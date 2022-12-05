ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

The Hill

DHS delays REAL ID deadline another two years

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced it was extending the deadline by roughly two years for air passengers to use a REAL ID when traveling. The agency announced on Monday it will begin enforcing the more stringent identification requirement on May 7, 2025, after previously setting a deadline of May 3, 2023. The announcement marks DHS’s third pandemic-related extension.
morningbrew.com

You now have 2 more years to get your Real ID

If you’re one of the more than 50% of Americans who has a state ID but hasn’t found the time to get a Real ID yet, you now have two extra years to get one. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) pushed its 2023 deadline for more stringent ID requirements for domestic air travel to May 7, 2025, citing Covid delays.
CALIFORNIA STATE
iheart.com

EXPOSED: Federal agency is ROBBING AMERICANS of private land

In this clip, Glenn details a story from Oregon in which homeowners cannot reach their private cabins because the road needed to access them has been taken over by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM). Ben Burr, Executive Director of BlueRibbon Coalition, tells Glenn this story exemplifies a different kind of federal land grab: ‘They enact so many regulations that make it so difficult for you to access and enjoy your property that eventually you just can't afford to own it anymore. So you sell it, and then they turn it into a conservation area or something.’ It’s a unique type of tyranny that MUST be stopped. Burr explains why this issue needs national attention AND pressure…
OREGON STATE
iheart.com

Federal Court: State Can Still Enforce Parts of New Gun Law

The state's ban on guns in places like parks and theaters will remain in place for now. A federal Court of Appeals panel has placed a stay on a preliminary injunction issued by a lower court last month. That means state police can enforce the ban while the legal challenge...

