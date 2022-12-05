ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AG Balderas Announces Lawsuit Against Alta Vista Regional Medical Center in Las Vegas, New Mexico

LAS VEGAS– Today, New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas announced a state lawsuit against the Alta Vista Regional Medical Center in Las Vegas, New Mexico (“Alta Vista”) and its owner Quorum Health Resources. The suit brought under the New Mexico Unfair Practices Act, as well as other state laws, alleges that Alta Vista has routinely advertised services which it could not perform, or which it could only perform in a substandard manner including, but not limited to: OB/GYN services, Pediatric Services, Surgical Services, ER services, Respiratory Therapy Services, Post-Operative Care, and various other medical testing services. Rather than ensure that it has a fully staffed team of care providers and management, as well as proper advertising, Alta Vista has purportedly mismanaged funding and resources to the detriment of the community it is meant to serve.
Attorney General Balderas Requests U.S. DHS Secretary to Intervene for New Mexico Citizens and Communities Recovering from Wildfire Disaster

ALBUQUERQUE — New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas sent a letter to United States Department of Homeland Security Secretary, Alejandro Mayorkas, requesting assistance for New Mexico families struggling to access disaster relief funding in their efforts to recover from the Calf Canyon/Hermit’s Peak wildfire disaster, and stressed the need for flexible, localized regulation in the post-disaster recovery effort.
