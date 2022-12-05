Read full article on original website
Pine defeated by Covington
Pine’s girls basketball team was defeated by Covington, 53-48, in a home game that was held on Tuesday. Alyssa Phelps scored 23 points to lead Pine. She made four 3-pointers. Addyson Phelps posted nine. Bailey Brooks, Madison Morgan and Samantha Thomas all recorded five. Brooks and Morgan both hit...
Franklinton defeats Salmen
Lady Demons Soccer defeated Salmen on Tuesday night by a score of 5-2 at home. The Lady Demons were led by Mercedes Lopez, who scored four goals in an outstanding individual performance. Kaylee Ard added a goal as well and Susan Bradford contributed to the victory with nine saves at the keeper position.
D-Bat Northshore Batting Academy breaks ground on $1.5M operation for youth sports
COVINGTON, LA – On Wednesday, St. Tammany Parish President Mike Cooper, St. Tammany Corporation CEO Chris Masingill, and D-Bat Sports owners Ryan Davis and Dr. Ruth Nichols are pleased to announce the groundbreaking and forthcoming opening of D-Bat Northshore Batting Academy in Covington, LA. Located at 805 Winward Drive, the site will become home to a $1.5 million indoor training facility that will provide youth athletes with experiential learning and coaching in baseball and softball.
Fields
Mr. Johnny Ray Fields was born on Jan. 11, 1954, in New Orleans, La, He was born to Mr. Ernest Fields and Johnny Mae Harrison, He departed this life on Nov. 22, 2022 at his residence. Visitation will be Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the...
Community Calendar
If you have any information for the Community Calendar, please email it to chris.kinkaid@bogalusadailynews.com. The Washington Parish Sexual Assault Center, a non-profit agency serving Washington Parish for over 30 years, would like your participation in this year’s Sneaker Drive. Your donations will help raise public awareness, support victims and survivors of sexual assault and survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence through multiple services including counseling and advocacy, and aid in prevention education. We will be collecting only tennis shoes or sneakers. There is a call for all types and brands of sneakers. The sneakers must be at least 4.5 inches long (size 4 infant and larger). They can be old, new, ragged or holey shoes with shoelaces. If you would like to be a participating drop-off location, or to donate, contact Leslie Holmes, victim services coordinator, at 985-332-2085.
Kemp
Naomi “Ms. Lou” Kemp, 89, a native and resident of Bogalusa, La. passed away on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. She is survived by three sons Mike Kemp (Becky) of Bogalusa, La., John Kemp of Shreveport, La. and Wade Kemp of Bogalusa, La.; two daughters: Tori (Tommy) Stogner of Sandy Hook, Miss. and Cherie Kemp of Bogalusa, La.; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, friends and her special puppy, Beau.
Smotherman
On Dec. 4, 2022 Carolyn Munn Smotherman, age of 79. Nanny to all her family, left this world to join family and friends in heaven. Born and raised in Bogalusa, she remained a citizen of Washington Parish her entire life. She was a longtime member of Westside Emmanuel Baptist Church throughout childhood. After marriage, she attended Varnado United Methodist for many years with her growing family and joined Southern Baptist of Varnado later in life. She and her husband Don were devoted parents to her three beautiful girls and loving grandparents to her many grandchildren. Carolyn was a talented seamstress and made most of her family’s clothing by hand in early years. Carolyn was well known for her unique handmade Christmas ornaments. Don, her loving husband, was quick to brag that Carolyn hand made all the ornaments on the tree. She worked as a beautician, a cosmetologist at the local Merle Norman, and later in life, returned to school at Sullivan and obtained her LPN degree. After working at the local hospital many years, health problems forced her to leave the workforce. Carolyn loved all her family members and enjoyed every opportunity to spend time with her siblings and their families, her children and their families, and most of all, the grandchildren whom she adored and spoiled at every opportunity. Carolyn loved her Lord and provided a bible to every family member to ensure each would have an opportunity for the family reunion in heaven.
Livingston Parish man nicknamed “Bub” accused of home improvement fraud
HAMMOND, La. (BRPROUD) – The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for Leche “Bub” Gatlin, 28, of Springfield. Gatlin is wanted “in connection with two different incidents in 2021 and 2022,” according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office. The 28-year-old is accused of...
Ian McNulty: Indian restaurant that dazzles at Hammond gas station goes upscale in Kenner
There’s a new Indian restaurant in Kenner with an ambitious menu pairing traditional regional dishes, a chef’s eye for presentation, a hint of fusion and, of course, a lunch buffet. There’s also a backstory that traces a route around the American highway system and leads to dishes like...
Missing: 15-year-old Kentwood girl last seen leaving school Friday, Dec. 2
KENTWOOD, La. (WVUE) - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a 15-year-old girl that has been missing since Friday, Dec. 2. Chief Jimmy Travis said that Sue Ann Williams was last seen around 9 a.m. leaving Sumner High School, located on LA 440 in rural Tangipahoa Parish.
Church News
If you have any information for the Church Notes, please email it to chris.kinkaid@bogalusadailynews.com. ESM United Methodist Church invites everyone to join us for the following activities. Sunday Activities: Sunday School for All ages begins at 9 a.m. followed by Worship Service at 10 a.m. Youth meet at 5:30 PM.
2 People Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Tangipahoa Parish (Tangipahoa Parish, LA)
The Police department reported a motor vehicle crash in Tangipahoa Parish on Monday. The accident happened on Highway 40 at around 4 p.m. John Bitter was driving east on the highway when he veered off the road.
Famous restaurant chain opens another location in Mississippi
A famous restaurant chain with thousands of locations throughout the country recently opened another new restaurant location in Mississippi this month. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, December 1, 2022, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest Mississippi restaurant location in McComb.
Crash kills two Covington residents
A fatal crash in in Tangipahoa Parish claims that life of two Covington natives.
Dismembered body found in “large box” in northern Pearl River County
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - According to Sheriff David Allison with the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Office, police are investigating a dismembered male body found in a “large box” on a road in Pearl River County. The discovery was made on Saturday on Burge and River...
Bicyclist killed in Walthall County crash
WALTHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating a crash that killed a bicyclist. The crash happened on Highway 98 in Walthall County just after 8:00 p.m. on Monday, December 5. According to MHP, a 2016 Hyundai Sonata, driven by 30-year-old Joanna Cross, of Columbia, was traveling east on Highway 98 […]
New Orleans woman identified as gunshot victim found dead on Metairie roadside
The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office has identified the woman found fatally shot in Metairie Wednesday morning as Charlene Jarreau, 42, of New Orleans. Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office deputies discovered Jarreau's body lying on the side of the road near the intersection of Ivy Street and Little Farms Avenue (map), said Detective Brandon Veal, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson. Deputies went to the scene about 6:15 a.m. after receiving a report of an unconscious person.
Missing man found dead in East Feliciana Parish, sheriff says
CLINTON - A body discovered in East Feliciana Parish Thursday is believed to be that of man who went missing weeks ago. The East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office said the body was found sometime before 3 p.m. Thursday in the area of Old South Drive and LA 67. The remains have not been formally identified yet, but the sheriff's office believes the person is 47-year-old Robert "Robby" Culpepper of Clinton.
Troopers Investigate Double Fatality Crash in Tangipahoa Parish
Shortly after 4 p.m. on Dec. 06, 2022, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a single vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 40 near LA Hwy 445 in Tangipahoa Parish. The crash claimed the lives of 67-year-old John Bitter of Covington and 64-year-old Janice Pellegrin of Covington.
