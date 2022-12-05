ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

WGME

Analysis of U.S. Federal Grant Making Into Portland Maine FY2022

The fiscal year of the U.S. federal government just ended on September 30. The most recent data shows that $204 million in federal grants flowed to 81 entities with a Portland, Maine address. Here are the top local governments that received a federal grant in fiscal year 2022:. A majority...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Children's citizenship ceremony held in Portland

PORTLAND (WGME) -- New American citizens were welcomed Thursday in Portland. A "children's citizenship ceremony" was held at the Children's Museum and Theater of Maine. CBS13 Photojournalist Zak Morin was there for this day of celebration.
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

2 Maine men indicted in connection with Lewiston murder

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Two men have been indicted for murder in connection with the death of a man in October. The Androscoggin County Grand Jury indicted Barry Zollarcoffer of Lewiston and Andrew Stallings of Rumford Wednesday. Police initially responded to the area of 53 River Street in Lewiston for a...
LEWISTON, ME
WGME

Christmas tree atop B&M factory shining bright

PORTLAND (WGME) -- A holiday tradition continues in Portland as B&M's rooftop "tree" was lit up for the season on Thursday. Lights in the shape of a Christmas tree are on top of the old B&M factory in Portland. The B&M factory may be closed, but the lights continue to...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Rare and valuable guitar stolen from South Portland store

SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- Police say someone stole a “beautiful” 1960-style Gibson Les Paul guitar from Guitar Center in South Portland. The Les Paul with the color of tangerine burst is worth $6,699. Police are asking for help catching the thief. Anyone with information is asked to call...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Maine man in critical condition after crash in Massachusetts

CHELMSFORD, MA (WGME) -- A Maine man is in critical conditions after being hit by a minivan in Massachusetts, according to the Press Herald. A 71-year-old man from Biddeford was reportedly struck by a minivan in Chelmsford Tuesday evening while crossing a street. Chelmsford Police are not releasing the man's...
CHELMSFORD, MA
WGME

Ring in the holiday season with Christmas by the Sea in Ogunquit

OQUNQUIT (WGME) -- The countdown to Christmas is on and one coastal community is celebrating the holidays this weekend. Ogunquit is ringing in the holiday season starting on Friday with Christmas by the Sea. Some would say they are doing it "the Maine way," with lobster trap Christmas trees and...
OGUNQUIT, ME
WGME

1 killed, 1 injured in separate Lewiston crashes

LEWISTON (WGME) -- One pedestrian is dead, and another is hurt following separate accidents in Lewiston on Wednesday. Police say the woman was hit by a pickup truck at the intersection of Lisbon Street and East Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Investigators say the pickup truck was turning onto East Avenue...
LEWISTON, ME
WGME

Poland man indicted in murder of his brother

PORTLAND (WGME) -- The case against a man accused of killing his own brother in Poland is moving forward. Thirty-four-year-old Justin Butterfield was indicted Wednesday by the Androscoggin County Grand Jury for the death of his brother, 38-year-old Gabriel Damour. Butterfield is expected to claim he wasn't in a legally...
POLAND, ME
WGME

Brunswick gets into holiday spirit with window decorating contest

BRUNSWICK (WGME) – There’s a plan to spread cheer and boost business in Brunswick this holiday season. The Brunswick Downtown Association is holding a "Downtown Window Decorating Contest," with more than 20 businesses taking part. The association says the contest is meant to help showcase and support local...
BRUNSWICK, ME

