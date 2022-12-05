Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Keystone Heights man arrested for grand theft auto, drug possession, deputies sayZoey FieldsKeystone Heights, FL
Fiction: I Thought My Mother Was Too Poor To Buy Me A Graduation Present, But She Surprised MeDspeakerAlachua, FL
Clay County curbside recycling collection resumes Dec. 5 after year-long suspensionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Former Cowboys QB Jon Kitna Arrested on Child Porn ChargesLarry LeaseGainesville, FL
Gator Country
Five potential transfer targets for the Gators
The transfer portal opened up on December 5th and already has over 1,000 division one athletes in the system. The Florida Gators have 29 scholarship departures this offseason, which includes players that ran out of eligibility, transfers, and dismissals. I expect to see several more, which creates plenty of room for Florida to work within the transfer portal.
D.J. Lagway commits to Florida Gators: Nation's No. 2 quarterback seeks to build 'No. 1 class in the country'
What a turn of events for the Florida Gators. Less than a month ago, the Florida football program was in search of quarterbacks for both the 2023 and 2024 recruiting classes. Fast-forward to Wednesday and Billy Napier's program has a five-star answer in each class. The first domino fell in ...
rockytopinsider.com
Florida Football Players Pour Into Transfer Portal Wednesday Morning
The transfer portal is in full swing and no where more than Gainesville. Seven Florida football players entered the transfer portal Wednesday as the Gators begin preparations for Oregon State in the Las Vegas Bowl. Tight end Nick Elksnis, defensive linemen Chris Thomas Jr. and Jalen Lee, linebackers David Reese...
WCJB
Gainesville Quarterback Club honors the best of Alachua County high school football
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -It’s been a season to remember in North Central Florida high school football, and the Gainesville Quarterback Club honored the best of Alachua County on Tuesday at its annual awards ceremony. The club handed out season-ending awards to the following individuals:. Scholar Athlete of the Year:...
mainstreetdailynews.com
P.K. Yonge tops Eastside for first win
After three tough early season losses, the P.K. Yonge boys basketball team found the win column on Tuesday night. The visiting Blue Wave broke open a three point game at the half with a 21-point third quarter and pulled away for a 52-37 win at rival Eastside. “The guys are...
News4Jax.com
Lotto ticket winners in Jacksonville, Ocala lose money to DEO overpayments
OCALA, Fla. – Two Florida men in two different cities each won $1,000 playing lottery tickets then lost the cash prizes to the Department of Economic Opportunity the day they went to collect their holiday cash, as written by News4JAX’s news partner News 6 Click Orlando. Jerry Kirkpatrick,...
WCJB
BREAKING: State Rep. Joe Harding resigns after DOJ indictment
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB/NSF) - Republican state Representative for House District 24, Joe Harding resigned following the DOJ indictment concerning allegations of wire fraud, money laundering, and making false statements. Harding released the statement regarding his resignation Thursday via Facebook. Today, effective immediately, I am resigning from my position as the...
WCJB
Florida Ethics Commission clears North Central Florida officials
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Five local officials have been cleared to varying degrees by the state commission on ethics. Commissioners found no probable cause to pursue charges against Lake City Attorney Fred Koberlein and Lake City Community Redevelopment Advisory Council Member Lester Mckellum. Commissioners also found that they have...
WCJB
Oregon woman arrested in Alachua County for smuggling drugs
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers arrested Rachel Morgan, 42, on Tuesday for bringing drugs into the state. Troopers pulled over the Oregon woman near Micanopy on I-75, after they caught her swerving in the road. After searching her vehicle, they found mushrooms, meth, marijuana, an unknown brown...
floridainsider.com
Famous Florida Christmas tree farm closing after 38 wonderful years in business
Christmas Trees For Sale — Courtesy: Shutterstock — Image by: Checubus. For over a generation, the Unicorn Hill Christmas Tree Farm has been the catalyst of countless holiday memories in Florida. From six different species of pine, families choose their tree, have it chopped down, and then have it affixed to the roof of their car for the trip to its new home.
wuft.org
A local cemetery in Cedar Key finds shocking discoveries about its history
CEDAR KEY, Fla. — Hurricanes are destructive forces of nature that take with it memories, valuables and for this Florida city, its history. The Cedar Key Historical Society started research on the Cedar Key Cemetery five years ago, where they found out that 30 unmarked graves were located there.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Rash of vehicle break-ins hits Gainesville
City and university police are working to solve a rash of overnight vehicle break-ins that local residents have reported around Gainesville and on the UF campus in recent days. “We’ve had dozens of [burglaries] in the last week,” Gainesville Police Department (GPD) spokesman David Chudzik reported in an email to...
WCJB
Some residents at The Ridge at Gainesville out of power and internet during finals week
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Some residents of The Ridge at Gainesville student-living apartment complex are without power after a careless driver struck the electrical boxes on the side of a building early Sunday morning. The crash had no injuries, but took out power, hot water, and the fire sprinkler systems...
riverbendnews.org
Tragic Live Oak collision results in death
Florida Highway Patrol troopers reported a deadly crash in Suwannee County. On Thursday, Dec. 1, at 6 p.m. The accident occurred on State Road 51 and County Road 250 near Live Oak. Troopers say the crash involved a vehicle with several occupants and a motorcycle. The motorcycle, whose driver was...
WCJB
UPDATE: Silver Alert cancelled after missing man from Gainesville found
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Office issued a Silver Alert after an 86-year-old man went missing on Wednesday afternoon. Sheriff’s deputies say Paul Brown, 86, was last seen around 4 p.m. leaving his home on Northwest 132nd Boulevard before being found. He suffers from a number of medical conditions.
WCJB
Neighbors demand answers after plans for the Gainesville Country Club remain uncertain
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Nearly five months have passed since the closure of the Gainesville County Club, and residents are waiting for an answer. “I’d like to see someone come in and purchase the property who can treat it properly,” stated neighbor, Cynthia Brasington. In July, Gainesville Country...
WCJB
Gainesville residents on alert after rash of car burglaries near UF campus
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Gainesville residents were in for some not so pleasant surprises this past week. Gainesville and University of Florida Police say they’re responding to a rise in smash and grab break-ins. Burglars broke into more than 30 cars in several different complexes along Southwest 13th Street early...
Jacksonville man arrested for trespassing at Orange Park business, deputies say
A Jacksonville man was arrested Thursday on charges of trespassing and possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana, deputies said. According to the arrest report, Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to At Home, a home and decor department store located at 1919 Wells Road in Orange Park, at approximately 9:13 p.m. Thursday in reference to trespassing.
WCJB
Gainesville men sentenced to decades behind bars on gun charges
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two men from Gainesville are each sentenced to nearly two decades in prison on firearm charges after they tried to run from traffic stops. According to the State’s Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida, Keith Puryear, 42, and Alphonso Richardson, 43, were sentenced to 18 and 19.5 years respectively for felony gun offenses. Both men have a combined 40 felony charges prior to these new convictions.
WCJB
Bronson woman leads Levy County deputies on chase
BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman from Bronson woman was arrested after deputies say she fled during a traffic stop. According to Levy County Sheriff’s Office officials, Michelle McNeal, 34, ran a stop sign on Monday and didn’t stop despite a deputy’s pursuit. When the vehicle stopped...
