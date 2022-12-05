Women’s college basketball AP Top 25: South Carolina stays No. 1, Stanford’s Tara VanDerveer sets record for most appearances

Read full article on original website
Josiah Thompson Narrows Recruitment
One of the top offensive linemen in the country, Josiah Thompson, has narrowed down his recruitment, and South Carolina is in the hunt.
TE Austin Stogner announces return from South Carolina to Oklahoma
NORMAN, Okla. — A familiar name is coming back to the Palace on the Prairie. Tight end Austin Stogner has announced his transfer and return from South Carolina to Oklahoma. Stogner, who originally signed with the Sooners as part of that elite 2019 recruiting class, linked back up with Shane Beamer in Columbia last winter after Lincoln Riley went to USC. He went there along with quarterback Spencer Rattler, who, too, was an elite member of that 2019 haul.
Football World Reacts To The Surprising Oklahoma Transfer
Last year tight end Austin Stogner was one of several Oklahoma offensive players who went into the transfer portal for the 2022 season. But after a year at South Carolina, Stogner has made a surprise decision. Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Stogner announced that he is returning to Oklahoma for...
CBS Sports
Ranking college basketball's best freshmen: South Carolina's GG Jackson earns Freshman of the Week honors
Four weeks into the college basketball season, the true freshmen class is finally starting to blossom as young kids grow into their roles and coaches begin entrusting their newbies with more and more. Nowhere is that more evident than at South Carolina, where 17-year-old Gregory "GG" Jackson II, once the No. 1 recruit in his class who reclassified to join college a year early, has gradually and consistently been doing more with his opportunities with the Gamecocks.
live5news.com
Gamecocks Finalize 2023 Schedule with Non-Conference Slate
COLUMBIA – The University of South Carolina baseball team announced its non-conference schedule this morning (Tuesday, Dec. 6), with the annual three-game series against Clemson and the neutral site game against North Carolina in Charlotte as part of the out of conference slate. The Gamecocks will open 2023 with...
live5news.com
USC’s Cardoso Named SEC Player of the Week
COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina women’s basketball junior center Kamilla Cardoso earned the first SEC Player of the Week award of her career, the league office announced today. Cardoso was the Gamecocks’ top scorer and second-best rebounder of the week, hitting her Gamecock career-high points in both South Carolina victories.
South Carolina basketball signee Chloe Kitts couldn't pass up this golden opportunity: Enrolling early
Florida teenager Chloe Kitts has an interesting week planned. While fellow Faith Christian Academy classmates will endure full course workloads - Kitts is packing up the moving van. The five-star basketball recruit is enrolling in college early - at the University of South Carolina, the reigning ...
FOX Carolina
Transferpalooza ‘22: Carolina transfer tracker
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The 2023 transfer portal officially opened Monday, December 5 and was flooded with athletes looking to make a change in their current college football situation. While South Carolina benefited greatly from the portal last year, every year has a give and a take. Here is...
WJCL
Williams signs with South Carolina State University
WHITEMARSH ISLAND, Ga. — Islands High School softball star Aaliyah Williams signed with South Carolina State University on Wednesday with her parents by her side. The right-handed pitcher has been a standout, multi-sport, student-athlete for the Sharks since she was a freshman. However, softball was always her main sport.
walterborolive.com
Matt Lynch has been named head men’s basketball coach for the University of South Carolina Salkehatchie
Becoming the head men’s basketball coach at USC Salkehatchie “is a dream come true,” Lynch said. “Salkehatchie basketball has had great success in the past and I look forward to reinvigorating the program and engaging with the Walterboro community. I look forward to recruiting student-athletes who will make the university and community proud."
SEC Tight End Announces He's Stepping Away From Football
South Carolina tight end Traevon Kenion made a very difficult decision on Thursday. Kenion announced via his Instagram that he'll be stepping away from football. “First, I’d like to thank God for giving me the opportunity to play the game I love since I was 4 years old. I want to thank Coach Beamer for being a great coach and making my experience here unforgettable. To Gamecock Nation, thank you for the amazing Saturdays in Willie B, and your continued support through thick and thin. I am a proud alumni of this university and have so many amazing memories here."
Tyrese Ross Enters Transfer Portal
South Carolina defensive back Tyrese Ross has officially entered his name into the transfer portal, according to Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports.
Chennis Berry of Benedict named D2 Regional Coach Of The Year
Benedict College head coach Chennis Berry has been named D2 Region II Coach of The Year. The post Chennis Berry of Benedict named D2 Regional Coach Of The Year appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
These South Carolina Cities Are Some Of The 'Most Sinful' In America
WalletHub found the "most sinful" cities around the country, including a couple in South Carolina.
WIS-TV
WIS Deep Dive: Where are South Carolina’s 80,000 ‘missing’ workers?
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Up to 80,000 workers are ‘missing’ in South Carolina’s economy according to Dr. Joey Von Nessen. He holds a Ph.D. in economics and was one of the speakers Tuesday at USC’s 42nd 2022 Economic Outlook Conference. He said roughly 60% of these...
Columbia Star
Diamond Hornets celebrate 1970 4A Football State Championship
In 1970, 30 Lower Richland Diamond Hornets, led by Hall-of-Fame head coach Mooney Player, came together to win a 4A State Championship. On December 3, 2022, 21 of those 30 players along with two coaches celebrated the 52nd anniversary of that title. “I look back and see friends that I...
WRAL
FBI investigates another attack on a substation - this time in South Carolina
The FBI is investigating more shots fired near a substation yesterday outside Columbia, South Carolina. WRAL's investigative data journalist Ali Ingersoll looked at federal data to track the trend in these types of attacks. The FBI is investigating more shots fired near a substation yesterday outside Columbia, South Carolina. WRAL's...
WLTX.com
SC State president: Gun that caused lockdown was ROTC 'dummy weapon'
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The gun that led to a lockdown on the South Carolina State University campus on Thursday turned out to be made of wood - and an important part of one campus organization. A spokesperson for S.C. State said that the university went into lockdown around 10:45...
WRDW-TV
An update on missing Orangeburg County girl
Tuesday was the big day for in-person conventional voting at polling sites. We asked a few voters why it was so important to them. Georgia Power says the utility is always on heightened alert to help protect against threats like the one in North Carolina. Riley's 4 PM Forecast -...
getnews.info
Austral Salon Offers Keratin Treatment in Columbia SC
COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA – DECEMBER 5, 2022 – Charleane Shealy is delighted to announce that Austral Salon, the best hair salon in Columbia, SC, offers keratin treatment- a process that adds additional keratin to the hair which helps reduce frizz and increase shine and strengthens hair. Keratin treatment...
