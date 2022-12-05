ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meadville, PA

explore venango

Child Development Centers CEO Receives National Recognition for Leadership

ERIE, Pa. – Rina Irwin, Chief Executive Officer at Child Development Centers, Inc. (CDC), recently received a nationwide recognition for her leadership. At the 11th Annual What’s Right in Education Conference in Pensacola, Florida, Irwin was presented with a 2022 Difference Maker Award by Studer Education. Since its inception in 2018, less than 10 leaders have received this national recognition and distinguished award.
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Jamestown Elementary Takes Security Precaution, Issues “Lock Out”

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Jamestown’s Love Elementary School took an extra security precaution on Wednesday afternoon, entering what’s known as ‘lock out’ protocol. “This afternoon, Jamestown Public Schools was made aware of a community operation by the Jamestown Police Department in close proximity...
JAMESTOWN, NY
explore venango

Clarion Area High School Helping Students Deal With Tragic Loss

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – About 370 Clarion Area High School students returned to school on Monday morning, many of them reeling from the news that their classmate, 14-year-old Paige Harrigan, has died. “When we got the news, we called our trauma team together and made a game plan so...
CLARION, PA
eriereader.com

Erie at Large: Bah Humbug Brenton Davis

Erie County Executive Brenton Davis is getting coal for Christmas. That's because the man, to whom much was given, has taken his biggest step toward disinvestment in the City of Erie, and the community at large, when he systematically dismissed all but one member of the County's Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Commission, also known as Diverse Erie. Erie County Council established the DEI Commission in 2021 with $3.5 million of American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds designated for "populations disproportionately impacted by the pandemic," as defined in the council ordinance that established the commission. It was a natural extension of a previous ordinance that declared racism a public health emergency in Erie County in September 2020.
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Erie Events Names New Executive Director

The Erie County Convention Center Authority (Erie Events) announced Gus Pine as the incoming Executive Director for Erie Events. Pine will take over for Director Casey Wells, who worked in the position for 30 years, and will be retiring in January. Pine has served as General Manager for the Authority's...
explore venango

District Attorney Issues Statement on Death of Clarion Teen

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County District Attorney Drew Welsh stated that no foul play is suspected in the death of 14-year-old Clarion Area High School student Paige Harrigan. According to a press release sent to exploreClarion.com on Wednesday afternoon, the office of the District Attorney has been involved...
CLARION, PA
explore venango

Units Respond to Report of Structure Fire on Grant Street in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – Emergency units responded to a possible structure fire in Franklin on Wednesday morning. According to Venango County 9-1-1 dispatch, a call came in around 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 7, for a possible structure fire at 802 Grant Street in Franklin, Venango County. Franklin Fire...
FRANKLIN, PA
ellwoodcity.org

Real Estate Transfers For November 2022

The month of November hosts the holiday Thanksgiving. For many in the area, this year’s Thanksgiving holiday was hosted in a new home. According to RocketHomes.com, the median selling price for real estate in November in Lawrence County, Pennsylvania is up again versus the same period last year. This November saw a 5.7% increase in the median sold price versus last November, following a similar trend from the October and September months.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Pennsylvanians react to Georgia’s runoff election

A local political analyst and party leaders commented on the Georgia runoff election and explained how it could make an impact in Pennsylvania. As voters in Pennsylvania flipped the Senate seat from Republican to Democrat, Republican voters in Georgia are now looking to make the same impact. The chair of the political science department of […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
erienewsnow.com

Warren Electric Cooperative, Inc. to Resume Helicopter Trimming

After a lengthy break to focus on other work, Helicopter Trimming will resume sometime this week in Warren County. Warren Electric Cooperative, Inc. said helicopter trimmers will start by finishing up Kelly Hill and then they will transition to the remaining work on 337 from 62 in Tidioute to Hearts Content.
WARREN COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Factory Clean Up Efforts Snagged, Following Massive Fire In Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — Efforts to clean up following a massive fire at a former furniture factory in Jamestown have hit a snag. Jamestown’s Department of Development Director Crystal Surdyk told city council members on Monday night that the massive blaze contained many toxic materials. As a result, cleanup efforts are delayed.
JAMESTOWN, NY
CBS Pittsburgh

Parts of Butler and Beaver counties under boil water advisory

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Parts of Butler and Beaver counties are under a boil water advisory. Penn American Water said Thursday that the advisory is for 900 customers living in portions of Butler, Butler Township and Center Township."Early this evening, we experienced a loss of positive water pressure due to a 12-inch water main break," Penn American Water said in a release. "A loss of positive water pressure signals the existence of conditions that could allow contamination to enter the distribution system through back-flow by back pressure or back siphonage. As a result, there is an increased chance that the water may contain disease-causing organisms."Pennsylvania American Water says there is a potable water tanker at the old Sears parking lot at the Clearview Mall.To see if you are impacted, click here.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Greenville Felon Convicted of Firearms and Drug Trafficking Crimes

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – An area man was convicted of firearms and drug trafficking crimes at the conclusion of a jury trial, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced on Tuesday. Joshua Peters, age 37, of Greenville, was convicted of committing the following crimes on March 15, 2022: (1) possession...
GREENVILLE, PA
explore venango

State Police in Clarion Searching for Missing Teen

SHIPPENVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are searching for a 17-year-old girl who has been missing since early Tuesday morning. According to State Police in Clarion, Aianna Serenity Taylor was last seen at 116 South 3rd Street in Shippenville Borough, Clarion County, around 1:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 6.
CLARION, PA
erienewsnow.com

Online Scavenger Hunt Sends Locals Searching for Treasure Across Erie

If you had a few hundred dollars burning a hole in your pocket, what would you do? For one r/Erie user, sending people on a city-wide scavenger hunt would be the answer. In a November 30th post, user u/ErieMoneyHunt posted about an unspecified amount of money hidden somewhere within the city limits. The user, who goes by "Mr. Money Hunts," said it was "more than $100, but less than $1000," but worth the effort for someone to find.
ERIE, PA

