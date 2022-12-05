We have a full slate of games tonight, with 20 of the 30 teams in action. One of the key matchups to watch is going to be the Los Angeles Lakers and the Philadelphia 76ers. The Lakers were without Anthony Davis and LeBron James in their last game against the Raptors – and ended up losing that game. Both stars are probable tonight for a key matchup against one of the best big men in the league.

1 HOUR AGO