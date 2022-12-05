Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Season 3 Teases Special TV Event
The Demon Slayer Corps is preparing to dip its toes in the Swordsmith Village Arc, with the Ufotable anime adaptation promising to release a new trailer for Demon Slayer's third season later this month. With the second season raising the stakes for Tanjiro and his friends thanks in part to the Mugen Train Arc and the Entertainment District Arc, there are plenty of things that manga fans are looking forward to seeing play out on the small screen in the popular anime adaptation.
ComicBook
Naruto Unravels New Info About Sakura's Studies With Tsunade
A major core tenet of Naruto as a Shonen franchise is the idea that history repeats itself, with Naruto and the original Team 7 holding quite a similar structure as trios of teams that came before them in the ranks of the Hidden Leaf Village. In the new spin-off manga, Naruto: Sasuke's Story – The Uchiha And The Heavenly Stardust, not only are we given the opportunity to see Sasuke and Sakura's relationship continue to bloom in the time period between Shippuden and Boruto, but we learn more about the healing ninja of Konoha.
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Cosplay Highlights Nezuko's Scary Demon Form
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba really impressed fans in the second season as Nezuko Kamado unleashed a powerful new side of herself, and now one awesome cosplay is helping the demonized heroine tap into her full potential! The Entertainment District arc of the anime threw Tanjiro Kamado and the others into their toughest fights yet against the first member of Muzan's Upper Ranks, and with it pushed each of them to the brink. These challenges them saw each of the fighters reach into a new level of their strength as their bodies refused to give up despite the perilous odds.
Caroline Polachek Announces New Album, Shares New Song: Listen
Caroline Polachek has shared another new single, and, with it, revealed the title and release date of her next album: The new album is called Desire, I Want to Turn Into You and it’s out February 14 via Perpetual Novice. Today’s new song is “Welcome to My Island,” and it’s produced by Olivia Rodrigo collaborator Dan Nigro, Polachek, Danny L Harle, and Jim-E Stack. Hear it below and scroll down for the album and single artwork, both featuring photographs by Aidan Zamiri.
papermag.com
Chloe George Bares All in Track-by-Track Breakdown of 'Penny'
Chloe George, the Bay Area-born and LA-based artist known for her vulnerable and relatable lyrics, is back with more music — leaving us wondering again if she crawled into our brains for songwriting inspiration. "In the past year, I realized how scared I was of true connection with other...
otakuusamagazine.com
ONIMAI: I’m Now Your Sister! Anime About Turning Into a Girl Shares Trailer
The manga ONIMAI: I’m Now Your Sister! (a.k.a. Onii-chan wa Oshimai! in Japanese) is getting an anime adaptation that will debut on January 5. A trailer for it has dropped, and in it you can hear the opening theme song “Identeitei Meltdown” being performed by P Maru-sama and cosplayer Enako.
ComicBook
Naruto Star Ranks the Anime's Best Episode
Naruto has been following the Seventh Hokage for decades, exploring how the boy wielding the Nine-Tailed Fox would overcome adversity, inspire others, and eventually come to lead the Hidden Leaf Village. With the Shonen franchise set to play a big role at this month's Jump Festa, while also teasing some big reveals in the coming weeks, the voice actor responsible for bringing Naruto to life in Japan has revealed which episode, and scene, she loves the most from her time in the series.
CNET
'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' Trailer Sees Robot Animals Go to War
A new trailer for the latest installment in the Transformers movie franchise appeared on Thursday, and it shows old friends, like Optimus Prime and Bumblebee, teaming up with Transformers to take on the forms of animals. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is scheduled to come out June 9, 2023. "For...
ComicBook
Will One-Punch Man Season 3 Really Be Made by Studio MAPPA?
There is one thing One-Punch Man fans want, and that is a redemption arc. If you will remember back in the day, the anime was one of the industry's biggest when it debuted, and season one blew netizens away with its spot-on animation. It was almost unthinkable for season two to flop, but sadly, One-Punch Man failed to live up to expectations. Now, season three is on the horizon, and a new rumor has fans buzzing over whether anime's studio darling might be overseeing Saitama's return.
ComicBook
Bleach Cosplay Hollows Out Ichigo
Bleach's Thousand Year Blood War Arc has seen the return of the Soul Society, so it should come as no surprise to see that Ichigo Kurosaki also returned with the anime revival. While the substitute Soul Reaper has been doing his best against the new villains known as the Wandenreich, he still has a long way to go it would seem before defeating their all-powerful leader known as Yhwach and one cosplayer has used cosplay to bring us back to one of Kurosaki's scariest looks in the Shonen series to date.
