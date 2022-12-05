Ryan Poehling Day-to-Day for Penguins with Upper-Body Injury

The injury and flu bug hit the Pittsburgh Penguins hard over the weekend.

Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Casey DeSmith, and Ryan Poehling were all absent from the Pittsburgh Penguins lineup during a practice to start the week.

Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan stated that Crosby, Malkin, and DeSmith were all absent due to illness, but Poehling is recovering from an upper-body injury.

According to Sullivan, Poehling skated prior to the practice with assistant coach Ty Hennes and is being listed as day-to-day.

It’s not exactly clear what may have caused Poehling’s injury since he never left the bench in the victory over the St. Louis Blues, and never looked to be out of sorts.

Poehling has appeared in every game for the Penguins so far this season while recording four goals and three assists for seven points.

As a depth option, Poehling and his linemates, Teddy Blueger and Josh Archibald, have been a fantastic shutdown group of forwards for the Penguins.

With a number of forwards missing practice, Danton Heinen stepped in to take rushes with regular lines.

Heinen has been healthy scratched in three straight games and is currently the Penguins only extra forward.

The fact that Poehling finished the game against the Blues hopefully means the injury is nothing serious and he will be back with the team in no time.

If all three of Poehling, Crosby, and Malkin aren’t able to play tomorrow, things could get interesting.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Casey DeSmith Miss Practice with Illness

Brian Dumoulin's Performance Since Penguins Demotion

Multiple Penguins Shift Narrative Over Chaotic Weekend

Bryan Rust Breaks Out of Scoring Slump with Four-Point Game for Penguins

Kasperi Kapanen Hat Trick Highlights Improved Play in Penguins Lineup