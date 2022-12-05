Mets, Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander agree to $86M contract

Dec. 5 (UPI) -- The New York Mets agreed to a two-year, $86 million contract with free-agent pitcher Justin Verlander .

Former Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander (pictured) is set to join fellow three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer atop the New York Mets starting rotation. File Photo by Kevin M. Cox/UPI

Sources told ESPN , the New York Post and The Athletic about the pact Monday afternoon. The deal includes a third-year option worth $35 million.

Verlander, 39, went 18-4 with a league-low 1.75 ERA in 28 starts last season for the World Series champion Houston Astros .

The three-time Cy Young Award winner, nine-time All-Star and 2011 American League MVP went 2-0 with a 5.85 ERA in the postseason. He also allowed just four hits and one run in five innings to help the Astros win Game 5 of the World Series.

Verlander joined the Astros in a 2017 trade from the Detroit Tigers . The veteran right-handed pitcher made his MLB debut in 2005 for the Tigers. He owns a career 3.24 ERA and 244-133 record in 17 seasons. His 244 wins are the most among active pitchers and rank 56th in MLB history.

Verlander's 3,198 career strikeouts also rank best among active players and 12th in MLB history. He now will join fellow three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer atop the Mets' starting rotation. Two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom, who spent the last nine seasons with the Mets, signed with the Texas Rangers on Friday.

The Mets will start spring training in February.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com