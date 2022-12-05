ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

FanSided

Russell Wilson appears to be to blame for more than just on-field play

Russell Wilson’s posse is causing issues with the Denver Broncos coaching staff, reportedly. The Denver Broncos have what can only be defined as an unmitigated disaster brewing within their organization. It’s impossible to predict the ripple effects their misguided decision to go all-in on Russell Wilson will create for years to come both in and out of Denver.
DENVER, CO
Baker Mayfield channels Tom Brady in Rams debut comeback: Best memes and tweets

Baker Mayfield led the Rams to an insane fourth-quarter comeback against the Raiders, scoring the go-ahead touchdown with nine seconds remaining. On Monday Night Football, Tom Brady and the Buccaneers trailed 16-3 in the fourth quarter. In the final three minutes, they scored two touchdowns, including one with three seconds remaining, to notch an improbable victory.
Cardinals Rumors: Here is what Oakland is asking for Sean Murphy

Oakland is reportedly asking for major league players in a Sean Murphy trade. The St. Louis Cardinals made a lot of news during Day 2 of the Winter Meetings, and Day 3 is shaping up to be an eventful day for the club. Their number one target, Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy, is being pursued by teams like the Cleveland Guardians and Tampa Bay Rays, among other teams, making the asking price very high for the catcher.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Odell Beckham Jr. made concerning comments about desire to play during TNF

Odell Beckham Jr. is evidently uninterested in participating in the regular season, which sounds strange. If Odell Beckham Jr. was trying to convince a team, such as the Dallas Cowboys, to look past his apparently not-so-auspicious physical results, talking about how he is entirely uninterested in participating in the regular season was not the way to do it.
Best NBA Odds for Every Game Today (Odds, Spreads and Totals for Friday, December 9)

We have a full slate of games tonight, with 20 of the 30 teams in action. One of the key matchups to watch is going to be the Los Angeles Lakers and the Philadelphia 76ers. The Lakers were without Anthony Davis and LeBron James in their last game against the Raptors – and ended up losing that game. Both stars are probable tonight for a key matchup against one of the best big men in the league.
