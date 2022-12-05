Read full article on original website
Gladys Knight To Executive Produce Scripted Series About Her Life
Soulful music iconic Gladys Knight has a scripted series about her life in the works. First reported by Deadline in late November, Knight will ensure her story is told right by serving as one of the project’s executive producers. The untitled series will be the collaborative brainchild of Cineflix...
Toni Collette & Husband Of 20 Years Split As He’s Pictured Kissing Another Woman
Toni Collette has confirmed that she and her husband of nearly 20 years, Dave Galafassi, have split. She announced the news on Wednesday, Dec. 7 — the same day images of Dave, 44, kissing another woman on the beach in Sydney (seen here) surfaced. “It is with grace and gratitude that we announce we are divorcing,” Toni, 50, and Dave announced in a joint statement shared on Toni’s Instagram page.
White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'
A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
Lady In Red! Kelly Clarkson Shows Off PCAs Outfit After Fans Call For Her Stylist To Be Fired
Kelly Clarkson appeared to be very proud of her outfit for the 2022 People's Choice Awards. The "Underneath the Tree" vocalist shared a photo to Instagram on Tuesday, December 6, of the holiday-inspired red gown she wore to accept her award for daytime talk show of 2022, after her loyal fans demanded she fire her stylist. "Tonight's look at the @peopleschoice awards✨," Clarkson captioned the snap of herself smiling at the camera with her hair up and a statement red lip. KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN GIVES KELLY CLARKSON HER BEST ADVICE ON LEARNING HOW TO 'UNLOVE' SOMEONE AFTER A BREAKUPLuckily this time,...
Tia Mowry Is ‘Excited’ To Spend The Holidays With Cory Hardrict Despite Divorce
Tia Mowry will be spending the holidays with her soon-to-be ex-husband Cory Hardrict and their two children, despite their ongoing divorce. The Sister, Sister star revealed the surprising news during an interview with TMZ this week. “Family is family, no matter what happens, and that’s what’s important to me,” the...
Zoey Deutch On Her New Movie "Something From Tiffany's," Filming In NYC, And Auditioning For "The White Lotus"
On a potential Set It Up reunion with Glenn Powell, "Glenn and I are really excited and optimistic about finding something to do together. And we're actively looking. I love him, we'll find something great."
Lil Uzi Vert Gifts JT A Rolls-Royce Cullinan At Her Comic Con-Themed 30th Birthday Party
Lil Uzi Vert showed out for JT of the City Girls at the Miami native’s 30th birthday party over the weekend. Uzi, who hails from Philadelphia, gifted JT a black Rolls-Royce Cullinan truck outside her Comic Con-themed bash. Footage from Uzi’s surprise reveal of the car, showed JT smiling...
Kenya Barris Accused Of Having A ‘Bi-Racial Obsession’ After ‘You People’ Trailer Releases
Black-ish creator Kenya Barris was slammed with criticism for his upcoming Netflix film You People. On Dec. 5, negative commentary about the film flooded Twitter shortly after Netflix shared the trailer for the upcoming project. Co-written by Barris and Jonah Hill, You People follows Hill’s awkward character Ezra Cohen as he tries to win over his Black girlfriend’s parents, played by Nia Long and Eddie Murphy.
Olivia Culpo Looks Like a Goddess in Golden Valentino Set
The model and reality star shared her gorgeous look on Instagram.
