19 pieces of pre-filed legislation to watchPee Dee News - Lisa BaileyColumbia, SC
DDSN Terminates Contract with Lutheran Services CarolinasPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Hosts 3rd Annual Holiday MarketPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Teen runs lawn care business to help stepfather adopt him: "When I think of the word 'dad,' it's him"Amy ChristieCayce, SC
Shop South Carolina's Largest Holiday MarketTravel MavenColumbia, SC
abccolumbia.com
The ‘Who is Jill Scott’ tour comes to Township Auditorium
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — American singer, songwriter, poet and actress Jill Scott is making her way to the Capital City. The soulful sounds are expected to bring out fans who have followed the singer since her first album ‘Who is Jill Scott?: Words and Songs Volume 1’ that was released back in 2000. The visit promises to bring longtime fans back down memory lane with old tunes while introducing them to new ones.
abccolumbia.com
Marquis Solomon named West Columbia Fire Chief
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— West Columbia City officials announced the selection of Marquis Solomon as their new Fire Chief. The 23-year fire service veteran previously held the position of Deputy Fire Chief and Public Information Officer. Chief Solomon has also been the second in command of the West Columbia Fire Department for the past eight years.
abccolumbia.com
A ‘Night of Fashion’ takes place in Columbia
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Curtis Wilson talks with Stoi, a designer who is hosting a ‘Night of Fashion’ fashion show. It takes place Saturday, December 10th from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the The Robert Mills House & Gardens. Visit https://www.stoisdesigncompany.com/event-details/nacht-der-mode-night-of-fashion for tickets.
abccolumbia.com
Lugoff Fire Department’s Santa Patrol continues tonight
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The Lugoff Fire Department is showing the big guy in red around town this week!. Santa patrols will take place through December 7 and then on Friday, December 9 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. For a complete list of Santa spottings and where to see Kris...
abccolumbia.com
Local Living: Irmo Holiday Market and Columbia City Ballet’s Nutcracker
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–In our look at Local Living, some holiday events happening this weekend throughout the Midlands. The Irmo Holiday Market will take place Saturday, December 10, 2022 from 11am to 6pm at the Irmo Community Park. Vendor booths, kids activities, live music, face painting, and pictures with Santa...
abccolumbia.com
‘WARMTH FOR THE HEART’: Columbia organizations partner to give out winter coats to those in need
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Even in South Carolina, the winters can get a little cold. For those in the community without a coat or jacket, the season can be a miserable time. “Today’s weather is warm, but we all know that it will get cold really soon,” said Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott.
abccolumbia.com
RCSD, Knights of Columbus presenting clothing donation to local shelters
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is presenting a clothing donation to women and children local shelter representatives on Dec. 7. Sheriff Leon Lott will be joined by the Knights of Columbus Council of Our Lady Of the Hills Catholic Church tomorrow at 2 p.m. at RCSD headquarters.
abccolumbia.com
COMET to give free Covid-19 vaccines, gift cards
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The Central Midlands Regional Transit Authority (COMET) is providing Midlands residents with the chance to receive a free Covid-19 shot before the winter holidays. The first 100 participants will also receive a $50 gift card!. The COMET is hosting the free event on Dec. 12 from 8:30...
abccolumbia.com
City of Columbia offices announce holiday closures
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia announced buildings and offices will be closed on Friday, Dec. 23 and Monday, Dec. 26 in observance of the Christmas holidays. City officials say buildings and offices will be closed on Monday, Jan.2 during the New Year’s holiday. Emergency police, fire...
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Best Thrift Stores in South Carolina
Where are The Best Thrift and Vintage Shops in South Carolina?. If you are looking for an excellent place to buy secondhand goods in Graniteville, South Carolina, 2nd Acts is a great option. This resale store is at 50 Canal St. You can call the store to learn more about hours and pricing.
abccolumbia.com
Nephron Nitrile Grand Opening in West Columbia
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – State leaders gathered in West Columbia for the grand opening of Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation’s new plant. The Nephron Nitrile plant is the first in the country to produce American-made, medical-grade first-in-class nitrile gloves. Nephron Nitrile is an expansion of Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation and...
abccolumbia.com
Local Living: Holiday happenings in the Midlands
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–In our look at Local Living. there are a lot of events happening this weekend throughout the Midlands. The Irmo Holiday Market will take place Saturday, December 10, 2022 from 11am to 6pm at the Irmo Community Park. Vendor booths, kids activities, live music, face painting, and...
coladaily.com
SC Fairgrounds brings new light displays to Carolina Lights show
The SC State Fairgrounds are shining bright this holiday season for the 4th annual Carolina Lights. Saturday night marked the start of the seasonal light show presented throughout the month of December, with the addition of several new displays. Carolina Lights features more than 100 individual LED light displays including...
Family wants missing father to bring 5-year-old Orangeburg girl back home
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The family of Aspen Jeter, the five-year-old girl missing in Orangeburg, made an appeal to the girl's father to bring her home safely. The family's attorney, Justin Bamberg, held a news conference Monday morning alongside the girl's uncle and cousin, as well as Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.
abccolumbia.com
Three Rivers Behavioral Health opens new 3,000 square foot unit
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Three Rivers Behavioral Health is opening a new 3,000 square foot unit. The expansion will make it possible for seven licensed beds to be added to its existing 122 psychiatric inpatient beds. Three Rivers has been treating the mental health of adolescents and adults and providing...
WRDW-TV
New details in pottery theft from Edgefield County library
EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re learning more about how suspects got away with almost 40 pieces of pottery. They were stolen from the Tompkins Library in Edgefield. We spoke with the library’s director about why the artwork is so important to the community. It’s been more than six...
abccolumbia.com
Sumter deputies looking for runaway teen
SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— Sumter County Sheriff’s Office announced the search for a 17 year-old runaway. Deputies say Hannah Yackeschi has refused to return home and has recently had a surgical procedure. The teen has prescribed medication that she does not have. Authorities believe she is still in the...
abccolumbia.com
Shots reported near SC power facility, no damage found
RIDGEWAY, S.C. (AP) — Duke Energy said it found no sign of property damage at a hydropower station in South Carolina where gunfire was reported nearby. Thousands of Duke Energy customers in neighboring North Carolina lost power Saturday night after authorities said one or more people drove up to two substations there, breached the gates and opened fire.
abccolumbia.com
Toys for Tots event canceled today due to weather
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Town of Lexington’s annual Marine Toys for Tots Foundation collection has been canceled today due to the weather. Tomorrow’s event will take place at Walmart, and Target the following day. Events for the next two days will be extended from noon to 5...
abccolumbia.com
Disney Plus raises ad-free subscription prices
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Disney Plus has launched its ad-supported tier to its streaming service to ramp up its subscriber base. Its called Disney Plus Basic and will set you back $7.99 a month. Ads will range from 15 to 45 seconds long with an average of four minutes of...
