Gainesville, FL

Gator Country

Five potential transfer targets for the Gators

The transfer portal opened up on December 5th and already has over 1,000 division one athletes in the system. The Florida Gators have 29 scholarship departures this offseason, which includes players that ran out of eligibility, transfers, and dismissals. I expect to see several more, which creates plenty of room for Florida to work within the transfer portal.
GAINESVILLE, FL
rockytopinsider.com

Florida Football Players Pour Into Transfer Portal Wednesday Morning

The transfer portal is in full swing and no where more than Gainesville. Seven Florida football players entered the transfer portal Wednesday as the Gators begin preparations for Oregon State in the Las Vegas Bowl. Tight end Nick Elksnis, defensive linemen Chris Thomas Jr. and Jalen Lee, linebackers David Reese...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

P.K. Yonge tops Eastside for first win

After three tough early season losses, the P.K. Yonge boys basketball team found the win column on Tuesday night. The visiting Blue Wave broke open a three point game at the half with a 21-point third quarter and pulled away for a 52-37 win at rival Eastside. “The guys are...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

BREAKING: State Rep. Joe Harding resigns after DOJ indictment

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB/NSF) - Republican state Representative for House District 24, Joe Harding resigned following the DOJ indictment concerning allegations of wire fraud, money laundering, and making false statements. Harding released the statement regarding his resignation Thursday via Facebook. Today, effective immediately, I am resigning from my position as the...
FLORIDA STATE
WCJB

Florida Ethics Commission clears North Central Florida officials

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Five local officials have been cleared to varying degrees by the state commission on ethics. Commissioners found no probable cause to pursue charges against Lake City Attorney Fred Koberlein and Lake City Community Redevelopment Advisory Council Member Lester Mckellum. Commissioners also found that they have...
FLORIDA STATE
WCJB

Oregon woman arrested in Alachua County for smuggling drugs

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers arrested Rachel Morgan, 42, on Tuesday for bringing drugs into the state. Troopers pulled over the Oregon woman near Micanopy on I-75, after they caught her swerving in the road. After searching her vehicle, they found mushrooms, meth, marijuana, an unknown brown...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
floridainsider.com

Famous Florida Christmas tree farm closing after 38 wonderful years in business

Christmas Trees For Sale — Courtesy: Shutterstock — Image by: Checubus. For over a generation, the Unicorn Hill Christmas Tree Farm has been the catalyst of countless holiday memories in Florida. From six different species of pine, families choose their tree, have it chopped down, and then have it affixed to the roof of their car for the trip to its new home.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Rash of vehicle break-ins hits Gainesville

City and university police are working to solve a rash of overnight vehicle break-ins that local residents have reported around Gainesville and on the UF campus in recent days. “We’ve had dozens of [burglaries] in the last week,” Gainesville Police Department (GPD) spokesman David Chudzik reported in an email to...
GAINESVILLE, FL
riverbendnews.org

Tragic Live Oak collision results in death

Florida Highway Patrol troopers reported a deadly crash in Suwannee County. On Thursday, Dec. 1, at 6 p.m. The accident occurred on State Road 51 and County Road 250 near Live Oak. Troopers say the crash involved a vehicle with several occupants and a motorcycle. The motorcycle, whose driver was...
LIVE OAK, FL
WCJB

UPDATE: Silver Alert cancelled after missing man from Gainesville found

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Office issued a Silver Alert after an 86-year-old man went missing on Wednesday afternoon. Sheriff’s deputies say Paul Brown, 86, was last seen around 4 p.m. leaving his home on Northwest 132nd Boulevard before being found. He suffers from a number of medical conditions.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Gainesville men sentenced to decades behind bars on gun charges

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two men from Gainesville are each sentenced to nearly two decades in prison on firearm charges after they tried to run from traffic stops. According to the State’s Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida, Keith Puryear, 42, and Alphonso Richardson, 43, were sentenced to 18 and 19.5 years respectively for felony gun offenses. Both men have a combined 40 felony charges prior to these new convictions.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Bronson woman leads Levy County deputies on chase

BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman from Bronson woman was arrested after deputies say she fled during a traffic stop. According to Levy County Sheriff’s Office officials, Michelle McNeal, 34, ran a stop sign on Monday and didn’t stop despite a deputy’s pursuit. When the vehicle stopped...
LEVY COUNTY, FL
