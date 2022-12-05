On Dec. 4, 2022 Carolyn Munn Smotherman, age of 79. Nanny to all her family, left this world to join family and friends in heaven. Born and raised in Bogalusa, she remained a citizen of Washington Parish her entire life. She was a longtime member of Westside Emmanuel Baptist Church throughout childhood. After marriage, she attended Varnado United Methodist for many years with her growing family and joined Southern Baptist of Varnado later in life. She and her husband Don were devoted parents to her three beautiful girls and loving grandparents to her many grandchildren. Carolyn was a talented seamstress and made most of her family’s clothing by hand in early years. Carolyn was well known for her unique handmade Christmas ornaments. Don, her loving husband, was quick to brag that Carolyn hand made all the ornaments on the tree. She worked as a beautician, a cosmetologist at the local Merle Norman, and later in life, returned to school at Sullivan and obtained her LPN degree. After working at the local hospital many years, health problems forced her to leave the workforce. Carolyn loved all her family members and enjoyed every opportunity to spend time with her siblings and their families, her children and their families, and most of all, the grandchildren whom she adored and spoiled at every opportunity. Carolyn loved her Lord and provided a bible to every family member to ensure each would have an opportunity for the family reunion in heaven.

BOGALUSA, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO