David Hahn, the radioactive boy scout who built a nuclear reactor in his mother's shed when he was 17Sara BDetroit, MI
Deceased Mother Prime Suspect In Her Son's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedLivonia, MI
Detroit Pistons owner is giving away millionsAsh JurbergDetroit, MI
In 1994, a mom said she lost her 4-year-old son at the mall but witnesses saw her alone. What happened to D'Wan Sims?Fatim HemrajLivonia, MI
4 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Look: Football World Is Stunned By Stetson Bennett's Age
College football fans are suddenly learning that Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett is 25 years old. Bennett started his college career as a walk-on for Georgia in 2017. After his freshman season ended, he transferred to Jones County Junior College. Once a scholarship opened up at Georgia, Bennett returned to the...
Dan Campbell explains plan for Jameson Williams vs. Vikings
What did Dan Campbell say about Jameson Williams?Will Jameson Williams play gunner for the Detroit Lions moving forward?. On Saturday, news broke that the Detroit Lions were activating rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams for their matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. When that news broke, fans and media members were extremely excited to finally get to see Williams play in an NFL game. Though he did play in the game, he only played a handful of snaps, and he did not have a single target. According to Lions head coach Dan Campbell, the plan for Williams could look different this week against the Minnesota Vikings.
Baker Mayfield channels Tom Brady in Rams debut comeback: Best memes and tweets
Baker Mayfield led the Rams to an insane fourth-quarter comeback against the Raiders, scoring the go-ahead touchdown with nine seconds remaining. On Monday Night Football, Tom Brady and the Buccaneers trailed 16-3 in the fourth quarter. In the final three minutes, they scored two touchdowns, including one with three seconds remaining, to notch an improbable victory.
Deion Sanders Might Have a Nike Problem at Colorado
Deion Sanders is an Under Armour ambassador but will be required to wear Nike apparel while coaching at Colorado.
Ohio State Football rumor: OSU could lose RB to transfer portal
It’s transfer portal season. Now that the season is over for the majority of college football programs, save for the bowl games and the four teams competing for a national title, players are entering the transfer portal. The Ohio State football team has already had two players do just that.
Michigan Football Assistant Interviews For Head Coaching Position
According to a report by Tony Paul of the Detroit News, Michigan Football assistant coach Mike Hart interviewed for the head coaching position at Western Michigan shortly after the Big Ten Championship game. According to Paul, it doesn't appear that Hart will be taking the position and will remain at U-M for the time being.
Mike Hart, Michigan assistant, reportedly interviewed for HC opening following B1G Championship
Mike Hart reportedly interviewed for a job opening after Michigan’s win over Purdue in the B1G Championship. It was with a program in the MAC. Western Michigan fired HC Tim Lester on Nov. 28 after his first losing season. The Broncos finished the season at 5-7 despite wins in their final two games.
Jeff Okudah among 3 Lions players knocked out by illness
ALLEN PARK -- There’s something going around the Lions locker room. No, not playoff fever. Cornerback Jeff Okudah, receiver Kalif Raymond and quarterback Nate Sudfeld all showed up on the injury report because of illnesses that knocked them out of Wednesday’s practice. Left tackle Taylor Decker (elbow), linebacker Derrick Barnes (knee), safety DeShon Elliott (ankle) and center Frank Ragnow (foot) also did not practice, while running back D’Andre Swift (ankle) and guard Evan Brown (ankle) were limited.
8 Detroit Lions starters who could leave following 2022 season
We are currently heading into Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season, and our Detroit Lions are sitting at 5-7, which places them in second place in the NFC North. After starting off their campaign with a 1-6 record, the Lions have now won four of their last five games to get back in the NFC wild-card race. That being said, you can bet the Lions’ roster in 2023 will look different than it did heading into the 2022 season. In fact, there are eight current starters (including kickers) who are set to hit free agency if they do not re-sign with the Lions.
Detroit Lions make decision on WR Quintez Cephus
After playing in just five games for the Detroit Lions in 2021, the hope was that WR Quintez Cephus would have a healthy 2022 campaign and that he would emerge as a nice target for QB Jared Goff. Unfortunately, that was not in the cards, as Cephus was injured after playing in just four games for the Lions before getting injured, and eventually being placed on injured reserve. On Wednesday, the Lions made a decision on Cephus, and it could mean seeing him back on the field prior to the conclusion of the season.
Detroit Tigers could land No. 1 pick in 2023 MLB Draft
On Tuesday night at 8:30 p.m. ET, the first-ever Major League Baseball Draft Lottery will be held and our Detroit Tigers have a chance to land the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft. The Tigers finished the 2022 season with a record of 66-96, which was the sixth-worst record in baseball.
Cardinals Rumors: Here is what Oakland is asking for Sean Murphy
Oakland is reportedly asking for major league players in a Sean Murphy trade. The St. Louis Cardinals made a lot of news during Day 2 of the Winter Meetings, and Day 3 is shaping up to be an eventful day for the club. Their number one target, Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy, is being pursued by teams like the Cleveland Guardians and Tampa Bay Rays, among other teams, making the asking price very high for the catcher.
Michigan set to go in-home with Top247 RB commit Cole Cabana this weekend
The Michigan Insider has confirmed Michigan will be having an in-home visit with one of their top ranked commits in the 2023 class with Dexter (Mich.) Top247 running back Cole Cabana on Sunday. Head coach Jim Harbaugh and running backs coach Mike Hart are expected to be making the short...
Breaking: Michigan Basketball Player Is Out For The Season
Michigan basketball suffered a major personnel blow in Sunday afternoon's loss to Kentucky in London. Point guard Jaelin Llewellyn, who transferred to UM from Princeton in the offseason, tore the ACL in his left knee against the Wildcats. As a result, he'll miss the rest of the 2022-23 season. Llewellyn...
Move in the fences at Comerica Park? Here’s what Tigers’ new boss says
SAN DIEGO -- Detroit Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris has tread carefully when talking about an issue that arouses strong opinions on both sides: Should the Tigers move in the fences at Comerica Park for the second time since the stadium opened in 2000?. Harris said Tuesday that...
Emoni Bates having bounce-back year despite EMU basketball’s team struggles
YPSILANTI -- Though it was a struggle last night, Emoni Bates has shown improvement this season following a roller coaster freshman year. And it could end up being a memorable sophomore season for the once top high school basketball recruit. The Eastern Michigan star wing is off to a strong...
Pistons News: Detroit dominates new rookie rankings
The Detroit Pistons’ rebuild has continued this season with mixed results. They have only won seven games, but have seen some improvement from their young players and flashes of stardom from their two rookies. Building a pipeline of talent through the draft is the best way for sustainable success...
Thursday injury updates from the Vikings, Lions
Plenty of injury and illness to discuss in the latest practice reports issued Thursday by the Vikings and Lions. Let's get to it... Illness is a big storyline for a second ay in a row as fullback C.J. Ham and defensive end Danielle Hunter missed practice for a second straight day due to an undisclosed bug, while safety Harrison Smith was limited with an illness. Cornerback Patrick Peterson was out sick Wednesday but back on the field as a full participant Thursday.
