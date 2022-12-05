ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Nike Officially Drops Kyrie Irving After Antisemitic Tweet

By Adam Manno
 3 days ago
Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty

Nike has officially dropped basketball star Kyrie Irving after he tweeted a link to an antisemitic conspiracy film then refused to apologize for weeks. The Oregon-based company confirmed the end of their $11-million-a-year deal to The Athletic. Nike had suspended Irving on Nov. 4 after the Brooklyn Nets player, who is also a noted vaccine skeptic, tweeted a link to the documentary Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America on Oct. 27. The film has been widely condemned for spreading anti-Jewish tropes. Irving doubled down on his post and dragged his feet in apologizing, eventually doing so in a since-deleted Instagram post on Nov. 4. He was suspended by his team, but resumed playing on Nov. 20. The 30-year-old is one of a handful of NBA players with a Nike sneaker line. On Monday, many of his shoes were up to 50 percent off on the company’s website , though it’s unclear if the markdowns are the result of lingering Black Friday deals. After news of the end of the partnership broke, Irving tweeted a GIF captioned, “There’s nothing more priceless than being free.”

Comments / 2

George Alvarez
3d ago

n.y.c let's stand up for freedom of speech and boycott Adidas Nike and the NBA..the revolution starts NOW..

Reply
3
New York City, NY
