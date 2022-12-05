ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Henry County Daily Herald

Georgia Farm Bureau elects 2023 board of directors

MACON - Georgia Farm Bureau (GFB) voting delegates elected the organization’s 2023 board of directors Dec. 6 during the 85th Annual GFB Convention held on Jekyll Island. GFB voting delegates reelected Tom McCall to a second, two-year term. He was first elected in 2020. McCall and his family grow a variety of grain crops, sweet corn, hay and straw along with beef cattle, hogs and sheep on their farm in Fortsonia in Elbert County. He and his wife, Jane, have two adult children: Al (wife Rachel) and Katie M. Archer (husband Bristol), two grandsons and one granddaughter. The McCalls are of the Methodist faith.
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

Georgia foster care programs facing shortage in parents willing to help

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -The holidays can be a very lonely time for many but especially for foster care children. New data shows more than 10,000 children are in Georgia’s foster care system this holiday and right now statewide there is a massive shortage in families willing to welcome children into their homes, according to the Georgia Department of Human Services.
GEORGIA STATE
lakeoconeebreeze.net

Second Harvest December Food Distribution Dec. 17

GREENSBORO, Ga. — This is a reminder that Second Harvest will be holding its monthly food distribution on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. (or until food supplies are depleted). In addition, the Oconee Regional Humane Society will be on hand to distribute pet food and supplies. Students from Lake Oconee Academy and the youth ministry of Greensboro First United Methodist Church will be on hand to distribute coats to help keep recipients warm this winter.
GREENSBORO, GA
WALB 10

Americus’ historic Windsor Hotel sold to new management

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) -The historic Windsor Hotel in Americus is under new management. But what’s in store for the future of this community staple?. The Windsor Hotel is a staple in Americus. Not only for its historic value but also for its preservation of the original architectural structure. “Under...
AMERICUS, GA
WSAV-TV

3.5 million voted in Georgia's runoff election

Two years and six elections. Now that Georgia’s final run-off election is in the books and awaiting final certification from counties, voting rights groups are looking to see what went well and how to reach more voters. 3.5 million voted in Georgia’s runoff election. Two years and six...
GEORGIA STATE
Monroe Local News

Georgia DOT prepares for winter weather

ATLANTA, GA – It’s the National Weather Service’s Winter Weather Preparedness Week (Dec. 5-9) and the Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) is reminding the public of its efforts year-round to prepare for the winter weather season. Winter officially arrives Dec. 21. “Each year we take a...
GEORGIA STATE
attorneyatlawmagazine.com

Industries with the Most Wrongful Deaths in Macon, GA

Many industries have hazards and are where the workers should always observe safety. In sectors, accidents, injuries, and even death occur and may get labeled as “wrongful death” if negligence is present. Finding a Macon wrongful death lawyer can help sift through the information if a wrongful death occurred. Regarding industries, these wrongful deaths happen in these industries the most:
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

13WMAZ

Macon, GA
33K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Macon local news

 https://www.13wmaz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy