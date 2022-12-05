Al Michaels is fed up with the Rams’ PA announcer. During the Rams-Raiders game on “Thursday Night Football,” the Amazon Prime play-by-play announcer roasted the voice of the Rams for trying to get a “Whose House?” chant going. “It’s hard to tell where the crowd is now, maybe the Raiders,” Michaels said about the turnout during the first quarter as the Raiders led the Rams, 7-0. “You have a PA announcer here who incessantly screams ‘whose house’; I hate it. He wants them to say ‘Rams House,’ but as far as the Raiders are concerned, it’s kind of like their...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 21 MINUTES AGO