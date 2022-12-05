LAS VEGAS– Today, New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas announced a state lawsuit against the Alta Vista Regional Medical Center in Las Vegas, New Mexico (“Alta Vista”) and its owner Quorum Health Resources. The suit brought under the New Mexico Unfair Practices Act, as well as other state laws, alleges that Alta Vista has routinely advertised services which it could not perform, or which it could only perform in a substandard manner including, but not limited to: OB/GYN services, Pediatric Services, Surgical Services, ER services, Respiratory Therapy Services, Post-Operative Care, and various other medical testing services. Rather than ensure that it has a fully staffed team of care providers and management, as well as proper advertising, Alta Vista has purportedly mismanaged funding and resources to the detriment of the community it is meant to serve.

LAS VEGAS, NM ・ 16 HOURS AGO