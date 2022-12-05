ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
95.3 The Bear

Former Alabama Receiver Hired as MAC Head Coach

The college football regular season has wrapped up, save for the annual Army vs. Navy game and therefore the coaching carousel is in full swing. Many Alabama fans are on the lookout for assistant coaching potentially on the move, but the Crimson Tide nation can celebrate one of its own being chosen to lead his own program.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama 5-Star RB commit named captain for the Under Armour All-America Game

Alabama football’s five-star running back commit, Richard Young was named a captain for this year’s Under Armour All-America Game. Young currently garners a five-star rating from multiple recruiting sites. He attends Lehigh Senior High School in Florida, and he is one of the multiple Alabama commits, who will participate in this year’s event.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Alabama Basketball Has Hands Full Facing No. 1 Houston

Remember the cornerstones of Phi Slama Jama? For that matter, remember Phi Slama Jama? That was the nickname of Coach Guy Lewis’s Houston Cougars basketball team in the early 1980s. Hardcore (or, let’s say “mature”) college basketball fans may remember Hakeem Olajuwon and Clyde Drexler leading the wide open offensive teams notable for numerous and emphatic slam dunks that were a fixture of Final Four competitions, .
HOUSTON, TX
tdalabamamag.com

A veteran Alabama wide receiver expected to return for 2023 season

Alabama lost Traeshon Holden, Christian Leary, and JoJo Earle to the NCAA transfer portal, but the Crimson Tide is expected to return a veteran wide receiver for next season. According to credible sources, Touchdown Alabama Magazine has learned that Jermaine Burton will return. As a California native, Burton transferred to...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wtva.com

MHP trooper arrested in Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WTVA) -- A Mississippi state trooper out on bond Thursday night after being arrested in Alabama. The Tuscaloosa Police Department confirmed 33 year old Steven Jones of Columbus was charged with a misdemeanor; specifically third degree domestic violence, harassment. He turned himself into Tuscaloosa police Thursday morning. No...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

The Budweiser Clydesdales Are Back In Tuscaloosa This Weekend — Here’s Their Schedule!

The Budweiser Clydesdales made their grand return to Tuscaloosa Wednesday and will have several other public stops before they hit the road again Saturday. Aidan Christner, a Budweiser brand ambassador, said the turnout to the horses' debut appearance at Winn Dixie in Northport Wednesday was great and he and his team are excited to for the other three events planned during their time here in Tuscaloosa.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

Man shot, killed at Hodo Haven Apartments in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit is investigating a homicide that occurred Tuesday afternoon. According to TPD, officers were called to the Hodo Haven Apartments around 6:11 p.m. on calls of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found a man that had been shot and killed. Nothing else is available as TVCU continues to […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham Police investigating double homicide on 1st Avenue North

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating the scene of a double homicide at a gas station on 1st Avenue North Thursday night. According to BPD Public Information Officer Monica Law, officers responded to the scene of a homicide in the 8300 block of 1st Avenue North at around 8:30 p.m. Upon arrival, officers discovered […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
uab.edu

A UAB Love Story: Engaged history majors set to graduate together Dec. 10

Many fantasize about meeting their soulmate in college. It is not far-fetched to say that Caleb Randall and Sydney Richardson got to live that dream. Meeting in their freshman year, the couple matriculated through undergrad together, becoming best friends, helping each other with their studies and adjusting to various challenges, fell in love, and ultimately got engaged.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Gasoline prices dropping across Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - As we get deeper into the holiday season, you may have noticed a change in gas prices, a change that’s trending downward. According to AAA, the average price per gallon is $2.97 in Tuscaloosa, a drop of 20 cents a gallon in the last month or so.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
thecutoffnews.com

Bessemer’s Fire Recruit School Holds Graduation

On Tuesday, December 6th, 2022, eleven Firefighters graduated from Bessemer Fire Department's Fire Recruit School in a ceremony held at the Bessemer Civic Center. The eleven recruits from several agencies, including Bessemer, Tarrant, Midfield, Indian Ford, and Springville, were pinned by family members and were sworn in by Bessemer Fire Department’s Battalion Chief Steve DiChiara.
BESSEMER, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

BREAKING: Man Shot Dead at Tuscaloosa Apartments Tuesday

Police in Tuscaloosa are investigating after a man was found shot to death at an apartment complex Tuesday afternoon. Details on the case are still sparse, but Stephanie Taylor, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa Police Department, said officers were called to Hodo Haven Apartments on 33rd Street East around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

Fatal shooting in Tuscaloosa sparks concerns from residents

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa Police have identified the victim of a shooting at the Hodo Haven Apartments Tuesday evening. According to TPD Captain Jack Kennedy, 22-year-old Larry Maddix was visiting friends at the apartment complex when an argument began, resulting in a person pulling out a pistol and fatally shooting Maddix. Kennedy says the […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

247Sports

64K+
Followers
405K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy