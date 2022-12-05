ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit Lakes, MN

AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Two Clipper Systems Will Bring Snow To The Area

Two clipper systems will track into the area overnight Monday and overnight Tuesday bringing two waves of snow showers to the area and breezy conditions. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 3:00 AM to 1:00 PM Tuesday. Through Monday night, mainly after 2:00 AM CDT a clipper system...
FARGO, ND
lakesarearadio.net

F ‘n’ A Gun & Sport Show coming to Detroit Lakes for First Time

DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – The F ‘n’ A Gun & Sport Show is coming to Detroit Lakes for the first time Saturday, Dec. 17 and Sunday, Dec. 18. A variety of vendors will showcase firearms and firearm accessories says event organizer Frank Chilson, “Expect a variety of firearms, ammo – always some oddball stuff – fishing tackle and an Osprey scope dealer will be there with six tables of optics available for sale.”
DETROIT LAKES, MN
CBS Minnesota

Patrol: Driver fatally strikes pedestrian "walking in lane" in Otter Tail County

OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. -- The Minnesota State Patrol said a driver fatally struck a pedestrian in east-central Minnesota Monday evening.The patrol said a 32-year-old man was driving a Jeep on Highway 78 near Round Lake Loop when he struck a 74-year-old man "walking in the lane" around 6:30 p.m.MORE: Pedestrian killed on Hwy. 13 in Burnsville, says state patrolThe pedestrian was killed, according to the patrol. The driver was uninjured.
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN
lakesarearadio.net

Hawley Girls Improve to 3-0 with Win over Frazee

HAWLEY (KDLM) – The Hawley Nuggets hosted the Frazee Hornets, Tuesday night. In a back and forth first 5 minutes, before the Nuggets went a head for good, on their way to a 59-48 victory. Senior Anna Steer lead three players in double digits with 19, Emma Brookshire and...
HAWLEY, MN
valleynewslive.com

valleynewslive.com

One person hurt during collision with postal vehicle in Becker County

BECKER COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Wadena County woman was injured in a crash with a postal vehicle Wednesday afternoon in Spruce Grove Township in Becker County. A Minnesota State Patrol report says a Mercedes-Benz postal vehicle was crossing Highway 87 at the intersection of 490th Avenue when it collided with a Nissan Altima.
BECKER COUNTY, MN
lakesarearadio.net

Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard and Alice Cooper Book FARGODOME on 2023 Tour

FARGO, ND (KDLM) – Hot off the heels of the biggest North American stadium tour of 2022 with more than 1.3 million tickets sold, the world’s most iconic and celebrated rock legends Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe are going global in 2023 with their co-headline ‘The World Tour’ along with special guest Alice Cooper. After the launch of European and Latin American dates, the U.S. dates have been announced today.
FARGO, ND
kfgo.com

UPDATE as of 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday, December 7: The Fargo Police Department can confirm Alfred VonBank has been located and safe

FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo police are searching for a missing 88-year-old man. Alfred VonBank suffers from dementia and other health problems and is without medication. His last known whereabouts were Tuesday around 7:30 p.m. at the 1600 block of 29th Avenue South. He is 5-feet-7-inches tall, weighs 145 pounds, and has gray hair and blue eyes.
FARGO, ND
kfgo.com

lakesarearadio.net

Shania Twain Adds FARGODOME Show To 2023 Tour

FARGO, ND (KDLM) -Five-time Grammy Award-winning music star Shania Twain has announced that she will be adding more dates to the fall leg of her 2023 Queen of Me Tour, which includes a stop at the FargoDome on November 5. Twain added 19 additional shows next fall following high demand for tickets.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Fargo man arrested for leading NDHP on high-speed chase

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man was arrested after he lead law enforcement on a high-speed chase Sunday afternoon. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a trooper was attempting to stop 29-year-old Chase Dubord of Fargo, who was driving his motorcycle over the speed limit on I-29.
FARGO, ND
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Sheriff: Business Owner Charged with Theft By Swindle

ALEXANDRIA (WJON News) -- The owner of a construction company has been accused of accepting payment but not doing the work. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says 33-year-old Derek Fischer has been charged with Felony Theft by Swindle and Felony Theft by False Representation. They say Fischer and his business partner are owners of RockSolid Construction and Snow Removal LLC in Douglas County and Otter Tail County.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, MN

