawaii shelves run low on cold medicines
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some Hawaii drug stores are running low on cold medicines and children’s painkillers ― a nationwide trend as demand increases along with respiratory viruses. At a drug store in East Honolulu, some shelves for adult and children’s cold medicines were empty. Drugmaker Johnson &...
Rat lungworm disease: New resources for diagnosis, treatment
Researchers from the University of Hawai'i at Mānoa have announced a new resource for healthcare providers to diagnose and treat Rat Lungworm Disease
LIST: Top 5 vegan friendly food spots on Oahu
Trip Advisor listed their most popular restaurants, food spots, bakeries and eateries that are vegan and vegetarian friendly.
hawaiinewsnow.com
On Oahu’s west side, worsening homeless problem draws calls for greater outreach
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Sheri Tsutsumi wants you to remember the homeless are people, too. In fact, she used to be one of them — and is among those calling for a more compassionate approach to tackling the dozens of homeless people who regularly camp along Oahu’s west side.
bigislandnow.com
Who are the Hawai‘i Police Chief finalists?
After a nearly six-month process, the Hawai‘i County Police Commission has narrowed the candidate field for police chief from a pool of 44 to four finalists. One finalist is an internal candidate, two other finalists have direct ties to the Big Island, and the fourth finalist is from Honolulu.
LIST: Best suburbs to buy a house on Oahu in 2022
Niche came out with their list of best suburbs to buy a house on Oahu for the year of 2022.
hawaiipublicradio.org
Paʻakai, or salt, and its place in Kakaʻako in 2022 and beyond
Pa'akai is the Hawaiian word for salt. Pa’a means solid and kai means ocean. This week, The Conversation is exploring salt stories. We turn our attention to what used to be in Honolulu — and what is happening now in Kakaʻako. These days, you may know Kakaʻako...
KITV.com
85 Degrees Celsius Bakery Cafe heading west for its next Oahu location
KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- 85 Degrees Celsius Bakery Café is headed west for its second location on Oahu. KITV4 has learned that the popular Taiwanese chain is opening a new café and bakery in the former Pizza Hut space at Kapolei Shopping Center along Farrington Highway.
KITV.com
Josh Green, Sylvia Luke inaugurations happening Monday
HONOLULU (KITV4)-- On Monday, Governor-elect Josh Green will be inaugurated alongside Lieutenant-Governor-elect Sylvia Luke at a free ceremony open to the public at the Neal Blaisdell Center in Honolulu. Green has worked as a physician for more than 20 years. He also served in the State House and Senate from...
Comments / 0