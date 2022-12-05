ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Football World Is Stunned By Stetson Bennett's Age

College football fans are suddenly learning that Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett is 25 years old. Bennett started his college career as a walk-on for Georgia in 2017. After his freshman season ended, he transferred to Jones County Junior College. Once a scholarship opened up at Georgia, Bennett returned to the...
ATHENS, GA
Detroit Sports Nation

Dan Campbell explains plan for Jameson Williams vs. Vikings

What did Dan Campbell say about Jameson Williams?Will Jameson Williams play gunner for the Detroit Lions moving forward?. On Saturday, news broke that the Detroit Lions were activating rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams for their matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. When that news broke, fans and media members were extremely excited to finally get to see Williams play in an NFL game. Though he did play in the game, he only played a handful of snaps, and he did not have a single target. According to Lions head coach Dan Campbell, the plan for Williams could look different this week against the Minnesota Vikings.
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

Baker Mayfield channels Tom Brady in Rams debut comeback: Best memes and tweets

Baker Mayfield led the Rams to an insane fourth-quarter comeback against the Raiders, scoring the go-ahead touchdown with nine seconds remaining. On Monday Night Football, Tom Brady and the Buccaneers trailed 16-3 in the fourth quarter. In the final three minutes, they scored two touchdowns, including one with three seconds remaining, to notch an improbable victory.
MLive.com

Jeff Okudah among 3 Lions players knocked out by illness

ALLEN PARK -- There’s something going around the Lions locker room. No, not playoff fever. Cornerback Jeff Okudah, receiver Kalif Raymond and quarterback Nate Sudfeld all showed up on the injury report because of illnesses that knocked them out of Wednesday’s practice. Left tackle Taylor Decker (elbow), linebacker Derrick Barnes (knee), safety DeShon Elliott (ankle) and center Frank Ragnow (foot) also did not practice, while running back D’Andre Swift (ankle) and guard Evan Brown (ankle) were limited.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

8 Detroit Lions starters who could leave following 2022 season

We are currently heading into Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season, and our Detroit Lions are sitting at 5-7, which places them in second place in the NFC North. After starting off their campaign with a 1-6 record, the Lions have now won four of their last five games to get back in the NFC wild-card race. That being said, you can bet the Lions’ roster in 2023 will look different than it did heading into the 2022 season. In fact, there are eight current starters (including kickers) who are set to hit free agency if they do not re-sign with the Lions.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions make decision on WR Quintez Cephus

After playing in just five games for the Detroit Lions in 2021, the hope was that WR Quintez Cephus would have a healthy 2022 campaign and that he would emerge as a nice target for QB Jared Goff. Unfortunately, that was not in the cards, as Cephus was injured after playing in just four games for the Lions before getting injured, and eventually being placed on injured reserve. On Wednesday, the Lions made a decision on Cephus, and it could mean seeing him back on the field prior to the conclusion of the season.
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

Cardinals Rumors: Here is what Oakland is asking for Sean Murphy

Oakland is reportedly asking for major league players in a Sean Murphy trade. The St. Louis Cardinals made a lot of news during Day 2 of the Winter Meetings, and Day 3 is shaping up to be an eventful day for the club. Their number one target, Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy, is being pursued by teams like the Cleveland Guardians and Tampa Bay Rays, among other teams, making the asking price very high for the catcher.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Spun

Breaking: Michigan Basketball Player Is Out For The Season

Michigan basketball suffered a major personnel blow in Sunday afternoon's loss to Kentucky in London. Point guard Jaelin Llewellyn, who transferred to UM from Princeton in the offseason, tore the ACL in his left knee against the Wildcats. As a result, he'll miss the rest of the 2022-23 season. Llewellyn...
ANN ARBOR, MI
FanSided

Pistons News: Detroit dominates new rookie rankings

The Detroit Pistons’ rebuild has continued this season with mixed results. They have only won seven games, but have seen some improvement from their young players and flashes of stardom from their two rookies. Building a pipeline of talent through the draft is the best way for sustainable success...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Thursday injury updates from the Vikings, Lions

Plenty of injury and illness to discuss in the latest practice reports issued Thursday by the Vikings and Lions. Let's get to it... Illness is a big storyline for a second ay in a row as fullback C.J. Ham and defensive end Danielle Hunter missed practice for a second straight day due to an undisclosed bug, while safety Harrison Smith was limited with an illness. Cornerback Patrick Peterson was out sick Wednesday but back on the field as a full participant Thursday.
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

FanSided

299K+
Followers
579K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy