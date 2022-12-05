Read full article on original website
DHS delays REAL ID deadline another two years
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced it was extending the deadline by roughly two years for air passengers to use a REAL ID when traveling. The agency announced on Monday it will begin enforcing the more stringent identification requirement on May 7, 2025, after previously setting a deadline of May 3, 2023. The announcement marks DHS’s third pandemic-related extension.
morningbrew.com
You now have 2 more years to get your Real ID
If you’re one of the more than 50% of Americans who has a state ID but hasn’t found the time to get a Real ID yet, you now have two extra years to get one. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) pushed its 2023 deadline for more stringent ID requirements for domestic air travel to May 7, 2025, citing Covid delays.
Deadline for REAL IDs, required for domestic U.S. travel, is less than 6 months away
Americans looking to travel by air domestically or enter federal government facilities without showing a U.S. passport will need to obtain a REAL ID, an updated driver’s license that complies with new federal standards, by May 3, 2023. Obtaining a REAL ID isn't mandatory for every U.S. citizen, and...
Schumer dragged after pushing citizenship for illegal immigrants as US birth rate drops
Conservatives on Twitter ridiculed Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., for complaining about low birth rates when his party supports abortion.
Arizona secretary of state seeks investigation of Republicans who balked at certifying election
The Arizona Secretary of State's Office on Friday asked state and local prosecutors to investigate and take enforcement action against two Republican officials who had balked at certifying their county's election results by the legal deadline.
“This reporting is stunning”: Experts say newly found secret Trump docs could trigger new FBI search
Legal experts were stunned after former President Donald Trump's lawyers found more documents marked classified in his Florida storage facility months after the Justice Department launched its criminal investigation into national security documents Trump kept after leaving the White House. Lawyers for Trump in recent weeks found at least two...
Biden reaches for his pen — and undermines separation of powers
Faced with a Congress that would not endorse his expansive regulatory agenda, President Obama famously remarked, “I’ve got a pen and I’ve got a phone.” Almost 10 years later, governing by executive fiat continues. The latest round of policymaking by pen and phone came when President...
PRIVATE BORDER SECURITY: Yuma families forced to hire armed guards amid migrant surge, local official says
A Yuma county supervisor shared his town's battle to accommodate the influx of migrants amid caring for residents as border crossings increase in Arizona.
iheart.com
EXPOSED: Federal agency is ROBBING AMERICANS of private land
In this clip, Glenn details a story from Oregon in which homeowners cannot reach their private cabins because the road needed to access them has been taken over by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM). Ben Burr, Executive Director of BlueRibbon Coalition, tells Glenn this story exemplifies a different kind of federal land grab: ‘They enact so many regulations that make it so difficult for you to access and enjoy your property that eventually you just can't afford to own it anymore. So you sell it, and then they turn it into a conservation area or something.’ It’s a unique type of tyranny that MUST be stopped. Burr explains why this issue needs national attention AND pressure…
iheart.com
Federal Court: State Can Still Enforce Parts of New Gun Law
The state's ban on guns in places like parks and theaters will remain in place for now. A federal Court of Appeals panel has placed a stay on a preliminary injunction issued by a lower court last month. That means state police can enforce the ban while the legal challenge...
