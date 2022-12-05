Read full article on original website
Country Singer Jana Kramer Joins The Cast Of Chicago Fire
It looks like Jana Kramer will be part of the "Chicago Fire" team, at least in some way. The country singer, whose songs "I Got the Boy" and "Why Ya Wanna" both entered Billboard's Country Airplay Top Ten, posted as much on her Instagram on December 1. The post shows three photos of her in costume, posing with Taylor Kinney, who plays Lieutenant Kelly Severide on the beloved NBC "One Chicago" universe drama.
Yellowstone's Wes Bentley Had To Put His Heroic Views Of Kevin Costner Aside In Order To Work On The Show - Exclusive
Wes Bentley is no stranger to working with A-list actors, having starred in "American Beauty" with Kevin Spacey, "Ghost Rider" with Nicolas Cage, and "Mission Impossible: Fallout" with Tom Cruise, among other high-profile films and TV shows in his background. Now — since 2018 — Bentley has played the adopted son of Kevin Costner's character on the wildly popular neo-Western series "Yellowstone," which airs Sunday nights on the Paramount Network.
Yellowstone's Luke Grimes And Kelsey Asbille Gush Over Their Wonderful Partnership On The Show - Exclusive
On "Yellowstone," Luke Grimes and Kelsey Asbille play husband and wife Kayce and Monica Dutton, who have experienced a lot of ups and downs over the past five seasons. From Kayce's ongoing internal struggle over whether the Dutton family legacy is more important than his wife's Tribal Nation to losing a newborn baby at the beginning of Season 5, the couple always seems to be in a state of flux. Still, the pair are deeply in love.
Vanessa Ray And Will Estes Believe Tom Selleck Is The Reason Fans Keep Tuning In To Blue Bloods
In the same way that the legendary actor Kevin Costner served as a marketing tool for the highly-successful Paramount Network series "Yellowstone," it's safe to say that one of the earliest selling points for CBS' "Blue Bloods" was the inclusion of actor Tom Selleck. Selleck plays the role of Frank Reagan, the gruff, no-nonsense patriarch of the Reagan family, who are known for their multigenerational ties to New York City law enforcement.
Squid Game Star Lee Jung-Jae Clarifies His Thoughts On The Series' Runaway International Success - Exclusive
"Hunt" director Lee Jung-jae had an award-winning and wide-ranging career before gaining international fame with the record-setting series "Squid Game," in which a host of characters drowning in debt and helplessness sign up for a series of deadly versions of children's games for the promise of a financial windfall. Lee Jung-jae plays Seong Gi-hun, a gambler in debt who wins 100.000 won against a mysterious salesman in a game of Ddakji. It opens up an opportunity to win massive amounts of money, which Seong Gi-hun wants to win back custody of his daughter, get out of debt, and pay off his mother's bills ... but like all contestants of the games, he gets more than he bargains for. The show is a stunning indictment of modern capitalism, and one relatable on a worldwide scale.
Tom Selleck Calls Out Donnie Wahlberg For Dominating The Blue Bloods Blooper Reel
CBS drama "Blue Bloods" has been a stalwart performer for the network. Currently in its 13th season, the show follows the professional and personal lives of the Reagan family, the majority of whom are involved in law or law enforcement. Patriarch Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) is a police commissioner, meanwhile, his eldest son Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) is a detective and his youngest son Jamie (Will Estes) is a sergeant. Frank's only daughter, Erin (Bridget Moynahan), is an assistant district attorney.
Toni Collette & Husband Of 20 Years Split As He’s Pictured Kissing Another Woman
Toni Collette has confirmed that she and her husband of nearly 20 years, Dave Galafassi, have split. She announced the news on Wednesday, Dec. 7 — the same day images of Dave, 44, kissing another woman on the beach in Sydney (seen here) surfaced. “It is with grace and gratitude that we announce we are divorcing,” Toni, 50, and Dave announced in a joint statement shared on Toni’s Instagram page.
