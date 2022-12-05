Read full article on original website
Related
KEYC
DEED: historic investment in broadband expansion
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Department of Employment and economic Development (DEED) will announce what they describe as a “historic investment” in broadband expansion. The Border-to-Border Broadband Development Grant Program was created in 2014. It focuses on providing financial resources and investing in building broadband infrastructure into unserved...
KEYC
Kern Bridge placement to cost over 3.8 million dollars
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - “With this link in place, it allows you to go from Minneopa State Park to the city of Faribault on a bike trail... 60 miles I’m guessing 50-60 miles of unbroken bike trails.” Michael Mccarty, Assistant City Engineer for Mankato said. Mccarty said...
KEYC
$48.2 million for Hwy 14 construction
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - MnDOT recieved a low-interest loan of $48.2 million for Highway 14 safety on Tuesday. The U.S. Department of Transportation announced that the loan will assist in a 12-mile reconstruction of Highway 14. Under this plan, the highway will turn into a four-lane, divided highway from...
KEYC
Community Investment Plan continues work on Riverfront Drive
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A few months ago, the city opened up Riverfront Drive for more pedestrian access, asking the public for their input on its future. Susan Arntz, Mankato’s City Manager said “Once we’ve collected that data, we’ll assemble it share it with the public and then start working with the community on design for that roadway with potential improvement in 2024.”
KEYC
Faribault School District accepts grant to curb drug use
FARIBAULT, Minn. (KEYC) - The Faribault School District has agreed to accept a $1.1 million state grant meant to help curb drug use among students of color. Monday night’s vote comes after two board members had delayed accepting the money by arguing it could discriminate against white students. Only one of the seven-person Faribault school board voted against accepting the funding on Monday.
KEYC
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Chanhassen
ROSEVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - The holidays may be brighter for whomever purchased a $1 million winning Powerball ticket in Chanhassen, Minn. The winning Powerball ticket was sold at Cub Foods, 7900 Market Blvd. in Chanhassen. The winning ticket matched every number except for the Powerball number. The winning numbers for the Dec. 7 drawing were: 6-28-44-59-60, and the Powerball number was 21.
$1 million Powerball prize won in Twin Cities
The gigantic Powerball jackpot of November has been and gone, but a Minnesotan has still found themselves much richer on Thursday morning. The Minnesota Lottery has confirmed Thursday that a $1 million ticket for Wednesday's Powerball draw was sold in Chanhassen. The ticket was bought for the Cub Foods at...
KEYC
MCHS recognized for maternity care
On Tuesday night, Xia-Ziang Conchita Plunkett entered a Mankato residence and took her biological son. Plunkett has no parental rights to the child. St. Paul community demands release of body camera after police shooting. Updated: 6 hours ago. St. Paul community members are calling for the quick release of body...
KEYC
Riverfront Drive experiment continues
The Minnesota Nurses Association has reached a tentative agreement on a new three-year contract for 15,000 nurses. Scooter’s Coffee to open second Mankato location on Dec. 9. Scooter’s Coffee opens second location in Mankato; new store to celebrate with grand opening event on Dec. 9. Remains identified from...
KEYC
With a grain of salt: an age-old process that promotes health
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s an age-old practice that offers profound health. Salt therapy is among today’s biggest spa and wellness trends. From reducing stress and the effects of respiratory (colds, bronchitis, asthma, etc.) and skin conditions (psoriasis and eczema) salt therapy is a natural wellness approach that has been embraced worldwide. Kelsey and Lisa visited with Gari Jo Jordan of Body Concepts, a local spa at 1615 N. Riverfront Dr. in Mankato, to learn more about what The Salt Room has to offer!
KEYC
MNA reaches tentative agreement with hospitals
The Renville County Sheriff’s Office says 59-year-old Charles Amberg of Rural Bird Island was alone in the vehicle which had caught fire. According to the Minnesota BCA, a group of five people allegedly stole 13 long guns, ammunition, tools and three vehicles from an undisclosed location. Scooter’s Coffee to...
KEYC
A Mankato quilting guild hands out homemade quilts for veterans today
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato’s Deep Valley Quilters meets once a month to encourage the art of quilting and to sew for local service members. Today, 12 veterans received quilts from the group, with the help of the Minnesota Valley Action Council for veterans. Five of the 12 members...
KEYC
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 12-08-2022 - clipped version
The holiday sharing tree needs to fill 400 giving cards by Sunday at 5 p.m. The holiday sharing tree needs to fill 400 giving cards by Sunday at 5 p.m. The Kern bridge, dating back to 1873, is officially on Mankato's community investment plan. On Tuesday night, Xia-Ziang Conchita Plunkett...
KEYC
Gas prices have dropped, but will the price decline continue?
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Oil prices have been falling over new Coronavirus worries which has caused drops in fuel demand. AAA says the national average dropped 14 cents to three dollars and 40 cents a gallon, but one AAA expert said this past Sunday’s OPEC meeting may slow the rate at which prices have been dropping.
Winter Weather Advisory Thursday PM thru Friday AM
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for most of Southern Minnesota in effect from Thursday afternoon through Friday morning. The Winter Weather Advisory includes Redwood, Brown, Nicollet, Le Sueur, Rice, Goodhue, Watonwan, Blue Earth, Steele, Dodge, and Olmsted (+more) counties in southern Minnesota. Mixed precipitation is...
KEYC
SNOW TONIGHT: 2-5 inches possible
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for southern Minnesota and northern Iowa tonight into Friday morning. 3 to 5 inches of snow is likely south of US Highway 14, with 1 to 3 inches along and north of US 14. The Mankato area will be in the 1 to 3 inch range. Accumulation amounts will gradually decrease to the north. There could be a few pockets of 5 to 6 or more inches along the I-90 corridor. Snow will move into far southwestern Minnesota and northwestern Iowa late this afternoon and continue northeastward into south-central Minnesota this evening. Snow will end from west to east on Friday. It will not be windy over the next several days, so blowing snow will not be an issue. We are keeping an eye on a small system that will bring freezing drizzle and light snow on Saturday. After a break on Sunday, we are getting ready for a very large system that will impact much of the upper Midwest from late Monday through Thursday. This system will bring a significant amount of moisture and will have the potential to produce rain, freezing rain and snow. It’s still too early to get specific, but next week will be messy.
Could Popular Minnesota Festival Get its License Revoked and Be No More?
2022 marked the Minnesota Renaissance Festival's 51st Season and anyone who has gone this year or in the past, knows how big this experience can be. So big that it might not even be back next year because of several issues. Mama Zee is not going to like to hear...
KEYC
33-year-old mother kidnaps son in Mankato
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Tuesday night, Mankato Public Safety responded to a report of a kidnapping and a burglary on North 6th Street in Mankato. When they got to the scene and gathered information, officers concluded that 33-year-old Xia-Ziang Conchita Plunkett took her biological son from the Mankato residence and left.
KIMT
1 injured, $220K in damage following Wednesday night fire in Freeborn Co.
ALBERT LEA, Minn. - One person was injured during a fire that resulted in $220,000 in damage in Freeborn County. The fire was called in at 9:11 p.m. from 614 Krikava Rd. and involved a four-stall garage. “The residents had evacuated the home and fire crews rescued a cat from...
Comments / 0