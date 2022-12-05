ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

The Spun

Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
New York Post

Al Michaels had some beef with the Rams’ PA announcer

Al Michaels is fed up with the Rams’ PA announcer. During the Rams-Raiders game on “Thursday Night Football,” the Amazon Prime play-by-play announcer roasted the voice of the Rams for trying to get a “Whose House?” chant going. “It’s hard to tell where the crowd is now, maybe the Raiders,” Michaels said about the turnout during the first quarter as the Raiders led the Rams, 7-0. “You have a PA announcer here who incessantly screams ‘whose house’; I hate it. He wants them to say ‘Rams House,’ but as far as the Raiders are concerned, it’s kind of like their...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Comeback

Hubert Davis makes blunt comments on UNC after skid

UNC has gone on a historic skid and the Tar Heels are reeling. The Preseason No. 1 team in the country started off 5-0 but has since dropped off the map. The Tar Heels lost four consecutive games and were sent out of the AP Top 25. They are the earliest Preseason No. 1 to Read more... The post Hubert Davis makes blunt comments on UNC after skid appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
The Oregonian

The 13 players that had Heisman Trophy cases in a hazy race: College Football Survivor Show

COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- Four finalists for the Heisman Trophy will be in New York on Saturday night -- USC’s Caleb Williams, Georgia’s Stetson Bennett, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud and TCU’s Max Duggan. On this bonus episode of The College Football Survivor Show, Doug Lesmerises and Shehan Jeyarjah create a pool of 13 candidates that would have been legitimate contenders for any ballot.
GEORGIA STATE
The Oregonian

What TV channel is Thursday Night Football tonight? Raiders vs Rams on Prime Video Week 14 kickoff time; 2022 TNF schedule

Thursday Night Football is back for Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season where Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders hope regain some momentum to close the season strong when they visit the Los Angeles Rams in the twelfth TNF game of the season on Amazon’s Prime Video streaming service. This matchup kicks off on Thursday, December 8 at 5:15 p.m. PT/8:15 p.m. ET. Watch Raiders vs. Rams now on Thursday Night Football.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