Jay Hernandez Believes Magnum P.I. Fans Were Instrumental In Saving The Series From The Chopping Block
Things were looking pretty rough for "Magnum P.I." for a moment there. Less than a week after the reboot of the classic action show aired its Season 4 finale, CBS shocked fans with the unfortunate news that the series had been canceled (via TV Line). For a short time, it seemed that the show's fate was sealed, and fans would never see the series obtain a proper continuation or conclusion. However, fears were assuaged when the show was put back into commission by NBC, as the network ordered additional seasons (via Variety).
Inside Kirstie Alley's Final TV Performance
If Kirstie Alley's death at 71 seemed sudden, it may be because the actress remained busy and performing up until only seven months before her passing. Alley's most recent projects had been television series like "Scream Queens" and "Flaked" and movies such as "Accidental Love" and "You Can't Take My Daughter." Her final television appearance, though, came in April 2022 on "The Masked Singer."
Why Squid Game Star Lee Jung-Jae Took The Bold Leap Into The Director's Chair For Hunt - Exclusive
Before his electric turn to international stardom as Seong Gi-hun in "Squid Game," Lee Jung-jae had built a strong career as a leading man in a host of popular cinematic outings. As an actor, he won several awards for films like "An Affair," "City of the Rising Sun," and "The Face Reader" even before his record-setting "Squid Game" outing. Not content to rest on these laurels, the distinguished performer is now taking a turn in the director's chair with his new thriller, "Hunt."
Lady In Red! Kelly Clarkson Shows Off PCAs Outfit After Fans Call For Her Stylist To Be Fired
Kelly Clarkson appeared to be very proud of her outfit for the 2022 People's Choice Awards. The "Underneath the Tree" vocalist shared a photo to Instagram on Tuesday, December 6, of the holiday-inspired red gown she wore to accept her award for daytime talk show of 2022, after her loyal fans demanded she fire her stylist. "Tonight's look at the @peopleschoice awards✨," Clarkson captioned the snap of herself smiling at the camera with her hair up and a statement red lip. KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN GIVES KELLY CLARKSON HER BEST ADVICE ON LEARNING HOW TO 'UNLOVE' SOMEONE AFTER A BREAKUPLuckily this time,...
CSI Star Jorja Fox Names Sara As Her Favorite Character In Her Entire Career
The "CSI" franchise has had incredible longevity since it premiered its first show back in 2000. The original series, "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" ran for 15 seasons on CBS, which is obviously an incredible feat for any show to reach, though perhaps not altogether surprising for a case-of-the-week police procedural at the height of the genre's popularity. This led to a collection of spin-off shows that found similar success, as well as an eventual sequel series in "CSI: Vegas," which brought back original cast members William Petersen and Jorja Fox as Gil Grissom and Sara Sidle respectively.
Kelsey Asbille Says Yellowstone Season 5 Will Redefine Kayce And Monica's Relationship With The Family
Taylor Sheridan and the "Yellowstone" writing team have, to date, taken no uncertain pleasure in physically, and emotionally tormenting any and every character they've conjured. And after four seasons of cattle driving, rodeo riding, political maneuvering, and perpetual death-dodging, one might be inclined to hope things are gonna settle down a bit for John Dutton and his beleaguered family. But this is "Yellowstone." And if the first four seasons of the show have taught us anything, it's that things can always get worse for the Duttons.
Why Sergeant Jimmy Kee From East New York Looks So Familiar
CBS' "East New York" has been a hit so far after first airing Oct. 2, 2022 (via Variety). The drama follows a newly promoted cop (Amanda Warren) who proposes several changes for the betterment of her community, though not all of her fellow servicemen are on board at first. Her goal is to not only protect and persevere but to fully integrate as community members. While audiences have become quite familiar with Regina Haywood (Warren) as the show's main star, Officer Quinlan (Olivia Luccardi) as her outspoken supporter, and Tommy Killian (Kevin Rankin) and Crystal Morales (Elizabeth Rodriguez) as some of her main oppositions, not much interaction has occurred with recurring character Sgt. Jimmy Kee just yet.