Hooters star Leah Fennelly’s ‘tight’ hack | Post Poppin’ with Asia Grace
Asia Grace is a self-professed “admirer of the boobies.” That’s why she’s going to bat for the Hooters waitress taking over TikTok. In the past, server Leah Fennelly has shared her big tips with social media – up to $400 in a single night – and now she’s giving back. Grab a pair of scissors and see how Fennelly makes small snips in the top of her pantyhose waist to make the tights more breathable after a long shift. The “chef’s kiss” tip has resonated with Hooters waitresses around the country, as well as other women who don’t sling wings for a living. [youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ic1RPRblblA?version=3&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en-US&autohide=2&wmode=transparent&w=640&h=360]
ComicBook
Yu-Gi-Oh Cosplay Conjures One of Yugi's Favorite Monsters
The Yu-Gi-Oh franchise is running at a steady clip these days even after the passing of the series' original creator, and one magical cosplay is ready to duel with the Dark Magician Girl! Original franchise creator Kazuki Takahashi has left a huge legacy behind as not only has the original run of the series become one of the most popular action franchises of all time, but each of its sequels and spin-offs that have launched in the years since have gone on to find their own relative success among anime and manga fans. That's before even factoring in the trading card game.
ComicBook
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Finale Sparks Hilarious Sailor Moon Comparison
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has recently brought the story of the Stone Ocean to a close via Netflix and David Production's anime adaptation, and with the conclusion, the world of the Joestars will never be the same. With the final episodes pitting Jolyne Cujoh against the nefarious Pucci, the priest of Green Dolphin Street Prison who was looking to "reach heaven", the streaming service has picked a hilarious image that has many Stand fans thinking that Jolyne might have taken a page from one of anime's most classic character, Sailor Moon.
ComicBook
Go, Go, Loser Ranger Is Getting Its Own Anime
Sentai is a genre that describes a specific number of projects in Japan that follow a squad of heroes, normally, fighting against giant monsters with equally giant robots. Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers might be the biggest example of a Sentai that jumped from Japan to North America, and continues telling new stories to this day. Now, the anime world is looking to get in on the action with a new series hilariously dubbed "Go, Go, Loser Ranger!" that has a rather unique premise.
ComicBook
Pokemon Star Teases Goh's Future in the Anime
Pokemon has had a very busy fall, and it looks like December is about to wind up things even further. While sales for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet continue to rise, all eyes are on the anime ahead of Gen 9. The wait is on to see how the show will tackle the Paldea region, and of course, the question has come up about whether Goh tags along. And now, one of the show's stars is teasing where the trainer will go next.
IGN
Call of the Sea - Official VR Trailer | Upload VR Showcase
Retrace Harry's footsteps in Call of the Sea VR, an adventurous trek through the jungle and sea, filled with puzzles and danger and a potential transformation into a sea creature. The CR title is coming to Meta Quest 2 in Q2 2023.
ComicBook
Gundam: The Witch From Mercury Announces Midseason Finale
This anime fall season has been one of the biggest seasons for new and returning franchises to hit the small screen, with series such as Spy x Family, Chainsaw Man, My Hero Academia, and Mob Psycho 100 all vying for dominance in a crowded animation landscape. Mobile Suit enthusiasts were lucky enough to see a return to the Gundam universe, albeit through a story in "The Witch From mercury" that is unlike anything seen before in the anime. Now, the series is prepping fans for its mid-season finale that is right around the corner.
ringsidenews.com
Athena Calls Out Double Standard In Pro Wrestling After Backlash From Her Stiff In-Ring Style
Athena had a solid run in WWE NXT but the same was not the case on the main roster. She eventually made her way to AEW and after a subpar babyface character, Athena underwent a transition in character. She also called out the double standards after she received backlash due to her stiff in-ring style.
epicstream.com
Yellowjackets Season 2: New Teaser Hints at More Mysteries Before Revealing Official Release Date
Showtime has finally revealed the official release date of Yellowjackets Season 2, along with a new teaser. The clip teases another intense turn of events, as seen in its series of ominous scenes. The trailer shows a snowy Canadian wilderness, hearts drawn in blood, and a mysterious Yellowjackets symbol carved...
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Warrior Nun Season 2 Free Online
Best sites to watch Warrior Nun - Last updated on Dec 07, 2022. Best sites to stream: Netflix ,Netflix basic with Ads. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch Warrior Nun online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for Warrior Nun on this page.
Comments / 0