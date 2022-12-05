Read full article on original website
Grand Junction Shares Slang Terms Only a True Coloradan Will Know
If you told your friends you needed to make a run to the store to pick up some Colorado Kool-Air, would they know you are making a Coors beer run? If your buddy offered you his seats in the rockpile for the weekend would you realize you are about to see a Colorado Rockies game?
3-Million-Year-Old Camelop Fossil Discovered on I-70 in Colorado
Prior to the last Ice Age, Camelops used to roam through what would become Colorado and New Mexico for a few million years. Camelops ranged from Alaska all the way down to Guatemala with many passing through the Grand Junction area. Since Camelops have been gone for over 10,000 years...
The Story of Colorado’s Legendary Tightrope Walker + Daredevil Ivy Baldwin
Colorado's Ivy Baldwin, a famous daredevil and tightrope walker. Baldwin was born in July 1886 and lived until October 1953. While born in Houston, Texas, Baldwin would become one of the most talked about people in Colorado. Certainly, one of the most fearless. Born William Ivy, he changed his name...
Did You Know this Huge Buddhist Temple is in Colorado?
It's no secret that Colorado is full of hidden gems. However, you may not realize that deep in the Colorado wilderness lies a huge Buddhist Temple known as the Great Stupa of Dharmakaya. The Great Stupa of Dharmakaya in Colorado's Wildnerness. The Great Stupa of Dharmakaya is a huge Buddhist...
Here are the post-Club Q gun laws Colorado must adopt
The hate-motivated massacre in Colorado Springs last month changed the gun violence conversation in Colorado, and new gun measures will almost certainly be enacted during the legislative session that begins next month. There was already a preference for more gun restrictions in the state, site of several of the country’s most notorious mass shootings, including […] The post Here are the post-Club Q gun laws Colorado must adopt appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
The Story Behind Colorado’s World’s Wonder View Tower
Nowadays, a tall tower that stands along US Highway 24 in Colorado’s Eastern plains is just a relic of the past, but that doesn't stop those driving by from wondering what it used to be. The World's Wonder View Tower was constructed in 1926 by Charles W. Gregory and...
More Than 28,000 People Get Fired Every Month In Colorado
There are two kinds of people in the world - those that have jobs and those that don't. Not everybody needs to have a job, but for those that do, it's a precious commodity - or so you would think. However, we all know that since the pandemic there seems to be a large chunk of the population that would rather not work - even though they need the money. The positive side of that is the fact that the worker shortage has pressured many employers to raise wages and improve working conditions.
New Study Ranks Colorado as the No. 7 Most Stressed State in America
Although 2022 has given us a slight break from a pandemic-riddled past, this year hasn't been all sunshine and roses. Taking into account the lingering effects of COVID-19, foreign turmoil, and economic difficulties, it might be safe to say that we're all still feeling stressed out. However, some states are...
Colorado AG investigating Kroger-Albertsons merger plan
Attorney General Phil Weiser is concerned with the possible merger of two grocery store chain corporations and he's discussing why it is significant for Colorado.
Colorado mom calls 18 pharmacies trying to find amoxicillin
FIRESTONE, Colo. — It's been a tough few weeks in the Schott household. “It started with the baby. Then I got it,” said Aselyn Schott, mother of two daughters. Her youngest, four-year-old Zayla, has been sick. “She just had a runny nose, a cough, a fever, a headache...
Colorado has some of the worst drivers in the US
The best drivers in the United States are not from Colorado, according to a new study by QuoteWizard.
Book a Stay at Colorado’s Magical Crestone Hobbitat
More and more trendy travelers are turning their backs on basic hotel rooms and are instead opting for private abodes, found on websites like Airbnb and VRBO. These vacation rentals provide unique and stylish settings to help create a memorable getaway for any occasion. The Crestone Hobbitat is a One-of-a-Kind...
iheart.com
This Is Colorado's Best Bakery
Craving a slice of cake? Want a croissant with that cup of coffee? Need to take home a pie for the family? Bakeries are here for that. For years, these humble establishments satisfy our desires for delightful desserts and even simple bread. Just about every American town and city has one, but which ones stand out from the rest?
What we know about next week’s snowstorm
With Colorado's next snowstorm about a week away, there are still many uncertainties in the timing and totals.
KDVR.com
Next chance for snow in Denver
Colorado's next big storm system will move in early next week bringing cooler temperatures and a chance of snow to the Front Range. Colorado's next big storm system will move in early next week bringing cooler temperatures and a chance of snow to the Front Range. On-demand snow plow app...
Colorado Shares the Best Gift We Ever Got on Christmas Morning
The holiday season in Colorado really is one of the best times of the entire year. From the downtown Christmas Tree lighting to the Parade of Lights, Grand Junction is now ready to celebrate the holidays. One of my favorite parts of the holiday season is all the memories it...
Northern Colorado City Is Top 10 In The Country To Live Without A Car
Who needs cars in Colorado? Well, at least in one particular town you can manage according to this recent study that names this city a top ten city in the country to live without a car. A Northern Colorado City Ranked Top 10 Best To Live Without A Car. Remember...
5 Colorado Ski Resorts Make List of Best in the U.S.
When the gnar-shredding season started, SKI Magazine released their Resort Guide for 2023, an annual ski resort ranking. Obviously, Colorado came up a lot in this report. In fact, 11 Centennial State ski areas made the list of the Top 30 Ski Resorts in the West. Today, we're taking it...
Flu spiking in Southern Colorado
Southern Colorado is experiencing a rapid rise in flu cases like much of the rest of the state and country.
Colorado Sends Appreciation Cash From $4.3 Million Fund
Many residents were of extra service to their fellow locals. Several states have appreciation programs underway for December, Colorado is one of them. The payments go out as bonuses to identified individuals. Who are these citizens? In which city do they live?
