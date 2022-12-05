Read full article on original website
Yellowstone's Wes Bentley Had To Put His Heroic Views Of Kevin Costner Aside In Order To Work On The Show - Exclusive
Wes Bentley is no stranger to working with A-list actors, having starred in "American Beauty" with Kevin Spacey, "Ghost Rider" with Nicolas Cage, and "Mission Impossible: Fallout" with Tom Cruise, among other high-profile films and TV shows in his background. Now — since 2018 — Bentley has played the adopted son of Kevin Costner's character on the wildly popular neo-Western series "Yellowstone," which airs Sunday nights on the Paramount Network.
Jay Hernandez Believes Magnum P.I. Fans Were Instrumental In Saving The Series From The Chopping Block
Things were looking pretty rough for "Magnum P.I." for a moment there. Less than a week after the reboot of the classic action show aired its Season 4 finale, CBS shocked fans with the unfortunate news that the series had been canceled (via TV Line). For a short time, it seemed that the show's fate was sealed, and fans would never see the series obtain a proper continuation or conclusion. However, fears were assuaged when the show was put back into commission by NBC, as the network ordered additional seasons (via Variety).
Why Squid Game Star Lee Jung-Jae Took The Bold Leap Into The Director's Chair For Hunt - Exclusive
Before his electric turn to international stardom as Seong Gi-hun in "Squid Game," Lee Jung-jae had built a strong career as a leading man in a host of popular cinematic outings. As an actor, he won several awards for films like "An Affair," "City of the Rising Sun," and "The Face Reader" even before his record-setting "Squid Game" outing. Not content to rest on these laurels, the distinguished performer is now taking a turn in the director's chair with his new thriller, "Hunt."
Yellowstone's Luke Grimes And Kelsey Asbille Gush Over Their Wonderful Partnership On The Show - Exclusive
On "Yellowstone," Luke Grimes and Kelsey Asbille play husband and wife Kayce and Monica Dutton, who have experienced a lot of ups and downs over the past five seasons. From Kayce's ongoing internal struggle over whether the Dutton family legacy is more important than his wife's Tribal Nation to losing a newborn baby at the beginning of Season 5, the couple always seems to be in a state of flux. Still, the pair are deeply in love.
Squid Game Star Lee Jung-Jae Clarifies His Thoughts On The Series' Runaway International Success - Exclusive
"Hunt" director Lee Jung-jae had an award-winning and wide-ranging career before gaining international fame with the record-setting series "Squid Game," in which a host of characters drowning in debt and helplessness sign up for a series of deadly versions of children's games for the promise of a financial windfall. Lee Jung-jae plays Seong Gi-hun, a gambler in debt who wins 100.000 won against a mysterious salesman in a game of Ddakji. It opens up an opportunity to win massive amounts of money, which Seong Gi-hun wants to win back custody of his daughter, get out of debt, and pay off his mother's bills ... but like all contestants of the games, he gets more than he bargains for. The show is a stunning indictment of modern capitalism, and one relatable on a worldwide scale.
Country Singer Jana Kramer Joins The Cast Of Chicago Fire
It looks like Jana Kramer will be part of the "Chicago Fire" team, at least in some way. The country singer, whose songs "I Got the Boy" and "Why Ya Wanna" both entered Billboard's Country Airplay Top Ten, posted as much on her Instagram on December 1. The post shows three photos of her in costume, posing with Taylor Kinney, who plays Lieutenant Kelly Severide on the beloved NBC "One Chicago" universe drama.
How Much Time Do The American Pickers Spend On The Road Filming?
One of the most endearing aspects of History's long-running reality series "American Pickers" is the way in which the show embodies the feeling of a cross-country road trip – taking viewers on a journey to experience some of the most interesting places and people in all of America. For...
Doria Ragland 'regrets' failing to make daughter Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, more aware of racial prejudice
Doria Ragland spoke out for the first time as she appeared in Prince Harry and Meghan's highly-anticipated Netflix documentary series released Thursday, detailing fears for her safety and her regrets as a parent.
Toni Collette & Husband Of 20 Years Split As He’s Pictured Kissing Another Woman
Toni Collette has confirmed that she and her husband of nearly 20 years, Dave Galafassi, have split. She announced the news on Wednesday, Dec. 7 — the same day images of Dave, 44, kissing another woman on the beach in Sydney (seen here) surfaced. “It is with grace and gratitude that we announce we are divorcing,” Toni, 50, and Dave announced in a joint statement shared on Toni’s Instagram page.
White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'
A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
Inside Kirstie Alley's Final TV Performance
If Kirstie Alley's death at 71 seemed sudden, it may be because the actress remained busy and performing up until only seven months before her passing. Alley's most recent projects had been television series like "Scream Queens" and "Flaked" and movies such as "Accidental Love" and "You Can't Take My Daughter." Her final television appearance, though, came in April 2022 on "The Masked Singer."
‘Law & Order: SVU’ Showrunner Accused of Misogyny and Perpetuating Toxic Workplace Environments
“Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” may be looking into the internal affairs of its own showrunner. Writer-producer David Graziano, who oversees the hit NBC series, was at the center of a Los Angeles Times report alleging a toxic workplace environment. More than a dozen people accused Graziano of mistreating colleagues, making inappropriate comments towards women and people of color, and having a bad temper. Allegations against Graziano cite events spanning over a decade. The exposé was published the same day as “SVU” star Kelli Giddish’s final episode aired, with Giddish’s exit rumored to be due to salary disputes with series creator Dick...
Kelsey Asbille Says Yellowstone Season 5 Will Redefine Kayce And Monica's Relationship With The Family
Taylor Sheridan and the "Yellowstone" writing team have, to date, taken no uncertain pleasure in physically, and emotionally tormenting any and every character they've conjured. And after four seasons of cattle driving, rodeo riding, political maneuvering, and perpetual death-dodging, one might be inclined to hope things are gonna settle down a bit for John Dutton and his beleaguered family. But this is "Yellowstone." And if the first four seasons of the show have taught us anything, it's that things can always get worse for the Duttons.
Luke Grimes Has The Whole Crew Of Yellowstone Laughing Between Takes
"Yellowstone" has emerged as easily one of the most popular shows of the last decade (via Parrot Analytics). Since it premiered back in 2018, the series has garnered such a passionate and consistent fanbase over the course of its 5 seasons that it has launched several spin-offs like "1883," "1883: The Bass Reeves Story," "1923," and "6666," all of which take place in the same historical fiction world of the mainline show.
Why Sergeant Jimmy Kee From East New York Looks So Familiar
CBS' "East New York" has been a hit so far after first airing Oct. 2, 2022 (via Variety). The drama follows a newly promoted cop (Amanda Warren) who proposes several changes for the betterment of her community, though not all of her fellow servicemen are on board at first. Her goal is to not only protect and persevere but to fully integrate as community members. While audiences have become quite familiar with Regina Haywood (Warren) as the show's main star, Officer Quinlan (Olivia Luccardi) as her outspoken supporter, and Tommy Killian (Kevin Rankin) and Crystal Morales (Elizabeth Rodriguez) as some of her main oppositions, not much interaction has occurred with recurring character Sgt. Jimmy Kee just yet.
Does The Stone Family Name In Manifest Mean More Than You Think?
A world that seems so familiar is actually very different for the passengers of Montego Air Flight 828, who return home more than five years after their flight takes off. It's the mystery that sets the stage for "Manifest," a show that recently released the first part of its highly anticipated final season on Netflix. The show follows these passengers as they struggle and work to eventually adapt to the changes made to their friends and families during their disappearance. Michaela Stone (Melissa Roxburgh), her brother Ben (Josh Dallas), and his son Cal (Jack Messina) board the flight and are among the passengers who must adapt to this new normal.
Chicago P.D. Fans Are Praising Jefferson White's Creepy Performance As Sean
Contains spoilers for Season 10, Episode 9 of "Chicago P.D." Since its debut on NBC in 2014, "Chicago P.D." has featured some of the creepiest villains in the entire "One Chicago" franchise. The law enforcement officers of the fictitious 21st District have crossed paths with many different antagonists across 10 seasons. This includes characters within the precinct, such as Brian Kelton (John C. McGinley) and Denny Woods (Mykelti Williamson), as well as countless criminals that have given many of the district's detectives and beat cops lots of leg work and investigative headaches. While many of the early seasons of the police procedural focused on the questionable antics of Sergeant Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) and Detective Al Olinsky (Elias Koteas), later seasons have provided some alarming lawbreakers week after week.
Why Thorfinn From Ghosts Looks So Familiar
There are a variety of different living spirits on supernaturally-driven shows like "Ghosts," yet Thorfinn is probably the oldest of them on the CBS sitcom. An ancient Viking, Thorfinn was on an expedition to North America nearly 1,000 years ago when, after getting abandoned by his crew, he was killed by a lightning strike. Like the other ghosts now stuck at Woodstone Manor, the passionate warrior now hopes to reach the afterlife and finally rest in peace. In the meantime, he haunts the mansion along with several other spirits, including Flower (Sheila Carrasco), who he develops feelings for, jazz singer Alberta (Danielle Pinnock), and a pair of living residents, Samantha (Rose McIver) and Jay Arondekar (Utkarsh Ambudkar).
Why Amazon's Next Fantasy Juggernaut Will Be Its Biggest Series Yet
Amazon's Prime Video has made some cool moves in the streaming service game, from reviving beloved sci-fi show "The Expanse" to creating a host of original shows like "The Boys." Still, while it has built a catalog of enticing content, the thing Amazon seems most interested in is finding its own "Game of Thrones." The classic HBO fantasy series may not have quite landed its ending, but it was still a massive overall success story, and Amazon Studios has taken more than one stab at creating something similar.
Lance Barber Appreciates Young Sheldon's Humanized Take On George Sr.
Actor Lance Barber, before he was on "The Big Bang Theory" spin-off "Young Sheldon," had been on several sitcoms and dramedies in guest appearances and recurring roles. These included "Californication," "Monk," and "How I Met Your Mother." His most famous TV character for some time was the deranged, amoral Bill Ponderosa on "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia."
