Middle Georgia Community Food Bank, partner pantries facing challenges as holiday approaches
PULASKI COUNTY, Ga. — Every week, the Middle Georgia Community Food Bank sends out their mobile food truck to help their many partner pantries. Ahead of Christmas, many folks look forward to the food these trucks bring. This month, not everyone is getting their monthly stop. Folks in counties...
Henry County Daily Herald
Georgia Farm Bureau elects 2023 board of directors
MACON - Georgia Farm Bureau (GFB) voting delegates elected the organization’s 2023 board of directors Dec. 6 during the 85th Annual GFB Convention held on Jekyll Island. GFB voting delegates reelected Tom McCall to a second, two-year term. He was first elected in 2020. McCall and his family grow a variety of grain crops, sweet corn, hay and straw along with beef cattle, hogs and sheep on their farm in Fortsonia in Elbert County. He and his wife, Jane, have two adult children: Al (wife Rachel) and Katie M. Archer (husband Bristol), two grandsons and one granddaughter. The McCalls are of the Methodist faith.
Two Georgia Bonuses Up To $1,500 For Locals Meeting The Requirements
Several states are issuing payments to residents, one of which is Georgia. The one-time bonus is between $500 to $1,500. But recipients will have to meet the criteria to get the cash. Are you someone who will see the extra funds in December?
Bibb County Sheriff's Office donates toys to Atrium Health Navicent's Holly Jolly Shoppe
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office took a turn playing Santa today for some kids to the Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital at Atrium Health Navicent on Thursday. They delivered toys to the hospitals Holly Jolly Shoppe. "It's so wonderful for them, you know, these sweet...
Wesleyan College president sets, meets goals in first 100 days
MACON, Ga. — Wesleyan College has been in Macon for 186 years, but back in October, President Meaghan Blight did something for the first time in its history and raised $2.2 million in her first 100 days on the job. Blight says they’re already putting the money to good...
'Tractor prints all through her grave': Macon grandmother upset with granddaughter's damaged gravesite
MACON, Ga. — Lisa Bryant's granddaughter Destiny Jones died in October 2020. Jones graduated from Dublin High School in 2019. Bryant says she's had past issues with her granddaughter's grave. Bryant bought a plot at Cherry Blossom Memorial Gardens in Lizella. When Bryant visited Jones' grave site on Sunday,...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgia foster care programs facing shortage in parents willing to help
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -The holidays can be a very lonely time for many but especially for foster care children. New data shows more than 10,000 children are in Georgia’s foster care system this holiday and right now statewide there is a massive shortage in families willing to welcome children into their homes, according to the Georgia Department of Human Services.
'A way that makes it work': Moms Club of Warner Robins adds toys to pantry box for the holidays
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — As many parents prepare for Christmas and a visit from Santa, some may have it a little harder this holiday season. That's why a Warner Robins moms club is doing its part to help stuff some stockings. "I think at this time of year, people...
lakeoconeebreeze.net
Second Harvest December Food Distribution Dec. 17
GREENSBORO, Ga. — This is a reminder that Second Harvest will be holding its monthly food distribution on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. (or until food supplies are depleted). In addition, the Oconee Regional Humane Society will be on hand to distribute pet food and supplies. Students from Lake Oconee Academy and the youth ministry of Greensboro First United Methodist Church will be on hand to distribute coats to help keep recipients warm this winter.
WALB 10
Americus’ historic Windsor Hotel sold to new management
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) -The historic Windsor Hotel in Americus is under new management. But what’s in store for the future of this community staple?. The Windsor Hotel is a staple in Americus. Not only for its historic value but also for its preservation of the original architectural structure. “Under...
Middle Georgia State University helping build foundation of Robins Air Force Base
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A pathway to a stronger Central Georgia is being paved. New Robins Air Force Base missions are in the works, and Middle Georgia State University is preparing the future foundation of its success. Some people might see new missions as a path to progress. "Just...
'Anything you want to do': Heart and Soul Workshops give Macon kids valuable artistic, life lessons
MACON, Ga. — This week has been a violent one for Macon-Bibb County, with two shootings that left four dead and two others hurt. The victims were all young, under the age of 25. One Macon group wants to make sure those deaths stop happening. Heart and Soul Workshops mentors school-aged kids through art.
wgxa.tv
Macon-Bibb offers RFP sessions to local, small business owners to create vibrant downtown
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Macon-Bibb County's Procurement Department, Attorney's Office, and Office of Small Business Affairs offered assistance to individuals on the Rosa Parks Square Renovations Request For Proposal (RFP), who are looking to start or expand their local business. OSBA Director Charise Stephens said, “We are using the Rosa...
School of the week: Gray Elementary School helps students track their successes and places to grow
GRAY, Ga. — Everyday kids grow up before our very eyes. Some students in Jones County now have the tools to show and track that growth for themselves. Gray Elementary School has a new initiative aimed giving their students the power to track their own progress and take control over setting goals.
wgxa.tv
Bibb Co. school leaders looking for owner of class ring found in west Macon parking lot
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A good Samaritan in Macon is trying to find the rightful owner of something they found in a west Macon parking lot. In a post on Facebook, the Bibb County School District says someone found a class ring belonging to a 1987 graduate of Southwest High School in a parking lot.
WSAV-TV
3.5 million voted in Georgia's runoff election
Two years and six elections. Now that Georgia’s final run-off election is in the books and awaiting final certification from counties, voting rights groups are looking to see what went well and how to reach more voters. 3.5 million voted in Georgia’s runoff election. Two years and six...
Monroe Local News
Georgia DOT prepares for winter weather
ATLANTA, GA – It’s the National Weather Service’s Winter Weather Preparedness Week (Dec. 5-9) and the Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) is reminding the public of its efforts year-round to prepare for the winter weather season. Winter officially arrives Dec. 21. “Each year we take a...
'Completely out of line': Georgia Power proposes 12% rate hike, could raise bills by $14 in 2023
ATLANTA — No one really likes paying bills, and paying your Georgia Power bill could get more expensive if a rate hike gets approved later this month. Georgia Power wants the Georgia Public Service Commission, which regulates them, to approve a rate increase that could significantly bump up your power bill.
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
Industries with the Most Wrongful Deaths in Macon, GA
Many industries have hazards and are where the workers should always observe safety. In sectors, accidents, injuries, and even death occur and may get labeled as “wrongful death” if negligence is present. Finding a Macon wrongful death lawyer can help sift through the information if a wrongful death occurred. Regarding industries, these wrongful deaths happen in these industries the most:
