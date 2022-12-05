ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Columbia, SC

Local Living: Irmo Holiday Market and Columbia City Ballet’s Nutcracker

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–In our look at Local Living, some holiday events happening this weekend throughout the Midlands. The Irmo Holiday Market will take place Saturday, December 10, 2022 from 11am to 6pm at the Irmo Community Park. Vendor booths, kids activities, live music, face painting, and pictures with Santa...
IRMO, SC
Three Rivers Behavioral Health opens new 3,000 square foot unit

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Three Rivers Behavioral Health is opening a new 3,000 square foot unit. The expansion will make it possible for seven licensed beds to be added to its existing 122 psychiatric inpatient beds. Three Rivers has been treating the mental health of adolescents and adults and providing...
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
Nephron Nitrile Grand Opening in West Columbia

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – State leaders gathered in West Columbia for the grand opening of Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation’s new plant. The Nephron Nitrile plant is the first in the country to produce American-made, medical-grade first-in-class nitrile gloves. Nephron Nitrile is an expansion of Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation and...
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
Lugoff Fire Department’s Santa Patrol continues tonight

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The Lugoff Fire Department is showing the big guy in red around town this week!. Santa patrols will take place through December 7 and then on Friday, December 9 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. For a complete list of Santa spottings and where to see Kris...
LUGOFF, SC
COMET to give free Covid-19 vaccines, gift cards

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The Central Midlands Regional Transit Authority (COMET) is providing Midlands residents with the chance to receive a free Covid-19 shot before the winter holidays. The first 100 participants will also receive a $50 gift card!. The COMET is hosting the free event on Dec. 12 from 8:30...
COLUMBIA, SC
Ritedose Corp. expanding operations in Richland County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Locally owned and operated pharmaceutical manufacturer the Ritedose Corporation is expanding operations in Richland County. The $81 million investment will create 94 new jobs. Located at Carolina Research Park in Columbia, the corporation operates a “blow-fill-seal” facility that formulates, fills, and packages liquid-pharmaceuticals for distribution....
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
Local Living: Holiday happenings in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–In our look at Local Living. there are a lot of events happening this weekend throughout the Midlands. The Irmo Holiday Market will take place Saturday, December 10, 2022 from 11am to 6pm at the Irmo Community Park. Vendor booths, kids activities, live music, face painting, and...
COLUMBIA, SC
A ‘Night of Fashion’ takes place in Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Curtis Wilson talks with Stoi, a designer who is hosting a ‘Night of Fashion’ fashion show. It takes place Saturday, December 10th from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the The Robert Mills House & Gardens. Visit https://www.stoisdesigncompany.com/event-details/nacht-der-mode-night-of-fashion for tickets.
COLUMBIA, SC
Prayer service, open house all part of McMaster inauguration

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster plans a prayer service, open house and an inaugural ball when he is sworn into office next month for a second full term. Inauguration day on Jan. 11 will start with a prayer service at First Presbyterian Church in downtown...
COLUMBIA, SC
Volunteers prep Salvation Army’s Angel Tree gifts for families

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — ABC Columbia News is a proud sponsor of the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program, and donations for adopted angels are pouring in. Volunteers at the State Fairgrounds help prepare the toys, clothes, bicycles, and stockings to be distributed to families next week. Director of...
COLUMBIA, SC
Toy safety tips during holiday season shopping

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—As you shop this holiday season a reminder from the US Consumer Product Safety Commission. Make sure the gifts and toys you’re buying are safe for those you’re giving them to. In today’s health minute, Mandy Gaither has more on how to make sure your...
COLUMBIA, SC
The ‘Who is Jill Scott’ tour comes to Township Auditorium

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — American singer, songwriter, poet and actress Jill Scott is making her way to the Capital City. The soulful sounds are expected to bring out fans who have followed the singer since her first album ‘Who is Jill Scott?: Words and Songs Volume 1’ that was released back in 2000. The visit promises to bring longtime fans back down memory lane with old tunes while introducing them to new ones.
COLUMBIA, SC
Columbia VA Health Care System hosting hiring fair this Saturday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia Veterans Affairs health care system is hosting a hiring fair Saturday, Dec. 10 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The VA is looking to hire operating room, emergency department and intensive care unit registered nurses as well as surgical technicians, sterile processing service technicians and mental health nursing assistants at the WM. Jennings Bryan Dorn VA Medical Center.
COLUMBIA, SC
Global Sales and Warehousing expands in Orangeburg

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Golf bag manufacturer Global Sales and Warehousing announced their expansion in Orangeburg County. The family-run company’s $4 million investment will help create 35 new jobs. The facility, located at 2630 Saint Matthews Road in Orangeburg will manufacture and distribute golf bags. Operations are currently online....
ORANGEBURG, SC
Columbia-Richland 911 Communications hiring for new positions

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia-Richland 911 Communications Center is hiring telecommunicator dispatchers and call takers. The center is the first point of contact when citizens call 911 for emergencies. Positions include call takers, 2nd shift call takers, and telecommunicator dispatchers. Telecommunicator dispatchers must have six months of relevant prior...
COLUMBIA, SC
SLED charges Columbia man with intent to defraud counterfeit game tickets

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) agents arrested 24 year-old Tyrik Adone Corley on Nov. 28 for Intent to Defraud, Counterfeit Game Tickets. According to the arrest warrant, on Oct. 7 at 6:20 p.m. the defendant passed several stolen scratch off lottery tickets at a Food...
COLUMBIA, SC

