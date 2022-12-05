Read full article on original website
Related
Squid Game Star Lee Jung-Jae Clarifies His Thoughts On The Series' Runaway International Success - Exclusive
"Hunt" director Lee Jung-jae had an award-winning and wide-ranging career before gaining international fame with the record-setting series "Squid Game," in which a host of characters drowning in debt and helplessness sign up for a series of deadly versions of children's games for the promise of a financial windfall. Lee Jung-jae plays Seong Gi-hun, a gambler in debt who wins 100.000 won against a mysterious salesman in a game of Ddakji. It opens up an opportunity to win massive amounts of money, which Seong Gi-hun wants to win back custody of his daughter, get out of debt, and pay off his mother's bills ... but like all contestants of the games, he gets more than he bargains for. The show is a stunning indictment of modern capitalism, and one relatable on a worldwide scale.
Why Squid Game Star Lee Jung-Jae Took The Bold Leap Into The Director's Chair For Hunt - Exclusive
Before his electric turn to international stardom as Seong Gi-hun in "Squid Game," Lee Jung-jae had built a strong career as a leading man in a host of popular cinematic outings. As an actor, he won several awards for films like "An Affair," "City of the Rising Sun," and "The Face Reader" even before his record-setting "Squid Game" outing. Not content to rest on these laurels, the distinguished performer is now taking a turn in the director's chair with his new thriller, "Hunt."
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Concept Art Shows A Different Take On The People Of Talokan
The Talokani of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" have developed a fanbase of their own, in part due to their iconic salute and charismatic leader, Namor. That's not even accounting for the aquatic race's snazzy outfits, which inspire both fear and awe due to their combination of ancient Mayan elements and disconcerting — yet practical — breathing apparatuses. But those striking outfits would have looked slightly different if early character designs had made it into the final cut of "Wakanda Forever." Judging by Instagram posts from one of the movie's designers, the Talokani were almost svelte fashion models.
Tarzan's Directors Explain How Their Trip To Africa Was Crucial In Developing The Iconic Disney Film
Like all of Disney's animated features, 1999's "Tarzan" gave its artistic and creative team a wealth of new challenges. However, a trip to the film's real-life location would help the team in more ways than one. An adaptation of the Edgar Rice Burroughs 1912 novel "Tarzan of the Apes, Disney's "Tarzan" tells the story of a man raised by gorillas who falls in love with an explorer's daughter and must now decide whether he should stay with his gorilla troop or live in the human world. The 37th animated feature in Disney's lineup and often considered the final film in the studio's renowned '90s Renaissance era, the film was a success upon its release, earning over $448 million worldwide (via Box Office Mojo) and winning an Academy Award for best original song for Phil Collins' "You'll Be In My Heart."
Mario Visits A Toad-Filled Market In A New Clip From The Super Mario Bros. Movie
The history of video game movie adaptations is littered with numerous failures. While looking at some of the worst ranked of the bunch, one only has to mention "BloodRayne" or "Max Payne" to drudge up painful reminders for gamers at the theaters. But lately, it feels as if studios may have figured out how to produce successful video-game-based films. For instance, the "Sonic the Hedgehog" movies have proved it's possible to make a fun adaptation that also balances doing justice to the source material. While the blue speedster has enjoyed movie success, his once fierce rival from the '90s may finally get the type of movie he's also long deserved.
Geo Bustamante Left Survivor With A Message Of Hope
With "Survivor" now in its 43rd season on CBS, fans have at this point been able to lock down what it takes to still be in the game come finale night. To get there, you need to have some, if not all, of the standard "Survivor" qualities that have been established over the years. One of those qualities is to always be on the defensive, knowing that the moment you feel comfortable with your safety in the game, you're probably going home. That misstep of comfort was proven again when contestant Geo Bustamante was voted out on the 11th day of the game.
Looper
15K+
Followers
57K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.https://www.looper.com/
Comments / 0