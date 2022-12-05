Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Neighbors give party for mailman retiring for treatment: "The season of giving"Amy ChristieConcord, NC
Wingate student gets a stipend for their research on sheepTyler Mc.Wingate, NC
4 Great Burger Places in CharlotteAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
4 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
This North Carolina Christmas Market is a Must-VisitTravel MavenCharlotte, NC
Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade
Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
Marcus Mariota benched, rookie Desmond Ridder new starting quarterback for Atlanta Falcons: Report
Marcus Mariota’s time as the starting quarterback for the Atlanta Falcons has come to an end. The Falcons have benched the veteran and will start rookie Desmond Ridder when they face the New Orleans Saints on Dec. 17, according to a report from NFL.com. The Falcons have a bye this week.
Injury-plagued Los Angeles Rams claim Baker Mayfield off waivers
The Los Angeles Rams claimed quarterback Baker Mayfield off waivers Tuesday, adding the former No. 1 pick to their options behind injured Matthew Stafford for the rest of the season. Mayfield, the 2017 Heisman Trophy winner and former Cleveland Browns starter, was released by the Panthers on Monday at his...
Al Michaels had some beef with the Rams’ PA announcer
Al Michaels is fed up with the Rams’ PA announcer. During the Rams-Raiders game on “Thursday Night Football,” the Amazon Prime play-by-play announcer roasted the voice of the Rams for trying to get a “Whose House?” chant going. “It’s hard to tell where the crowd is now, maybe the Raiders,” Michaels said about the turnout during the first quarter as the Raiders led the Rams, 7-0. “You have a PA announcer here who incessantly screams ‘whose house’; I hate it. He wants them to say ‘Rams House,’ but as far as the Raiders are concerned, it’s kind of like their...
Hubert Davis makes blunt comments on UNC after skid
UNC has gone on a historic skid and the Tar Heels are reeling. The Preseason No. 1 team in the country started off 5-0 but has since dropped off the map. The Tar Heels lost four consecutive games and were sent out of the AP Top 25. They are the earliest Preseason No. 1 to Read more... The post Hubert Davis makes blunt comments on UNC after skid appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Deion Sanders Loses Colorado Starter To Transfer Portal On Thursday
Deion Sanders' tenure with the Colorado Buffaloes has started with a bang. Introduced to the Colorado press with a "Coach Prime" jersey, Sanders has already reportedly nabbed one star transfer from Jackson State. And Colorado fans are hopeful that's just the start of things to come. An acumen ...
The 13 players that had Heisman Trophy cases in a hazy race: College Football Survivor Show
COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- Four finalists for the Heisman Trophy will be in New York on Saturday night -- USC’s Caleb Williams, Georgia’s Stetson Bennett, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud and TCU’s Max Duggan. On this bonus episode of The College Football Survivor Show, Doug Lesmerises and Shehan Jeyarjah create a pool of 13 candidates that would have been legitimate contenders for any ballot.
What TV channel is Thursday Night Football tonight? Raiders vs Rams on Prime Video Week 14 kickoff time; 2022 TNF schedule
Thursday Night Football is back for Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season where Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders hope regain some momentum to close the season strong when they visit the Los Angeles Rams in the twelfth TNF game of the season on Amazon’s Prime Video streaming service. This matchup kicks off on Thursday, December 8 at 5:15 p.m. PT/8:15 p.m. ET. Watch Raiders vs. Rams now on Thursday Night Football.
DraftKings promo code for TNF: Bet $5, get $150 for Raiders vs. Rams and $1,050 in bonuses
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to OregonLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Week 14 kicks off in Los Angeles with the Raiders and Rams, and our DraftKings promo code offers up to $1,200 in bonuses,...
Caesars promo code for Thursday Night Football: $1,250 risk-free bet on Raiders vs. Rams
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to OregonLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Two teams that once shared a city will share the field Thursday, as the now-Las Vegas Raiders face off against the Los Angeles...
Oregon State football: Beavers couldn’t care less about Florida Gators’ player defections, Joshua Gray back in 2023
The buzz on Florida message boards is all about recruiting and what’s available to the Gators in the transfer portal. The Las Vegas Bowl and Oregon State? That’s a topic? For many of the Gator keyboard warriors, it’s all about 2023. Most would prefer to forget the...
BetMGM bonus code for TNF: Get a $50 free bet, plus bet $1,000 risk-free on Raiders vs. Rams
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to OregonLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Thursday Night Football heads to L.A. in Week 14, as the Las Vegas Raiders are set to take on the Los Angeles Rams...
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey on Brittney Griner's return: 'Prayers are powerful'
Brittney Griner's college basketball coach, Kim Mulkey, broke her silence on her former player, saying 'God is good' following Griner's release from a Russian penal colony.
‘I would never bet against us’ Pitt soccer in Final 4 Friday
The Panthers are 2 wins from a national championship, what got the Pitt men’s soccer team back to the Final 4 & why they love about this team
J.J. Jansen set to become Panthers’ Iron Man
"There are very clear moments in my head like, 'this is a unique moment in time; put a pin in this one,'" the Panthers long snapper explained.