Jake Gyllenhaal In Talks To Bring A Harrison Ford Movie To The Small Screen
Jake Gyllenhaal is one of the hottest leading men in Hollywood right now. While the actor has been in the industry since the early '90s, it seems like his career has recently elevated, with new projects debuting one after another. After finishing out the 2010s playing the villain Mysterio in "Spider-Man: Far From Home," Gyllenhaal entered the 2020s with leading performances in Netflix's "The Guilty," Michael Bay's explosive action thriller "Ambulance," and most recently, Disney's animated "Strange World." With numerous upcoming projects, Gyllenhaal doesn't look like he's slowing down anytime soon.
Fans Told Looper Which House Of The Dragon Couple They Really Can't Stand - Exclusive Survey
HBO's "House of the Dragon" might as well exist as a study on complicated relationships. This could be due to the nature of Westeros royalty since love is rarely a priority in this fantastic and brutal land. Even when one does choose love over duty, tragedy usually follows — just look at poor Rob Stark (Richard Madden) and Jon Snow (Kit Harington) in the original "Game of Thrones." On the flip side of that, marriages arranged purely on political means can also be erratic and unstable. However, some do result in a happy union.
Why Rick And Morty's Sarah Chalke Records The Vocals For Home Beth And Space Beth Separately
One of the most enjoyable shows on Adult Swim is Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon's "Rick and Morty," which has followed Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith (both voiced by Roiland) on wacky adventures since 2013. What makes "Rick and Morty" stand out is its level of unpredictability. The show's formula is so unique that no one — including the actors — can really predict anything, which Sarah Chalke, who voices Beth Smith, confirmed during a press conference (via CBR).
House Of The Dragon's Steve Toussaint Teases That Revenge Will Be On Lord Corlys' Mind In Season 2
As anyone who watched the ending of "House of the Dragon" Season 1 can guess, Westeros is on the cusp of war. After Princess Rhaenyra (Emma D'arcy) sent Luke (Elliot Grihault), her secondborn, on a diplomatic visit to Storm's End, the young boy engaged in an aerial battle with the sociopathic Aemond Targaryen (Ewan Mitchell), only to wind up in the gaping jaws of Aemond's dragon. Naturally, the events sent Rhaenyra into an immediate fury that suggested imminent revenge. Enter: The Dance of the Dragons, the dramatic centerpiece of the series' source material, "Fire & Blood."
Chicago P.D. Fans Are Praising Jefferson White's Creepy Performance As Sean
Contains spoilers for Season 10, Episode 9 of "Chicago P.D." Since its debut on NBC in 2014, "Chicago P.D." has featured some of the creepiest villains in the entire "One Chicago" franchise. The law enforcement officers of the fictitious 21st District have crossed paths with many different antagonists across 10 seasons. This includes characters within the precinct, such as Brian Kelton (John C. McGinley) and Denny Woods (Mykelti Williamson), as well as countless criminals that have given many of the district's detectives and beat cops lots of leg work and investigative headaches. While many of the early seasons of the police procedural focused on the questionable antics of Sergeant Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) and Detective Al Olinsky (Elias Koteas), later seasons have provided some alarming lawbreakers week after week.
Call Me Kat's Kyla Pratt Loves How The Show Tackles Mental Health
There are a few things in this world that will immediately lead to a life of happiness and fulfillment, and one of them is owning a cat cafe. A cat cafe is an exceptional establishment that is one part cafe, and one part petting zoo, except all of the animals in this petting zoo are cats that live in the cafe. That means these businesses are a fine place to get a cup of coffee and perhaps a tasty pastry while getting covered in cat hair, which actually sounds like a fantastic way to get the day started — at least on "Call Me Kat."
