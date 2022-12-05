FARGO, ND (KDLM) – Hot off the heels of the biggest North American stadium tour of 2022 with more than 1.3 million tickets sold, the world’s most iconic and celebrated rock legends Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe are going global in 2023 with their co-headline ‘The World Tour’ along with special guest Alice Cooper. After the launch of European and Latin American dates, the U.S. dates have been announced today.

FARGO, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO