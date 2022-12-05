Read full article on original website
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Two Clipper Systems Will Bring Snow To The Area
Two clipper systems will track into the area overnight Monday and overnight Tuesday bringing two waves of snow showers to the area and breezy conditions. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 3:00 AM to 1:00 PM Tuesday. Through Monday night, mainly after 2:00 AM CDT a clipper system...
lakesarearadio.net
State Trooper Credited in Finding and Saving Life of Missing Detroit Lakes Woman
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – A Minnesota State Trooper is being credited for finding and saving the life of a missing Detroit Lakes woman, Wednesday. An elderly female with Dementia was reported missing after leaving the 1400 block of Madison Ave. in Detroit Lakes just after 1:30 p.m., Wednesday. Minnesota...
3 pedestrians struck by drivers Monday in Minnesota; 2 dead
Stock image. Credit: Tony Webster via Flickr (photo cropped) Two people died and a third was injured in three separate incidents of driver-pedestrian collisions in Minnesota Monday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol confirmed that 39-year-old Jacob John Witt died in a collision in Burnsville, while a 74-year-old Palisade man was...
lakesarearadio.net
F ‘n’ A Gun & Sport Show coming to Detroit Lakes for First Time
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – The F ‘n’ A Gun & Sport Show is coming to Detroit Lakes for the first time Saturday, Dec. 17 and Sunday, Dec. 18. A variety of vendors will showcase firearms and firearm accessories says event organizer Frank Chilson, “Expect a variety of firearms, ammo – always some oddball stuff – fishing tackle and an Osprey scope dealer will be there with six tables of optics available for sale.”
Patrol: Driver fatally strikes pedestrian "walking in lane" in Otter Tail County
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. -- The Minnesota State Patrol said a driver fatally struck a pedestrian in east-central Minnesota Monday evening.The patrol said a 32-year-old man was driving a Jeep on Highway 78 near Round Lake Loop when he struck a 74-year-old man "walking in the lane" around 6:30 p.m.MORE: Pedestrian killed on Hwy. 13 in Burnsville, says state patrolThe pedestrian was killed, according to the patrol. The driver was uninjured.
lakesarearadio.net
Hawley Girls Improve to 3-0 with Win over Frazee
HAWLEY (KDLM) – The Hawley Nuggets hosted the Frazee Hornets, Tuesday night. In a back and forth first 5 minutes, before the Nuggets went a head for good, on their way to a 59-48 victory. Senior Anna Steer lead three players in double digits with 19, Emma Brookshire and...
kvrr.com
Man In Mental Distress Causes Traffic Backup On I-94 in Moorhead
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — A man in a mental health crisis causes traffic on westbound I-94 in Moorhead to be detoured for about a half hour. Police say the man was on a railroad bridge support pillar along the interstate at 20th Street South around 4 p.m. He had...
valleynewslive.com
Fatal crash in Otter Tail County
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man is dead after being hit by a car near Perham. Minnesota State Patrol say the victim was walking in a traffic lane of Round Lake Loop around 6:30 p.m. on December 5 when he was hit by a man driving a Jeep.
valleynewslive.com
One person hurt during collision with postal vehicle in Becker County
BECKER COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Wadena County woman was injured in a crash with a postal vehicle Wednesday afternoon in Spruce Grove Township in Becker County. A Minnesota State Patrol report says a Mercedes-Benz postal vehicle was crossing Highway 87 at the intersection of 490th Avenue when it collided with a Nissan Altima.
Minnesota Family Opens Very Unique Drive-Thru Lefse Stand
Only in Minnesota would you find a drive-thru Lefse stand! Uff-Da! Don't ya just love it!?. Lefse should be the Minnesota state food. It isn't easy to make, but boy is it delicious when topped with butter, sugar, and maybe a little sprinkle of cinnamon. Lefse is a traditional Norwegian...
lakesarearadio.net
Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard and Alice Cooper Book FARGODOME on 2023 Tour
FARGO, ND (KDLM) – Hot off the heels of the biggest North American stadium tour of 2022 with more than 1.3 million tickets sold, the world’s most iconic and celebrated rock legends Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe are going global in 2023 with their co-headline ‘The World Tour’ along with special guest Alice Cooper. After the launch of European and Latin American dates, the U.S. dates have been announced today.
kfgo.com
UPDATE as of 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday, December 7: The Fargo Police Department can confirm Alfred VonBank has been located and safe
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo police are searching for a missing 88-year-old man. Alfred VonBank suffers from dementia and other health problems and is without medication. His last known whereabouts were Tuesday around 7:30 p.m. at the 1600 block of 29th Avenue South. He is 5-feet-7-inches tall, weighs 145 pounds, and has gray hair and blue eyes.
kfgo.com
Pedestrian struck and killed near Perham
PERHAM, Minn. (KFGO) – The Minnesota Highway Patrol says a pedestrian was struck and killed Monday night on a highway near Perham. It was reported at about 6:30 p.m. The victim, a 74-year-old man from Palisade, Minnesota was walking in the driving lane when he was struck by an SUV on Hwy. 78 near Round Lake Loop. His name has not been released.
lakesarearadio.net
DAV Lakeland Chapter 31 and VFW Post 1676 Honoring Veterans with Gift Cards this Saturday
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – The DAV Lakeland Chapter 31 and VFW Post 1676 in Detroit Lakes are coming together to help make the holidays a little brighter for Veterans this year. The two organizations are giving away a large number of gift cards to area veterans on Saturday, Dec. 10.
lakesarearadio.net
Shania Twain Adds FARGODOME Show To 2023 Tour
FARGO, ND (KDLM) -Five-time Grammy Award-winning music star Shania Twain has announced that she will be adding more dates to the fall leg of her 2023 Queen of Me Tour, which includes a stop at the FargoDome on November 5. Twain added 19 additional shows next fall following high demand for tickets.
valleynewslive.com
Fargo man arrested for leading NDHP on high-speed chase
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man was arrested after he lead law enforcement on a high-speed chase Sunday afternoon. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a trooper was attempting to stop 29-year-old Chase Dubord of Fargo, who was driving his motorcycle over the speed limit on I-29.
kvrr.com
Altony’s Neighborhood Cafe & Wine Bar owner asks community for financial help
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — The owner of a restaurant in Moorhead is asking the community to help the business through a GoFundMe to keep the restaurant alive. Michael Olson, the owner of Altony’s Neighborhood Cafe and Wine Bar, says he has plans to improve the restaurant’s safety by upgrading its security system.
kvrr.com
Moorhead Homicide Victim: Receia Kollie, 56, Died of “Multiple Sharp Force Injuries”
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — A Moorhead woman killed by her own son last week died of “multiple sharp force injuries”. That’s according to Moorhead Police in the release of the preliminary autopsy for 56-year-old Receia Kollie. Her death on December 1 was confirmed as a homicide...
lakesarearadio.net
Elimination of State Tax on Social Security Benefits Top Priority for Newly Elected Senator, Rob Kupec
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KDLM/KFGO) – Four incoming Minnesota DFL senators say, with the “historic” state budget surplus, they’re making the elimination of the state tax on Social Security benefits their top budget priority going into the legislative session. Rob Kupec, newly elected senator for Minnesota’s District...
Sheriff: Business Owner Charged with Theft By Swindle
ALEXANDRIA (WJON News) -- The owner of a construction company has been accused of accepting payment but not doing the work. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says 33-year-old Derek Fischer has been charged with Felony Theft by Swindle and Felony Theft by False Representation. They say Fischer and his business partner are owners of RockSolid Construction and Snow Removal LLC in Douglas County and Otter Tail County.
