High school football rankings: Saguaro joins MaxPreps Top 25 after beating Liberty 43-42 in Arizona Open Division semifinals

Tucson Fast Food Chain Opens New Location in PhoenixGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
21 Fun Things To Do In Scottsdale At Night (Absolute Best Things To Do In Scottsdale)Outside NomadScottsdale, AZ
Local Restaurant Named Best New Restaurant in the CountryGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
4 Great Burger Places in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
14 Day Trips From Phoenix: The Best Things To Do In PhoenixOutside NomadPhoenix, AZ
MaxPreps
MaxPreps Top 25 high school football scores: No. 8 North Shore faces No. 9 Austin Westlake in Texas 6A Division 1 semifinals
There are only two weeks left in the high school football season and a lot will be determined by the end of this weekend. No. 1 St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) is one big performance away from finishing the season as the top-ranked team in the country. The only thing standing in the Braves way is a 13-0 Serra (San Mateo) squad in the CIF Open Division state championship on Saturday.
MaxPreps
High school basketball rankings: AZ Compass Prep remains atop National Top 10 despite loss
The most unexpected results were top-ranked AZ Compass Prep losing 61-48 to No. 5 Wasatch Academy and Wasatch Academy falling to Timpview (Provo, Utah) 50-48 in the biggest upset of the high school basketball season to this point. AZ Compass Prep remains at the top of the rankings because of...
MaxPreps
Junior Sherrill named 2022 MaxPreps Tennessee High School Football Player of the Year
Each year since 2006, MaxPreps has recognized outstanding performers in high school football. America's source for high school sports continues the tradition to close out the 2022 season by naming the top player in each state. Selections are based on team success and individual excellence in addition to local and state accolades.
MaxPreps
High school football rankings: St. Edward finishes No. 1 in final Ohio MaxPreps Top 25
The high school football season in Ohio came to a close over the weekend. St. Edward (Lakewood) was among the winners, beating Springfield in the Division I state championship game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. That victory helped propel the Eagles to the No. 1 ranking in the final state MaxPreps Top 25.
Cal Football: Ex-Golden Bears Duo Headed Home to Play at Arizona State
Two former Cal players who entered the transfer portal in recent days are headed home. Reserve running back DeCarlos Brooks and long snapper Slater Zellers will return to their home state to play for Pac-12 rival Arizona State. Both made their announcements via social media. Brooks and Zellers will play...
4 Great Burger Places in Arizona
Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If your favorite comfort food is a nice burger and some fries and you also happen to live in Arizona, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Arizona that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh ingredients.
MaxPreps
Lamar Sperling named 2022 MaxPreps Ohio High School Football Player of the Year

sports360az.com
Flurry of Transfers Rolling in for Arizona State
Just a few days in to a new coaching staff, and Kenny Dillingham and co. have brought in multiple former Arizona high school football stars. Tristan Monday and Krew Jackson announced their transfers in recent days to bolster a Sun Devil defense. This afternoon, quarterback Jacob Conover announced he was...
MaxPreps
Jeremiyah Love named 2022 MaxPreps Missouri High School Football Player of the Year

MaxPreps
Travis Egan named 2022 MaxPreps Kentucky High School Football Player of the Year

AZFamily
Surprise community mourning loss of 2 high school soccer players killed in crash
SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A memorial grows on 151st Drive near Tierra Buena Lane in Surprise, where police say a car crashed into a tree Wednesday, killing two teenage boys and injuring two others. Friends and parents tell Arizona’s Family that the two teens, 16-year-old Alex Lopez and a...
MaxPreps
Micah Ford named 2022 MaxPreps New Jersey High School Football Player of the Year

MaxPreps
High school football rankings: Christian Brothers finishes No. 1 in final Missouri MaxPreps Top 25
The high school football season in Missouri came to a close over the weekend. Christian Brothers (St. Louis) was among the winners, beating Lee's Summit North (Lee's Summit) in the Class 6 state championship game at Faurot Field in Columbia. That victory helped propel the Cadets to the No. 1 spot in the final state MaxPreps Top 25.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
The Best Solar Companies in Arizona of 2022
If there is one thing that Arizona has to offer, it’s sunshine. The clear, dry air and southern latitude set up plentiful year-round sun exposure throughout the state. Flagstaff, Phoenix, and Tucson all rank in the top 25 sunniest cities in the nation, with Phoenix taking the top spot. With such an ample supply of clean energy, switching to solar energy is a natural decision for many Arizonans.
4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona
If you live in Arizona and you want to try new restaurants here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never visited any of them, add them to your list and go try their delicious food.
MaxPreps
Illinois high school girls basketball: statewide statistical leaders
Illinois is one of the country's top states for high school basketball. Here's a look at this season's current girls basketball statewide leaders in points, assists, rebounds, steals, blocks, free throws and 3-pointers. Statistics are submitted to MaxPreps by coaches, athletic directors or program personnel. Coaches, ADs and staff who do not have current access may request their free account here.
MaxPreps
High school football rankings: Dutch Fork finishes No. 1 in final South Carolina MaxPreps Top 25
The high school football season in South Carolina came to a close over the weekend. Dutch Fork (Irmo) was among the victors, beating No. 8 Fort Dorchester (North Charleston) 47-10 in the Class AAAAA state championship game. That victory helped propel the Silver Foxes to the No. 1 ranking in the final South Carolina MaxPreps Top 25.
Three large winning lottery tickets sold across Arizona in two days
If you've bought an Arizona lottery ticket this week, make sure to check it. You could be one of three recent winners of at least $50,000!
1 Arizona Place Ranks Among The Best Cities In America
Clever compiled a list of the best cities in America.
