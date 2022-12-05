ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
mauinow.com

Hilarie Alomar named Kamehameha Schools Director of Planning and Development

Kamehameha Schools has named Hilarie Alomar as director of Planning and Development. Alomar will utilize her sense of Hawaiian culture and her expertise in land use, entitlements, infrastructure, and community outreach to guide planning for KS’ Hawai‘i real estate portfolio. “As a beneficiary of Ke Ali‘i Pauahi, it...
KITV.com

Honolulu nonprofits eligible for up to $100K in COVID relief funds

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi announced today the City will soon begin accepting applications for up to $30 million in relief for non-profits impacted by the pandemic. Nonprofits eligible can recieve up to $100,000. The funds will be awarded on a first-come, first-serve basis, until the funds are...
KITV.com

Adopt-A-Family: The Takemoto Ohana in Hauula Homestead

HAUULA, Oahu (KITV4) - This holiday season, KITV4 is once again partnering with Helping Hands Hawaii and its Adopt-a-Family Program -- to bring some cheer to families who could use a little help this year. KITV4's Cynthia Yip was with the Takemoto Ohana in Hauula Homestead with the hope to help adopt this family for the Holidays.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Local girl Saige Kaahaaina-Torres says the Texas hitters make her job easy

Last Friday wasn't just Veterans Day, it was also National Kindness Day! Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist Britt Young explains what kindness really means. Sunrise Sports: State Champion Iolani Raiders Join Sunrise. Updated: Nov. 8, 2022 at 8:34 AM HST. |. The Iolani girls' volleyball team joined us live in...
KITV.com

Honolulu businesses struggling to find seasonal workers

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The November US Jobs Report is showing the unemployment rate holding steady at 3.7% nationwide. While Job creation is up heading into the holidays, many local retailers are still facing a worker shortage. The clothing shop 33 Butterflies in Kahala Mall is celebrating the holidays, like many...
KHON2

Gen BBQ Offers Space for Large Groups

Honolulu (KHON2) – GEN is an all-you-can-eat Korean BBQ restaurant that offers accommodations for those with big parties. Those looking to host large parties for the holidays, or any special event can do so by booking at GEN BBQ restaurant. “We do take reservations for parties of 10 or...
bigislandnow.com

Who are the Hawai‘i Police Chief finalists?

After a nearly six-month process, the Hawai‘i County Police Commission has narrowed the candidate field for police chief from a pool of 44 to four finalists. One finalist is an internal candidate, two other finalists have direct ties to the Big Island, and the fourth finalist is from Honolulu.
hawaiipublicradio.org

Paʻakai, or salt, and its place in Kakaʻako in 2022 and beyond

Pa'akai is the Hawaiian word for salt. Pa’a means solid and kai means ocean. This week, The Conversation is exploring salt stories. We turn our attention to what used to be in Honolulu — and what is happening now in Kakaʻako. These days, you may know Kakaʻako...
KITV.com

Josh Green, Sylvia Luke inaugurations happening Monday

HONOLULU (KITV4)-- On Monday, Governor-elect Josh Green will be inaugurated alongside Lieutenant-Governor-elect Sylvia Luke at a free ceremony open to the public at the Neal Blaisdell Center in Honolulu. Green has worked as a physician for more than 20 years. He also served in the State House and Senate from...
