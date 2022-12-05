Read full article on original website
Analysis of U.S. Federal Grant Making Into Portland Maine FY2022
The fiscal year of the U.S. federal government just ended on September 30. The most recent data shows that $204 million in federal grants flowed to 81 entities with a Portland, Maine address. Here are the top local governments that received a federal grant in fiscal year 2022:. A majority...
'I want to apologize:' Portland superintendent faces teachers, staff about payroll issues
PORTLAND (WGME) – Portland Superintendent Xavier Botana apologized Tuesday to educators who are still owed money by the district. An ongoing problem with payroll brought dozens of angry teachers and staff to Tuesday night’s school board meeting. “Stop everything you are doing until this is fixed,” Portland High...
Portland Question C, which includes changes to rent control ordinance, takes effect
PORTLAND (WGME) -- New changes to the city of Portland's rent control ordinance went into effect Thursday, one month after voters passed Question C. The citizens' initiative, also known as "An Act to Protect Tenants," made multiple changes, including the notice landlords must give before raising rent and how much they can raise it.
Children's citizenship ceremony held in Portland
PORTLAND (WGME) -- New American citizens were welcomed Thursday in Portland. A "children's citizenship ceremony" was held at the Children's Museum and Theater of Maine. CBS13 Photojournalist Zak Morin was there for this day of celebration.
Rep. Rachel Talbot Ross becomes first Black woman to serve as Maine House speaker
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- The Maine Legislature convenes on Wednesday. Democrats voted on Rep. Rachel Talbot Ross to become Maine’s first Black woman to serve as speaker of the House. The Portland Democrat was nominated in November. Talbot Ross said she is ready to focus on challenges including the rising...
South Portland City Council gives preliminary approval on flavored tobacco ban
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- The city of South Portland gave preliminary approval to ban the sale of flavored tobacco products, according to the Press Herald. City councilors voted on the ordinance Tuesday night with the vote coming in at 5-to-2 in favor of the ban. Many are concerned the products...
2 Maine men indicted in connection with Lewiston murder
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Two men have been indicted for murder in connection with the death of a man in October. The Androscoggin County Grand Jury indicted Barry Zollarcoffer of Lewiston and Andrew Stallings of Rumford Wednesday. Police initially responded to the area of 53 River Street in Lewiston for a...
Active shooter threats against New Hampshire schools 'believed to be a hoax'
Active shooter threats at schools throughout New Hampshire are believed to be hoaxes, according to the New Hampshire Department of Safety. According to WMUR, threats were made to schools in at least Concord, Franklin, Portsmouth, and Dover. "At this time these reports are believed to be a hoax. The New...
Whitefield Select Board votes down petition to reopen discontinued road
WHITEFIELD (WGME) -- A citizen's petition asking the town of Whitefield to take a portion of a discontinued road and reopen it to the public was voted down Tuesday night by the select board. Board members voted 3-2 against putting the petition in front of voters at a town meeting...
Mainers gather to pay respects to those who lost their lives at Pearl Harbor
PORTLAND (WGME) – Wednesday marks 81 years since Japan's attack on the U.S. naval base at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii. The Japanese Imperial Navy launched the strike on December 7, 1941. More than 2,000 Americans died, and the event brought the U.S. fully into World War II. Wednesday, AMVETS...
As remote work policies change, one Maine company leaves it up to employees
PORTLAND (WGME) -- New research is shedding some light on remote work. A national HR consulting firm surveyed managers and found 72% said they preferred employees be working in the office, but that is not the case across the board. As many companies modify their work-from-home policies, one Maine business...
Report: 2 Oxford Hills school board members resign amid gender identity policy controversy
PORTLAND (WGME) – There is continuing fallout in the wake of Oxford Hills considering a student gender identity policy. The proposed policy would allow students to choose the gender with which they identify and allow them to use places like bathrooms and locker rooms that match their gender identities.
Christmas tree atop B&M factory shining bright
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A holiday tradition continues in Portland as B&M's rooftop "tree" was lit up for the season on Thursday. Lights in the shape of a Christmas tree are on top of the old B&M factory in Portland. The B&M factory may be closed, but the lights continue to...
Rare and valuable guitar stolen from South Portland store
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- Police say someone stole a “beautiful” 1960-style Gibson Les Paul guitar from Guitar Center in South Portland. The Les Paul with the color of tangerine burst is worth $6,699. Police are asking for help catching the thief. Anyone with information is asked to call...
Maine man in critical condition after crash in Massachusetts
CHELMSFORD, MA (WGME) -- A Maine man is in critical conditions after being hit by a minivan in Massachusetts, according to the Press Herald. A 71-year-old man from Biddeford was reportedly struck by a minivan in Chelmsford Tuesday evening while crossing a street. Chelmsford Police are not releasing the man's...
Remains of Maine man who left hospital against medical advice found in Waldoboro
WALDOBORO (WGME) -- Police say they have identified the remains of a man who was found by a hunter on Thanksgiving Day in Waldoboro. The Waldoboro Police Department says the remains were found off Old County Road on Nov. 24. On Wednesday, the remains were identified by the Office of...
Ring in the holiday season with Christmas by the Sea in Ogunquit
OQUNQUIT (WGME) -- The countdown to Christmas is on and one coastal community is celebrating the holidays this weekend. Ogunquit is ringing in the holiday season starting on Friday with Christmas by the Sea. Some would say they are doing it "the Maine way," with lobster trap Christmas trees and...
1 killed, 1 injured in separate Lewiston crashes
LEWISTON (WGME) -- One pedestrian is dead, and another is hurt following separate accidents in Lewiston on Wednesday. Police say the woman was hit by a pickup truck at the intersection of Lisbon Street and East Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Investigators say the pickup truck was turning onto East Avenue...
Poland man indicted in murder of his brother
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The case against a man accused of killing his own brother in Poland is moving forward. Thirty-four-year-old Justin Butterfield was indicted Wednesday by the Androscoggin County Grand Jury for the death of his brother, 38-year-old Gabriel Damour. Butterfield is expected to claim he wasn't in a legally...
Brunswick gets into holiday spirit with window decorating contest
BRUNSWICK (WGME) – There’s a plan to spread cheer and boost business in Brunswick this holiday season. The Brunswick Downtown Association is holding a "Downtown Window Decorating Contest," with more than 20 businesses taking part. The association says the contest is meant to help showcase and support local...
